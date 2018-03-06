PHIVOLCS inaugurates newest seismic station in Ibajay

The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) recently inaugurated its second newest seismic station in Ibajay, Aklan.

The seismic station is located at the Aklan State University (ASU)- Ibajay Campus and was gladly received by both ASU President Dr. Danilo Abayon and Ibajay mayor Jose Enrique Miraflores who both vowed to protect and take care of the station.

Dr. Renato Solidum, Undersecretary for Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change, DOST, and Officer-in-Charge, PHIVOLCS, who led the inauguration ceremony, said the Ibajay seismic station will be among the country’s 30 manned stations.

“On top of this, there are also 66 unmanned seismic stations scattered all over the country,” Solidum informed the audience, composed of ASU and Ibajay officials, DOST-PHIVOLCS personnel from the Central Office and from Region 6, Office of Civil Defense personnel, students, and the local media.

Solidum said there are also manned seismic stations in San Jose, Antique and in Roxas City, Capiz.

He added that the first seismic station in Aklan was located at the Provincial Capitol Grounds in Kalibo but was flooded in 2008 when Typhoon Frank struck Aklan.

Traffic then in Kalibo was not so heavy, but later on, vehicles became too many. This affected the monitoring equipment and stalled the seismic station to obtain good data, thus the transfer to Ibajay.

Meanwhile, Provincial Administrator Selwyn Ibarreta, who represented Governor Florencio T. Miraflores, thanked DOST-PHIVOLCS for establishing the manned seismic station in Ibajay, and emphasized its importance in monitoring the geologic situation around the province.

After the inauguration, a press conference dubbed “PHIVOLCS Infosentro” was conducted with Dr. Renato Solidum, Mayor Jose Enrique Miraflores, Atty. Selwyn Ibarreta, DOST-Aklan Jairus Lachica and PDRRMO Executive Officer Galo Ibardolaza as panelists.

The seismic station in Ibajay will be manned by Engr. Arlu Sabar.