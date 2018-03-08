Sports
NLEX Goes to First Semis After Eliminating Alaska
The Final Four is complete.
NLEX booked the last ticket to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals after completing a 2-0 sweep of its quarterfinal series against Alaska with a 87-83 win at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Wednesday night.
Kevin Alas saved the day for the Road Warriors even as their defense over the Aces proved vital in the fourth quarter. They will face the Magnolia Hotshots in the semifinals starting Saturday.
NLEX was actually in control for most of the first half, taking a 49-43 lead at halftime.
But Alaska came alive in the third quarter, dropping 28 points for a 71-68 lead entering the fourth.
The Road Warriors then opened the fourth on a 12-3 run to go up, 80-74, with 5:08 to go.
The Aces went on a 9-0 run to retake the lead, 83-80, with 3:01 left.
Mike Miranda, however, sparked the game-turning 7-0 blast for NLEX with the equalizing triple with 2:47 left.
He then gave the team the lead back, 85-83, with two charities with 2:05 remaining.
Kevin Alas eventually sealed the win with a hang-time layup with 1:14 remaining as both teams failed to score until the end.
Alas finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, and one steal, while Miranda chipped in 12 points and three rebounds for the Road Warriors, which is now headed to their first semifinal stint since taking over the Red Bull Barako/Shopinas Clickers franchise.
JR Quinahan added 16 points, five boards, two assists, and one steal.
Calvin Abueva made 17 markers, 16 caroms, and one block for the Aces, which will miss the next round despite entering the playoffs as the third seed. (PNA)
Entertainment
Kobe Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” wins Best Animated Short Award of 90th Oscars
Former U.S. basketball player Kobe Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” won the Best Animated Short Award at the 90th Oscars here on Sunday.
Directed by Disney animator Glen Keane with a score by John Williams, the film is an animated version of Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” poem he penned for The Players’ Tribune in 2015.
In the short, Bryant voices his poem as animation conveys Kobe’s love of the game as he leaves it behind.
“I don’t know if it’s possible, as basketball players we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble. I’m glad we do a little bit more than that,” said the 18-time All-Star.
The animated film beat “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space” and “Revolting Rhymes.”
Bryant played 20 seasons with the Lakers, winning five championships during his career. He scored 33,643 career points, currently third on the all-time list behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.
www.xinhuanet.com
Sports
Siklab Atleta bats for 1st PH Olympic gold
The Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Sports Foundation was launched on Saturday to help the country win its first Olympic gold medal.
“Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Foundation will fuel the Philippines’ best athletes to make the country’s dream of bagging an Olympic gold a reality. We need to provide our athletes the support befitting their stature as our country’s representative to the world,” Phoenix Petroleum President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Uy said during the launching at the Century Park Hotel.
The foundation’s goals include selecting top-flight, elite Filipino athletes who have the prime potentials to bring pride and honor to the country through winning gold medals in the Olympic Games, and provide the chosen athletes financial and other logistical support in the form of training equipment and facilities, coaching expertise, international competition and exposure, as well as education, housing and livelihood.
The initial list of athletes supported by the foundation include Nicole Tagle (archery); Shawn Cray, Trenton Beram and EJ Obiena (athletics); James Dieparine and Nicole Oliva (aquatics); Eumir Marcial and John Tupas (boxing); Marella Salamat, Ariana Dormitorio and Sienna Flores (cycling); Hermie Macaranas and OJ Fuentes (canoe-kayak); Carlos Yulo and Kaitlin de Guzman (gymnastics); Kiyomi Watanabe, Mariya Takahashi, Shugen Nakano and Kesei Nakano (judo); James Delos Santos (karate); Philmar Alipayo and Edito Alcala (surfing); Elaine Alora, Pauline Lopez (taekwondo); Kim Mangrobang (triathlon); Hidilyn Diaz and Kristel Macrohon (weightlifting); and Geylord Coveta and Yancy Kabigan (windsurfing).
Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Foundation executive director, Atty. Raymond Zorilla, said the foundation aims to raise PHP1 billion to fund its program.
“To our athletes, you can count on the administration and Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Sports Foundation to do our best to provide you with the support you need to bring pride and honor to the country. To our benefactors, thank you for partnering with us and for believing that the Filipino can be the best in the world,” said Uy, who also serves as presidential adviser for sports.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez, who is a member of the foundation’s executive committee, also graced the launching.
“I truly believe that Filipino talent is excellent and that if cultivated properly, it can not just show the world how amazing the Filipino people are but also prove to them just how great we can become,” said Cayetano in his speech.
“Our athletes have continuously trained their minds and bodies to bring pride to the Philippines and it is about time we give them stronger support for them to achieve their dreams and for the Philippines to continue blazing forth in the international arena,” he added.
Other officials present were Philippine Olympic Committee chairman Abraham Tolentino, president Victorico Vargas and auditor Jonne Go, PSC commissioners Ramon Fernandez and Celia Kiram, taekwondo president Robert Aventajado, weightlifting president Monico Puentevella, gymnastics president Cynthia Carrion, squash president Robert Bachmann, tennis vice president Martin Misa, and triathlon secretary general Tom Carrasco.
The Philippines has won 10 medals — three silvers and seven bronzes — since it started competing in the Olympic Games. (PNA)
National News
Gilas Up by 1 Spot in Latest FIBA Ranking
A good showing over the weekend placed Gilas Pilipinas up one spot in the FIBA World Ranking that was released on Friday.
Following a gallant stand against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday night that even saw Gilas taking a first half lead, and a victory over Japan in Pasay on Sunday night, the Philippine team moved to 30th place worldwide from 31st place during the first FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.
While staying the fourth best team in Asia as per the new FIBA ranking, Gilas closed in with rival China, which slipped four spots in the world ranking to 28th overall.
USA stayed at number one overall, while Australia (10th overall) remained the best country in the Asia-Pacific zone. (PNA)
Local News
Cebu, Negros Score Separate Draws in AFC Cup
Global Cebu and Ceres Negros walked away with separate 1-all draws in their respective AFC Cup matches on Tuesday night.
Cebu lost a first half lead as Bali forced the splitting of the points at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Curt Dizon put the home side up 11 minutes in after following up on an Angelo Marasigan miss.
But Ilija Spasojevic equalized for Bali in the 74th minute with a goal off a corner kick.
Spasojevic actually had a chance to steal the lead for the visiting Indonesian side in the 80th minute with a penalty attempt, but Patrick Deyto made a huge save to keep the scoreline intact.
Cebu also had one last chance to get the full three points as Wesley Dos Santos launched a free kick only that the shot went wide left.
Meanwhile, Negros also settled for a 1-1 stalemate at Home United in Singapore.
Shahril Ishak drew first blood for Home in the 23rd minute only to be cancelled out by Super Herrera’s header goal off the corner in the 78th minute.
Negros remains on top of its AFC Cup group on goal difference over Home. (PNA)
