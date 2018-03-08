Business News
NGO Hails Duterte Admin Approval of P192m for Local Climate Action
A Manila-based international climate policy group applauded the Duterte administration’s move granting close to P200 million in climate funds to four local governments. The approval is a response to communities grappling with food security and water scarcity in the face of climate change.
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, chair of the People’s Survival Fund board, today signed financial agreements worth a total of P191.70 million with the mayors of Del Carmen, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte; Lanuza, Surigao del Sur; Gerona, Tarlac; and San Francisco, Camotes Island, Cebu, all of whom welcomed the development.
Reacting to the commitment, Renato Redentor Constantino, executive director of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, said:
“Setting up direct climate adaptation finance access for local governments is difficult but through sheer persistence, the Department of Finance and Climate Change Commission have delivered. We single out the leadership of Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Climate Secretary Emmanuel De Guzman who have tirelessly prioritized the needs of LGUs on the frontline of the climate crisis.”
“None of this would have been possible without the tenacity of Senator Loren Legarda, chair of the Senate finance and climate committees, who also today assumed the rank of Colonel in the Philippine Air Force (Reserve),” Constantino added. “The teamwork of Climate Change Commissioners De Guzman, Rachel Herrera, and Noel Gaerlan was likewise instrumental.”
The People’s Survival Fund is the country’s first legislated national adaptation fund. It is governed by the PSF Board, which is chaired by the Department of Finance and also composed of the Climate Change Commission, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Interior and Local Government, National Economic and Development Authority, Philippine Commission on Women, and representatives from civil society, the academe, and business sector. Constantino sits as a voting member on the PSF Board representing civil society organizations. (Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities)
Business News
EU Warns Trump of Tit-for-Tat Tax on U.S. Icons Levi’s, Bourbon, Harley-Davidson
The European Union (EU) on Monday threatened to take retaliatory action by charging duty on American products if U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said U.S. Levi’s jeans and bourbon could be hit with a 25-percent import tax. Harley-Davidson motorcycles are also on a draft list of American goods to be taxed, according to the EU.
Malmstrom said the U.S. measures would have a negative impact on transatlantic relations and global markets.
Levi Strauss & Co., known worldwide for its iconic jeans, said it was strongly against trade barriers.
“We support open markets and free trade where everyone plays by the rules. Unilateral tariff impositions risk retaliation and destabilizing the global economy, in which case American brands, workers and consumers will ultimately suffer,” a spokesperson told the media.
Trump announced last Thursday that the United States is set to impose 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum.
Shortly after Trump’s announcement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker responded by saying that the EU would “react firmly and commensurately” to defend its own interests.
“The EU has been a close security ally of the U.S. for decades. We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk… The EU would react adequately and that’s what we will do,” Juncker said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May also told Trump Sunday that she has deep concerns about his tariff decision.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has called for a strong EU response, saying the move by Washington was “not at all acceptable” and urging Trump to rethink.
www.xinhuanet.com
Business News
US-Based Report Cites PH as Best Country for Investments
The Philippines was ranked as the top destination for investments, according to US News and World Report.
In its study, US News ranked the best countries to invest in by using the World Bank Group report measuring the country’s performance on entrepreneurship, economic stability, favorable tax environment, innovation, skilled labor, technological expertise, dynamism, and corruption.
The report cited qualities of the Philippines making it attractive to investors, which include its 100-million population, English-speaking people, an economy supported by overseas Filipinos’ remittances, and flourishing tourism industry.
Aside from the Philippines, four other member states of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were in the top 10 countries to invest in based on US News’ study.
These include Indonesia at rank two, Malaysia at rank four, Singapore at rank five, and Thailand at rank eight.
Completing the top 10 countries for investors to invest in based on the report, Poland was ranked third; Australia, ranked 6th; Spain, 7th; India, 9th; and Oman, 10th.
Czech Republic, Finland, Uruguay, Turkey, Ireland, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Brazil, France, and Chile made up ranks 11 to 20, respectively.
Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Charito Plaza welcomed the report noting that the developments in the economy make the country attractive to investors.
The Board of Investment, the country’s leading investment promotion agency, likewise reported that its investment approvals surged by 402 percent in the first two months of the year to PHP132 billion from PHP26 billion in the previous year.
Business News
BBL Seen to Boost Economic Growth in Tawi-Tawi
The passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) will boost economic opportunities to the southernmost island province as it will improve infrastructure and strengthen peace and security leading to a more business-friendly environment.
Tawi-Tawi Rep. Ruby Sahali, chairperson of the special committee on peace, reconciliation and unity, said the island province has been suffering from negative publicity due to peace and order issues.
“Tawi-Tawi has a lot of assets in terms of tourism, fishery and minerals. The BBL will bring progress as this will address the stigma brought about by negative perceptions on peace and order,” Sahali said.
Tawi-Tawi is known for its tourism destinations such as the scenic Bud Bongao Peak and several diving spots. This is on top of the island province being one of the country’s major producers of fresh seafood and seaweed, which is mainly being used for food and beauty products.
“The BBL will bring a climate of stability,” said Sahali, who led the public hearings on Thursday and in Zamboanga City on Friday.
“Not only will Tawi-Tawi greatly benefit from the windfall of investment and development, but the entire territories under the BBL,” she said.
Sahali also emphasized provisions of the BBL will strengthen Tawi-Tawi since they project the island as the gateway for the ASEAN economic initiative.
Tawi-Tawi is one of the three ARMM provinces adjacent to the ASEAN member nations of Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei–sharing with them close cultural and Muslim-religious affinity.
Both houses of Congress are set to enact the BBL later this March.
BBL is the legal document that operationalizes the peace agreements between the government and the Moro fronts in Mindanao. (PNA)
Business News
NASA, ULA Launch Advanced NOAA Weather Satellite
NASA successfully launched the second in a series of next-generation weather satellites for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) at 5:02 p.m. EST Thursday.
NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-S (GOES-S) lifted off on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
GOES-S mission managers confirmed at 8:58 p.m. the spacecraft’s solar arrays successfully deployed and the spacecraft was operating on its own power.
The satellite will provide faster, more accurate and more detailed data, in near real-time, to track storm systems, lightning, wildfires, coastal fog and other hazards that affect the western United States.
“We at NASA Science are proud to support our joint agency partner NOAA on today’s launch of GOES-S, a national asset that will impact lives across the Western Hemisphere each and every day,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for science, who attended today’s launch.
Once GOES-S is positioned in a geostationary orbit 22,300 miles above Earth, in approximately two weeks, it will be renamed GOES-17. Later this year, after undergoing a full checkout and validation of its six high-tech instruments, the new satellite will move to the GOES-West position and become operational. From there, it constantly will provide advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and improved monitoring of solar activity and space weather.
In addition to improving weather forecasts, GOES-17 will help forecasters locate and track wildfires – invaluable information that emergency response teams need to fight fires and evacuate people out of harm’s way. GOES-17 also will be an important tool for forecasters to track and predict the formation and dissipation of fog, which can disrupt airport operations.
GOES-17 will work in tandem with GOES-16, the first satellite in NOAA’s new geostationary series, now at the GOES-East position. GOES-17 will extend observational high-resolution satellite coverage of the revolutionary new technology aboard GOES-16 to most of the Western Hemisphere, from the west coast of Africa to New Zealand, and from near the Arctic Circle to near the Antarctic Circle. The satellite will provide more and better data than is currently available over the northeastern Pacific Ocean, the birthplace of many weather systems that affect the continental U.S.
NOAA manages the GOES-R Series program through an integrated NOAA/NASA office at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. NASA also oversees the acquisition of the spacecraft, instruments and launch vehicles. Lockheed Martin Space of Littleton, Colorado, built the spacecraft and is responsible for spacecraft development, integration and testing.
Mission operations will be performed by NOAA at the NOAA Satellite Operations Facility in Suitland, Maryland. Harris Corp. of Melbourne, Florida, provided the main instrument payload, the Advanced Baseline Imager, and the ground system, which includes the antenna system for data receipt. NASA’s Launch Services Program, based at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is responsible for launch management. ULA of Centennial, Colorado, is the provider of the Atlas V launch service.
