Philippine and Australian Forces Hold Training Exercise in 2ID
The 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division Division recently held the Philippine and Australian armies’ joint military exercise in an opening ceremony of Combined Urban Operations and Battalion Organizational Training at Camp Capinpin, Tanay, Rizal last March 7, 2018.
Major General Rhoderick M Parayno, Commander, 2ID as the keynote speaker, said that the Jungle Fighters are honored and elated that once again, one of our units and some of our colleagues will benefit from the good bilateral relation between Philippine Army and Australian Defense Force.
“We are all aware that the threat of terrorism is very much present in our country and elsewhere, and considering that most of the areas being protected by 2nd Infantry Division are highly industrialized and urbanized, the conduct of this Urban Operations Training will surely help you to succeed in any urban warfare that may arise in your projected areas of deployment.” he said while addressing the participants.
The joint exercise was participated by the troops from the newly organized 92nd Infantry (Tanglaw- Diwa) Battalion and the Land Advisory Team from Joint Task Group (JTG) 629, Australian Defense Force (ADF)
MGen Parayno also enjoined everyone to give the full support to the new battalion the 92nd IB in their pursuit to give light and hope for those who are lost in the darkness of communism and terrorism. “Together, let us work as one Team, as Team 2ID in order to achieve our aspirations for lasting peace and development’, he added.
The training is aimed at enhancing the knowledge, interoperability, tactics techniques and procedures (TTPs), on Combined Urban Operations and to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two armies. It is the third time that such training was opened in 2ID.
The exercise will focus on the following events: Urban Close Combat, Urban Sniping/Counter Sniping, Urban Search and Breaching (CIED), Joint Fires and Air Space Deconfliction in Urban Environment, Managing Combat Trauma in Urban Environment and Battalion Level planning exercise. (PIA-Rizal/2DPAO)
President Duterte to Western Mindanao Command: You Helped Pave Way for Stronger Republic
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Saturday, March 10, hailed the Western Mindanao Command for its efforts against threat groups.
The President visited the Edwin Andrews Air Base here and addressed the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).
“I salute the valiant soldiers of the Western Mindanao Command for their successful efforts in combating threat groups in their area of operations,” he said in his speech.
The President particularly mentioned the troops’ operations against the ISIS-inspired Maute group during the five-month battle in Marawi City.
“By fulfilling your sworn duty to protect our people and to defend our democratic institutions, you helped pave the way for a stronger Republic,” he said.
“Together, let us continue fighting for our people’s welfare and for the betterment of the entire Philippines” he further said.
The President also expressed gratitude to the officers and members of the AFP and PNP for their sacrifice for the country.
“I know that you have this distinct honor of offering your life for the country. And that is why, sa akin naman is I do everything at least to make your life comfortable, for you and your family.” he said.
He reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide housing projects to uniformed personnel and education for the fallen soldiers and policemen.
Meanwhile, the President renewed his warning to local chief executives who are involved in unscrupulous activities.
“I’m renewing the warning to mayors: Huwag kayong mag-kumpiyansa sa ‘yang ginagawa ninyo,” he said.
“Do not feel so invulnerable na pati ‘yung mga pulis ninyo pinapatay ninyo. And you are using the Office of the Mayor as your platform for drugs distribution. At talagang hihiritan kita. Hihiritan kita because you are destroying the nation,” he added.
Before his speech, the Chief Executive conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kampilan to 10 military officers and personnel and Rank of Kamagi to 22 others.
The Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kampilan is awarded to individuals who were seriously wounded or injured or suffered great loss of property as a direct result of their participation in an activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the President.
The Rank of Kamagi, on the other hand, is conferred upon individuals who actively participated and contributed significantly to a campaign or advocacy of the President. (pcoo)
PHL Employment Rate Increases at 94.7%
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the number of employed Filipinos increased in January this year.
In a press briefing held March 10 in Alimodian, Iloilo, Secretary Roque said that the employment rate in January 2018 surged to 94.7 percent, which is the highest in all of the previous January rounds of the Labor Force Survey (LFS) since 2009.
“This translates to 41.8 million Filipinos employed,” he said.
He noted that the unemployment rate went down from 6.6 percent in January 2017 to only 5.3 percent in January 2018.
“This is also the lowest rate recorded for all the January rounds of the LFS in 10 years,” he said.
He said that the labor force participation rate also increased to 62.2 percent in January 2018, higher than the 60.7 percent recorded in the same period last year.
“Latest result indicates that due to economic reforms and programs implemented by the government, more Filipinos are encouraged to join and re-join the labor force, resulting in more Filipinos being employed,” he added. (JSC/LTP/PIA6 Iloilo)
US, PH Beef Up Partnership Vs. Terrorism, Transnational Crimes
The Philippines and United States have intensified their partnership in combatting terrorism and transnational organized crime.
This, as Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II and US Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis David Glawe of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) met to discuss mutual ways on how to deal with these threats.
“To effectively wage the global war against terrorism, we need to adopt a multi-faceted and a multi-pronged approach,” Aguirre said in a statement Sunday.
During the meeting, the Secretary said he discussed with Glawe matters of mutual interest and continued cooperation in the areas related to counter-terrorism efforts beneficial to both Manila and Washington.
“The meeting with Undersecretary Glawe is a positive step towards that direction,” he assured.
The discussions covered advanced passenger information/ name record, enhanced information sharing, sharing of watch lists/access to databases, biometric screening, fraudulent document training, and increased capability for internet/social media monitoring.
Aguirre noted both parties expressed their respective commitments to foster closer ties and to explore other areas of possible collaboration in the future.
“This will require us to work closely with our allies and to maintain good working relations with them as we share knowledge and resources for the eradication of a borderless menace,” he explained.
For its part, the US Embassy said their conversation reaffirmed the joint efforts to combat child exploitation, secure global aviation against terrorism threats, as well as identify and interdict criminals and contraband crossing the borders.
Also present during the meeting were Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes and Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente as well as other members of the DHS delegation. (PNA)
Roque on Rappler’s Tax Evasion Charge: Unpaid Taxes Must Be Settled
Unpaid taxes must be settled, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. said after the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Thursday filed a tax evasion complaint against Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC) and its officers.
“Well, ano pong reaksiyon natin diyan kung hindi ang batas pinapatupad (Well, how else should we react if not to say that there are laws being implemented),” Roque said in a Palace briefing.
“Kung mayroon talagang hindi nabayarang buwis dapat managot (If there really are taxes that have not been paid, they should be held liable),” he added.
The BIR alleged that Rappler Holdings Corp and its president Maria Ressa and treasurer James Bitanga had a “willful attempt to evade or defeat tax” and had a “deliberate failure to supply correct and accurate information” in its annual income tax return and value-added tax (VAT) returns for 2015.
BIR said that the aggregate tax liability of RHC amounted to PHP133.84 million.
Ressa described the complaint as “ludicrous,” and urged the BIR to “check its own records.”
In January, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoked Rappler’s certification of incorporation for allegedly violating the constitutional restriction on foreign ownership of mass media.
Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar, in a radio interview, urged Rappler to also settle its ownership case to be permitted to cover Malacañang events.
“Talagang kailangan lang ay i-solve ng Rappler iyong kanilang issue with the Securities and Exchange Commission at doon sa Court of Appeals (Rappler should really solve their issue with the SEC and the Court of Appeals). Once they solve it, that they can reverse the decision… the CA reversed the decision then by all means they can cover,” Andanar said.
Andanar, meanwhile, reiterated that covering President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Malacañang “is actually privilege, it’s not a right.”
“It will depend on the President kung papayagan ka (if you will be allowed), even inside the Palace and outside,” he added.
Duterte earlier accused Rappler of being sponsored by the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States. (PNA)
