Philippine and Australian Forces Hold Training Exercise in 2ID

The 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division Division recently held the Philippine and Australian armies’ joint military exercise in an opening ceremony of Combined Urban Operations and Battalion Organizational Training at Camp Capinpin, Tanay, Rizal last March 7, 2018.

Major General Rhoderick M Parayno, Commander, 2ID as the keynote speaker, said that the Jungle Fighters are honored and elated that once again, one of our units and some of our colleagues will benefit from the good bilateral relation between Philippine Army and Australian Defense Force.

“We are all aware that the threat of terrorism is very much present in our country and elsewhere, and considering that most of the areas being protected by 2nd Infantry Division are highly industrialized and urbanized, the conduct of this Urban Operations Training will surely help you to succeed in any urban warfare that may arise in your projected areas of deployment.” he said while addressing the participants.

The joint exercise was participated by the troops from the newly organized 92nd Infantry (Tanglaw- Diwa) Battalion and the Land Advisory Team from Joint Task Group (JTG) 629, Australian Defense Force (ADF)

MGen Parayno also enjoined everyone to give the full support to the new battalion the 92nd IB in their pursuit to give light and hope for those who are lost in the darkness of communism and terrorism. “Together, let us work as one Team, as Team 2ID in order to achieve our aspirations for lasting peace and development’, he added.

The training is aimed at enhancing the knowledge, interoperability, tactics techniques and procedures (TTPs), on Combined Urban Operations and to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two armies. It is the third time that such training was opened in 2ID.

The exercise will focus on the following events: Urban Close Combat, Urban Sniping/Counter Sniping, Urban Search and Breaching (CIED), Joint Fires and Air Space Deconfliction in Urban Environment, Managing Combat Trauma in Urban Environment and Battalion Level planning exercise. (PIA-Rizal/2DPAO)