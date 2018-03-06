Regional News
PHIVOLCS inaugurates newest seismic station in Ibajay
The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) recently inaugurated its second newest seismic station in Ibajay, Aklan.
The seismic station is located at the Aklan State University (ASU)- Ibajay Campus and was gladly received by both ASU President Dr. Danilo Abayon and Ibajay mayor Jose Enrique Miraflores who both vowed to protect and take care of the station.
Dr. Renato Solidum, Undersecretary for Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change, DOST, and Officer-in-Charge, PHIVOLCS, who led the inauguration ceremony, said the Ibajay seismic station will be among the country’s 30 manned stations.
“On top of this, there are also 66 unmanned seismic stations scattered all over the country,” Solidum informed the audience, composed of ASU and Ibajay officials, DOST-PHIVOLCS personnel from the Central Office and from Region 6, Office of Civil Defense personnel, students, and the local media.
Solidum said there are also manned seismic stations in San Jose, Antique and in Roxas City, Capiz.
He added that the first seismic station in Aklan was located at the Provincial Capitol Grounds in Kalibo but was flooded in 2008 when Typhoon Frank struck Aklan.
Traffic then in Kalibo was not so heavy, but later on, vehicles became too many. This affected the monitoring equipment and stalled the seismic station to obtain good data, thus the transfer to Ibajay.
Meanwhile, Provincial Administrator Selwyn Ibarreta, who represented Governor Florencio T. Miraflores, thanked DOST-PHIVOLCS for establishing the manned seismic station in Ibajay, and emphasized its importance in monitoring the geologic situation around the province.
After the inauguration, a press conference dubbed “PHIVOLCS Infosentro” was conducted with Dr. Renato Solidum, Mayor Jose Enrique Miraflores, Atty. Selwyn Ibarreta, DOST-Aklan Jairus Lachica and PDRRMO Executive Officer Galo Ibardolaza as panelists.
The seismic station in Ibajay will be manned by Engr. Arlu Sabar.
Regional News
Magnitude 4.6-quake jolts Eastern Samar
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook Eastern Samar Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
There was no expected damage and aftershocks from the temblor that struck 17 km south of Llorente, Eastern Samar at 9:05 a.m.
The earthquake was felt at Intensity 4 in Llorente and Hernani, Eastern Samar; Intensity 3 in Balanginga, Lawaan, Salcedo and Borongan City, Eastern Samar; and Intensity 2 in Tacloban City and Palo, Leyte; Dolores and Guiuan, Eastern Samar
For the first five days of March, Phivolcs has already recorded nine plotted earthquakes in the region — those in San Roque, Northern Samar (magnitude 2.6), two ground shakings in Mondragon, Northern Samar (magnitude 2.7 and 2.1); two quakes in San Policarpo, Eastern Samar (magnitudes 2.2 and 3.7); Laoang, Northern Samar (magnitude 2.7); two tremors in Ormoc City, Leyte (magnitudes 2.1 and 2.3); and San Julian, Eastern Samar (magnitude 2.1).
The presence of the active Philippine Fault Zone and lineaments has made 29 towns and cities in Eastern Visayas prone to earthquakes, according to Phivolcs.
Regional News
Cagayan Int’l Airport Gets 1st Commercial Flight
The Cagayan North International Airport (CNIA) located in Lal-lo town is now about to welcome its first two international commercial flights next month.
Secretary Raul Lambino, CEZA administrator and chief executive officer, said during the Regional Development Council (RDC) meeting held here that Airbus 320 and Boeing 737 from Macau will land on the runway of the airport on 23 March 2018.
He said the Runway End Safety Areas (REAS) on both ends of the 2.1 kilometer-runway and the 3-meter Runway Strip Width along the edge of the 45-meter-wide strip were already completed.
Lambino said the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), the visual navigational tool to help pilots acquire and maintain correct approach for a safe landing, was already installed.
“Not only a strong confidence-booster for us, but the airport’s opening to commercial aircraft is a good signal for potential locators from East Asia and North America,” Lambino said, adding that it will also bring into reality the CNIA’s objective to be the “air link to east and the Sountheast Asia.
He added that when the roar of the first A320 and B737 aircrafts will split the skies over the airport, then we can truly say that the future of CEZA has arrived.
Regional News
Balanga City Records 13,065 Migratory Birds
A total of 13,065 migratory birds of different species were spotted in the five coastal villages of Balanga City during the recent 2018 Asian Waterbird Census (AWC).
The figure is a drop from last year’s census of 15,072 birds recorded, due to the lesser number of recorders stationed in the counting areas.
The annual census serves as barometer to environmental health as teams from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Tourism, Wild Bird Club of the Philippines, and the City Government of Balanga collaborated for the counting.
According to the report, 63 species of migratory birds were recorded this year in the villages of Sibacan, Puerto Rivas Ibaba, Puerto Rivas Itaas, Puerto Rivas Lote , and Tortugas.
DENR Bataan Wildlife Division Chief Mila Ramirez said that aside from the city, the census was also simultaneously held in various bird watching sites in the country to avoid double counting.
“Migratory birds from western and cold countries come in our city every six months from September to February to seek for a temporary shelter and habitat. We call them feathered tourists,” City Tourism Officer Lolit del Rosario said.
Regional News
Ilongga wins 1st National PopDev Debate
An Ilongga student emerged triumphant in the first ever PopDev (Population and Development) Debate Competition during the 2018 National Festival of Talents held February 19 to 23, 2018 in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.
Deryn Dominique V. Ventilacion, a Grade 10 Special Science Class student of Iloilo National High School here bested 16 other contestants in the debate competition.
The competition was a combination of argumentation and debate that was conducted through a discussion which enabled the contestants to use critical analysis and deep reasoning about different issues that occur in society.
“The experience was really a good one. Other contestants and I got along greatly and talking to each other before the competition helped calm our nerves,” Ventilacion said.
She said it was an honor and privilege to be able to bring the title to Region 6, as well as to her school.
The 2018 National Festival of Talents PopDev event comprised five areas of competition – debate, poster-making, jingle writing/singing, essay writing, and population quiz.
Another Ilongga named Aliza Del Pilar of Fort San Pedro National High School was also announced as champion in the poster making contest.
Conducted by the Department of Education, in partnership with the Commission on Population, the activity aimed at providing the opportunity for learners from public and private secondary schools as well as learners from the Alternative Learning System to showcase their talents and skills in various competitions.
