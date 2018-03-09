National News
Palace Reiterates Bulk of West PH Sea Part of Palawan
Malacañang considers the West Philippine Sea and all the islands the Philippines is currently occupying and laying claim to as part of Palawan, with the exception of Scarborough Shoal which forms part of Zambales.
“The entire West Philippine Sea is appended and made a part of the province of Palawan,” Secretary Roque said adding that the Philippines will uphold the claims of the province of Palawan and the entire nation. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Jr. issued this statement during a press briefing held at the Palawan Provincial Capitol here.
Roque reiterated that the President will not surrender even a single inch of Philippine territory to any foreigner saying that “he will die for the Philippine territory.”
“The President’s position is that the Ruling of the UN Tribunal for the Law of the Sea has finally decided, one, that China cannot claim to any of the waters of the West Philippine Sea on the basis of historic title or on the basis of the nine-dash line; two, that Scarborough area where China has built artificial islands are part and parcel of the Philippine exclusive economic zone,” he said.
Roque stressed that the President opines that this is “authoritative evidence” of the customary norm of international law applicable and which China cannot make claims on the basis of historic waters.
He likewise acknowledged that the issue of land territory over the West Philippine Sea remains “unresolved” and “disputed.”
“The realities until today we have unresolved controversy as far as land territory is concerned. This is because the UN Tribunal for the Law of the Sea can only resolved issues involving the sea, pursuant to the Law of the Sea.
“The issue of land territory remains disputed. That is why we still have to refer to it as the disputed islands of the West Philippine Sea because that was not the subject of any ruling on the part of the UN Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, “ Roque underscored.
The Palace spokesperson added that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte pursued for the time being negotiation and friendly relations with China to resolve these “conflicting claims” to land territory.
“On matters which are not controversial such as trade and investments will proceed full speed ahead. On matters which are controverted, including land territory, and still, disputed maritime territories under the definition in international law that there is still pending disagreements on issues on facts and law then the Philippines will proceed on the basis of bilateral relations with China,” Roque pointed out.
He stressed that the President will not sacrifice “even a single life” for an issue that can be resolved on the basis of friendly relations.
PH Cruise Tourism Arrivals
In the same press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Roque reported an increase in the cruise tourism arrivals in January 2018 reaching to a total of 9,516 passengers, which is 1,952.82% higher than the 446 passengers recorded in January 2017.
Roque mentioned Northern Luzon as having registered more than half of the volume in view of the interest at the Port of Currimao as a cruise route while Coron, Boracay and South Harbor registered positive cruise tourist arrivals.
“We will continue to boost the country’s cruise tourism with our ongoing infrastructure projects and various port programs that aim to enhance international hubs and cruise terminals,” he noted. (PCOO-Content/PIA-MIMAROPA)
10 Aegis Juris Fratmen Charged Over Atio Castillo Hazing Death
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday filed criminal charges against 10 members of Aegis Juris Fraternity over the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law freshman Horacio “Atio” Castillo III from hazing last September.
In a 46-page resolution, the DOJ panel of prosecutors found probable cause to indict Arvin Balag, Ralph Trangia, Oliver John Audrey Onofre, Mhin Wei Chan, Axel Munro Hipe, Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Marcelino Bagtang, Jose Miguel Salamat and Robin Ramos for violation of Republic Act 8049 or Anti-Hazing Law.
No bail is recommended for all the accused.
The justice department also filed charges for perjury against John Paul Solano, who took Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital.
In a press conference, Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr. said they based their resolution on the testimony of fellow Aegis member Mark Ventura who was also present during Atio’s final rites.
“The principal basis is the testimony of witness Mark Ventura who is covered under the witness protection program wherein he stated in detail, because his testimony appears to be credible and believable, he testified that on September 17, 2017 at the frat’s fraternity library located on Laong Laan Sampaloc, Manila he narrated that around two in the morning Atio came out while in a duck walk position and then he was pushed and pulled by the respective masters,” Catalan explained.
“The panel of prosecutors has come out with a resolution and in fact it was already filed before the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC),” Catalan told reporters.
Asked on Ventura’s credibility, Catalan answered: “Because it was in detail and made in a straight forward manner.”
The charges against Ventura were also dismissed.
Also in the resolution, the complaints against other members Jason Adolfo Robinos, Aeron Salientes, Ranie Rafael Santiago, Zimon Pedro, Alex Bose, Leo Lalusis, Lennert Bryan Galicia, Nathan Anarna, Chuck Siazar and Karl Matthew Villanueva have been dismissed for lack of probable cause.
UST law execs cleared
Catalan also said that all charges against respondents Nilo Divina and Arthur Capili in their capacities as the Dean and Faculty Secretary of University of Santo Tomas-Faculty of Civil Law respectively are recommended dismissed for insufficiency of evidence.
Sought for a comment, Divina, in a statement said he was relieved by the DOJ’s decision.
“I have always maintained my full innocence throughout this unfortunate incident and thankfully, this has now been established beyond question. As they say, the moral arc of the universe may be long but it bends towards justice,” Divina said.
“I continue to pray for justice for Atio and have full faith in our legal system,” Divina added.
The Prosecutor General also said there were other members of Aegis Juris Fraternity who were not included but were mentioned in Ventura’s affidavit and there would be another preliminary investigation set for them.
“May mga hindi kasama (There were respondents not included but was indicated by Ventura) sa charges pero na-indicate ni Mark Ventura so another PI or criminal investigation will be conducted against them because they were not charged originally but were mentioned by witness Ventura in his sinumpaang salaysay (sworn statement). The MPD will again file another set of charges,” he explained.
“It is hereby recommended that further investigation be conducted by MPD-CAPIS, against the members Aegis Juris Fraternity, namely: Zac Abulencia, Daniel Ragos, Dave Felix, Sam Cagalingan, Alex Cairo, Luis Capulong, Kim Cyrill Roque, Ged Villanueva, Edric Pilapil and RR Magbuhos, for the determination of their involvement in the crimes charged,” read the resolution signed by panel of prosecutors led Villanueva by Prosecution Attorneys Wendell Bendoval and Honey Rose Delgado and approved by Catalan and Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Rassenell Rex Gingoyon.
Meanwhile, the Manila Police District welcomed the DOJ’s move.
“We are satisfied and happy about the indictment of 11 Aegis Juris Fraternity members involved in the Horacio Castillo hazing case. If the court will issue a warrant of arrest, we are ready to arrest all suspects that are involved in the case,” MPD spokesperson Supt. Erwin Margarejo said in a statement.
“Our investigation will continue, especially on the 10 other members of the fraternity as recommended by the DOJ,” he added.
The MPD filed its complaint before the DOJ on Sept. 25, 2017, while Atio’s parents submitted a supplemental complaint on October 9, 2017.
It named 18 respondents in its complaint for murder, robbery and in violation of Republic Act 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law.
Meanwhile, Atio’s parents filed charges of murder, robbery, and violation the Anti-Hazing Law against 31 individuals, including Divina.
They also charged 23 respondents of committing four counts of perjury and obstruction of justice.
The family said Castillo died after undergoing initiation rites of the Aegis Juris fraternity on September 17, 2017.
Solano issued two affidavits. On his first affidavit executed before the Manila Police District (MPD), he said he does not know the Aegis Juris neophyte and only found the victim along a street in Tondo, Manila before being taken to the Chinese General Hospital.
This runs counter to his later sworn statement which said he was asked by frat members to take Atio to the hospital after collapsing during a pre-dawn initiation rite at the fraternity library held on the said date. (PNA)
NBI Files Cyber Libel Raps vs. Rappler
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed a cyber libel complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against online news website Rappler’s chief executive officer Maria Ressa and eight others in connection with the complaint filed by a businessman regarding an article it has published in 2012.
In a transmittal letter signed by NBI Director Dante Gierran addressed to Officer-in-Charge Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan dated March 2 but was released to media on Thursday, the NBI recommended for prosecution Ressa, former Rappler reporter Reynaldo Santos, Jr., who wrote the article in question, and directors and officers Manuel Ayala, Nico Jose Nolledo, Glenda Gloria, James Bitanga, Felicia Atienza, Dan Alber De Padua, and Jose Maria G. Hofilena.
The complaint filed by Wilfredo Keng for a violation of the Cybercrime Law because of the article “CJ using SUVs of ‘controversial’ businessmen” that Santos wrote and that Rappler published on May 29, 2012.
Rappler reported that the late former Chief Justice Renato Corona, who was then facing an impeachment trial, had been using a black SUV whose plate number was allegedly issued to Keng.
The news website also reported about Keng’s alleged involvement in human trafficking and smuggling.
The NBI said Keng submitted a supplemental affidavit on February 28 this year, in which he alleged, citing jurisprudence, “that the prescriptive period for crimes falling under Section 4(c)(4) (of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) is 15 years.”
According to the NBI, Keng said the article where his complaint stemmed from is still published online.
“Unlike published materials on print, defamatory statements online, such as those contained in the libelous article written and published by the subjects, is indubitably considered as a continuing crime until and unless the libelous article is removed or taken down,” the transmittal said.
“That the subjects did not remove the article in question from their website “may be construed as a tacit approval of the contents of the article, or even more, a direct validation or consent to the publication thereof,” the NBI said.
The NBI is also conducting a probe into the possible criminal liabilities of the executives of online news website Rappler for supposedly violating the constitutional prohibition on foreign ownership of mass media.
Rappler Holdings Corporation is also facing tax evasion raps filed by Bureau of Internal Revenue before the DOJ for failing to pay PHP133 million in taxes.
Last January, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoked the certificate of incorporation of Rappler Inc. and RHC allegedly for violating the Constitution and foreign equity restrictions in mass media.
The SEC stated that Rappler violated the Foreign Equity Restrictions in Mass Media enshrined in the 1987 Constitution and enforceable through the Mass Media Law, Anti-Dummy Law, and the Foreign Investment Act.
Under Article XVI, Section 11 (1) of the Constitution, “The ownership and management of mass media shall be limited to citizens of the Philippines, or to corporations, cooperatives or associations, wholly-owned and managed by such citizens.”
Rappler filed a petition before the Court of Appeals (CA) seeking to stop the implementation of the decision made by SEC.
In its petition, Rappler asked the appellate court to reverse and set aside the SEC en banc decision dated Jan. 11, claiming that the SEC issued the assailed order hastily that it violated their constitutional right to due process.
It argued that the ruling was done in the absence of formal charge, which was supposed to be required in the commission’s rules.
“There was also no formal administrative action filed against Rappler and RHC before the SEC. Without an administrative action, surely, no administrative action, including the suspension or revocation of the corporation’s franchise, could have been imposed by the SEC,” read the petition. (PNA)
245 Candidate Soldiers Undergo Military Training
At least 245 candidate soldiers from various parts of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) are now undergoing military training.
Capt. Jefferson Somera, public affairs chief of the 5th Infantry Division, said the trainees, after passing all the requirements in the recruitment process such as the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Service Aptitude Test, physical and medical examinations, among others, will undertake a rigid four-month military training.
Somera said the training aims to provide the candidate soldiers the strength and discipline befitting a soldier and to transform them into fighters that can defend the country.
He said the candidate soldiers are composed of 73 college graduates, five of whom are board passers, 43 college levels and 129 high school graduates.
Somera hopes that all of the 245-strong candidate soldiers will be able to finish their training courses so that they will be deployed in various military units of the Philippine Army. (ALM/MGE – PIA-2/Isabela)
PRRD Threatens to Charge Opponents of Boracay Rehab
A day after he revealed a plan to declare Boracay under state of calamity, President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Wednesday threatened to charge with sedition the opponents of his order to rehabilitate the world-famous tourist destination.
Duterte made his warning in his speech during the 145th founding anniversary of Tarlac, adding he would even order arrest of those who would resist efforts to bring back Boracay to its original state.
“The people there in Boracay are snobbish. They don’t want (to) cooperate. If they don’t want to cooperate and they begin to protest, anyway you were responsible for the damage all these years including those local officials who were all nonchalant of the problem there, I will arrest all of you,” the President said.
“And if you put up a fight then I’ll charge you for sedition, preventing government to do what is good for the Filipino people,” he added.
Duterte said the country’s popular tourist spot could no longer be used by the next generation if the issues of health, public interest and law and order would not be addressed by the government.
“If we will not address these issues, time will come when it is so polluted. It is to our interest to preserve its pristine (state) just like before,” Duterte said.
“One is health issue. The right of the government to intervene and interdict to promote public health,” he added.
The President reiterated his plea to the courts not to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) so as not to exacerbate the problems in Boracay.
“Please do not make it hard for us to operate. It’s not a warning actually. I am doing it most respectfully requesting the judiciary to be sparing and do not make life difficult for us. If you decide to issue a TRO stopping us, think, think a thousand times,” Duterte said during his meeting with local executives of Luzon in Pampanga.
“It’s either I would not believe you or I will put you to task for going against what is good for the people,” he added.
Duterte had earlier described Boracay as a “cesspool” due to sewage and garbage problem destroying the island’s ecosystem and endangering the health of visitors. (PNA)
