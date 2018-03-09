Neg.Occ Joins Internationale Tourismus Borse in Germany

Negros Occidental and the municipality of La Castellana joined the Internationale Tourismus Borse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany from March 7 to 11.

A release from the Capitol said that about 10,000 exhibitors – travel agencies, tour operators, booking system developers, airlines, hotels, and other tourism business services around the world from 180 countries joined the expo.

No less than La Castellana town Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan represented the town and was the only exhibitor representing a local government unit.

The local government of La Castellana and this province were invited through the Tourism Promotions Board in collaboration with the Philippine Department of Tourism – Frankfurt Office.

The ITB Berlin influences travel experiences worldwide and is conceived as an effective business-to-business platform providing trade visitors an ample opportunity to expand their contract and do business.

ITB aims to showcase cross promotion of the Philippine tourism destinations, trade products and services and the latest developments in the tourism industry that would position the country as an attractive and competitive destination, the release added. *(LTP/EAD-PIA6 Negros Occidental)