Mother Teresa of Sta Ana, Cagayan
“The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread”. This is one of the famous lines of Mother Teresa which is perhaps the inspiration of an Aeta woman who lived tragic, yet, meaningful life.
She belongs to the ‘Agtas’ tribe at Barangay Nangaramoan, Sta Ana, Cagayan. To one, she may just be an ordinary person. But in her community, she is an extraordinary, yet, a real woman with substance.
Her life is inspired by Mother Teresa of Calcutta who was recognized for her dedication in helping the poor, caring for the sick and loving the neglected.
When she was still a child, her father chose to give her to an evangelist believing that she will live a better life than be past exposed to a nomad in the forests. Luckily, she lived with God-fearing people and spent a worthwhile life in the mainstream society.
In 1982, a foreign missionary built an orphanage for abandoned and neglected Aeta children in Palaui Island in Sta Ana. Being raised in a family of evangelists, she volunteered to help the missionaries in caring for the orphans.
Like Mother Teresa, she spent her life feeding and guiding the children in their everyday life while they get their formal education and nurtured to be God-fearing. As she joined in the mission works, she also joined the learning sessions of the kids of her age until she eventually become literate.
Although she just had formal schooling, she took the courage to carefully study how to become an educator because she wanted to teach her co-Agtas.
“I want them to learn even just the basics. Writing their names, counting their money and knowing their rights so that they will not be fooled by anyone,” she said.
When she was able to gain confidence in teaching, she went on her way to teach values to the abandoned kids. She continued to be a servant until the missionaries had to leave the Philippines in 1997. Almost 50 children were left behind. Some went back to their families while seven were left in the orphanage under her care.
At first, she also wanted to give the children to willing foster parents as she does not have the means to raise them to become good children. It was during that time when she was reminded again of Mother Teresa’s words that “if you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one”. And so she fed not only one but seven.
To be able to raise the kids, she had to look for a livelihood. She gathered marine and forest resources such as seaweeds, shell food, honey bee and orchids and planted vegetables to earn for their day-to-day lives. She also enrolled the children in the schools in town despite challenges of having to sustain their daily needs and school requirements.
At age of 25, she got married. She thought God gave her a partner in life to raise the children and to build one happy family but she was wrong. She suffered maltreatment from her husband. She almost lost her life one day when her husband maltreated her for not submitting to her husband’s request… to abandon the seven children and leave her passion of teaching other Agtas.
“He asked me whom should I choose, he or the children. If I will abandon the children, where will I leave them and to whom will I entrust them. And so I chose the children because I am their mother. They need me more than my husband needs me,” She murmured with tears.
“Secondly, I cannot abandon the other Agtas who are willing to learn because I believe that I am an instrument of God in raising the children getting them education,” she added.
Because of that, her husband hit him until she suffered major injuries, the worst is that she almost lost her sense of sight. She ran, together with her adopted children, to her step father for rescue. Her husband was arrested by the police authorities and now serving the consequences of what he did in the jail.
Truly, she was right in following her heart’s desire. The eldest of the children, Zenny, is now married and serving as a volunteer non-formal educator in the Agta community, Rowel is also married and now a security guard, Mary Anne is now with a nun in Manila studying theology, Joan and Jennifer are enrolled in Grades 7 and 6 respectively, while she tutors Lawin and Daniel in preparation for a formal schooling.
“I will continue to serve them and give the best from me. I do not expect for anything in return but I will be happy and thankful if, later on, they will go back to me and show their love and care the way I cared and loved them when they were still young,” she answered when asked if until when will she perform her roles as mother to her adopted children.
Her duty in life does not end in her family alone. She passionately climbs up the mountain to reach out to Agta communities to teach them and to evangelize them with the word of God. Knowing her passion, she was tapped by other organizations and even government sectors to be a community volunteer organizer for Aeta programs.
“I used to go to different municipalities in the province to coordinate for Aeta programs. I also served as the link of the other Agta communities to civil society groups and government officials who want to meet them for some development programs,” she said.
Her dedication and sense of volunteerism is highly commendable. An Aeta woman like her whose passion is to help is something worthy of emulation. She really is inspired by Mother Teresa’s life. She is a catalyst for change in the modern-day tribal communities. She is a pillar of compassion and mercy. She is voice of the poor. She is Marissa Cortez.
Business News
US-based report cites PH as best country for investments
The Philippines was ranked as the top destination for investments, according to US News and World Report.
In its study, US News ranked the best countries to invest in by using the World Bank Group report measuring the country’s performance on entrepreneurship, economic stability, favorable tax environment, innovation, skilled labor, technological expertise, dynamism, and corruption.
The report cited qualities of the Philippines making it attractive to investors, which include its 100-million population, English-speaking people, an economy supported by overseas Filipinos’ remittances, and flourishing tourism industry.
Aside from the Philippines, four other member states of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were in the top 10 countries to invest in based on US News’ study.
These include Indonesia at rank two, Malaysia at rank four, Singapore at rank five, and Thailand at rank eight.
Completing the top 10 countries for investors to invest in based on the report, Poland was ranked third; Australia, ranked 6th; Spain, 7th; India, 9th; and Oman, 10th.
Czech Republic, Finland, Uruguay, Turkey, Ireland, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Brazil, France, and Chile made up ranks 11 to 20, respectively.
Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Charito Plaza welcomed the report noting that the developments in the economy make the country attractive to investors.
The Board of Investment, the country’s leading investment promotion agency, likewise reported that its investment approvals surged by 402 percent in the first two months of the year to PHP132 billion from PHP26 billion in the previous year.
Feature: ‘Ciano Umok’: Bringing Arts to the Mainstream
In a quiet village in this town lies an umok, an Ilokano word which means a bird’s nest. But for one local artist here, it is where paintings and works are beautifully nestled.
“I have always wished that galleries should be open to all including the common people,” visual artist Cesar Dumo shared.
Named after his popular name Ciano, Dumo called his art gallery café ‘Ciano Umok,’ the first of its kind in the province of La Union. The gallery is easily located as it is in the heart of a small upland village of Palugsi-Limmansangan of Bauang town.
“When I was young, I did not have access to galleries despite my eagerness, mostly because these were only found in the cities, malls, and exclusive venues like museums and I had the notion that these only cater to the elite and upper classes of the society,” he quipped, adding that this has become his inspiration in putting up his gallery.
Since the gallery’s opening in April last year, visitors from La Union and nearby provinces have come to check on his works of arts to have a taste of a few must-try homemade refreshments.
“I feel good that we also cater to walk-ins from here and neighboring villages, achieving my commitment to bring arts closer to the people,” Dumo said.
He is also elated that with the influx of tourists visiting his place, additional income for the tricycle drivers and micro-small entrepreneurs within their locality are created, a little contribution he shares to his community.
In celebration of the National Arts Month celebration this February, active arts group in the province namely GUHIT Pinas – La Union chapter, KARATULA, and Arts Guild of La Union (AGLAUN) initiated an “Ani ng Sining, Alab ng Sining” exhibit at Ciano Umok recently.
Some fellow artists also display a few works for exhibit at the ‘umok.’
“It feels great to host activities of fellow artists and be with art enthusiasts,” said Dumo.
He furthered likened artists like himself to a pagwanawanan, an Ilokano term for a watchtower “which lights or guides fishermen or those who are lost at the sea, so we must lead in guiding the people towards advocating and preserving culture and arts”.
With so much optimism of the arts industry in the province, he shared his high hopes that “like Bauang, more local government units will support local artists especially that La Union is a haven of artists, by providing them exposure.”
When asked why most of his subjects are about the environment, Dumo, a boy who lived all his life in a rural area, said it is because of his deep concern on issues like mining, illegal logging, development at the expense of environment, among others.
“I find the paintings very vivid and the messages meaningful,” Shine Bautista, a Grade 11 student said after viewing the artworks in the gallery.
She added: “It also feels good that there is a place like this near our place. I will definitely recommend to my friends to come and visit.”
Later, Dumo intends to expand his arts hub with the construction of an additional gallery, a small function hall, and a mini museum wherein farm and fishing tools will be exhibited.
In April, he will be conducting arts workshops for the youth.
Like the ‘siwsiw-it’, a small bird with good, shiny feathers, cheerfully tweeting on its nest, Dumo will continue to promote and advance arts appreciation in the mainstream and there is no better way to start it than through his own Ciano Umok.
Feature: Guling-Guling Festival: a Time for Spiritual Renewal
“This is the moment when we reflect the coming of sacrifices, the pains, the difficulty of the last year, at the same time, giving thanks for having survived and being given God’s grace,” Governor Imee Marcos said during the celebration of Guling-Guling Festival in the town of Paoay.
This old-age festival of Paoay is an alive vestige occasion that happens a day before Ash Wednesday.
Tagged as “Fat Tuesday,” the festival is a time of forgiving, reflection, and spiritual nourishment as it marks the start of the Lenten season.
One of the highlights in the celebration of this festivity is the “guling,” an Ilocano word, which means smearing a cross sign on a person’s forehead to indicate pureness and forgiveness of sins. This is usually led by the town mayor.
Upon getting a guling, the locals are abstained from eating pork and heavy meal as part of their spiritual alignment.
This tradition continues and is observed by young people who realize the importance of Lenten observance.
The festival is also a time for the townsfolk to showcase their local products such as Abel clothing and “dudol,” a traditional Ilocano rice cake.
Experiencing the Guling-Guling Festival is more than the street dance contests and merrymaking, but the heart of the festival which is to realign oneself in the immeasurable sacrifice of God for the salvation of humanity.
“Give to the Lord what is truly His- thanks, gratitude, and jubilation of the great thing He has given us,” the provincial governor ends.
Feature: Braaping* to Alicia’s Tops Not for the Faint-Hearted
*Braaping – a term used by motorcross enthusiasts to describe the braap of the motorcycle as one revs the throttle producing a shrieking whine of the engine.
If one knows the essential features of a trail bike, one would have second thoughts with this assignment.
That night, the only available ride was a stock Kawasaki KMX 125, stripped to the bare and converted into a lightweight dirt bike. Driven by extreme adventure riders with nerves of steel and guts as rigid as the bike’s extended front forks, the extreme motor bikes of Bohol East Trail Bikers are stock 125 dirt bikes.
Under the engine head, however, is a different story.
The pistons are oversized and the chassis is lifted higher, fitted with dirt wheels that sport huge spikes which assure the riders to get them to peak the notoriously steep climbs of Binabaje. For trails riders here where crashes are as ordinary as skipping over to the dismount, the bike’s stock headlights often do not survive. They are useless anyway for day trails, and these bikes seldom come out the streets.
Foot rests, although necessary to afford comfortable ride for back riders, these can snag in the undergrowths and deep rain-rutted trails, so they too have to go.
In the same trails that forest and fire rangers traverse to the bunkhouse peak some 350 meters above sea level, the Alicia Panoramic Park Trail (TAPP) Run 2018 runners need to follow. Runners have to heave their bodies up the 5th kilometer marker where the bunkhouse towers over the panoramic landscape towards the end of the 21 kilometer run. Somebody has to get at the bunkhouse to document the event for LGU Alicia.
Organizers have set the runners to be let off at 5:00 am at The Farm. If the coverage team leaves early morning, there is no time anymore to hit the trails hiking to the peak on race day.
The Philippine Information Agency (PIA), the government’s leading information dissemination agency, keeps a mandate to help NGAs and LGUs bring their programs to the communities.
As Alicia has picked sports tourism as a key economic driver and in empowering its communities to use sports events as venue for income generation, this has to be known.
What is unique with Alicia’s trails is that the grass-covered hills also draw fog that would at times be good marketing add-on for the event: the sea of clouds run.
With PIA in an engagement in another town until 5:00 pm on February 9, we arrived at the Farm in Alicia at 8:30, too late for a solo trek. The peak is some five kilometers through thick canopies, a crisscross of pasture trails past creeks and into the open ridges which characterize the last two kilometer scramble to the over 45 degree slopes to the bunkhouse where the PIA has to pitch tent.
Braaap in, Bohol East Trail Riders, came to the rescue.
Riders Benjie Gundaya with his Kawasaki KMX 125, Romulo Basalo Dasigan on his Rusi KR150 and Jojo Duetes on his KMX 125, distributed my payload. In no time, they strapped on battery-powered headlamps and with minimal gear, kicked on the starter and were set to go.
I started to doubt if this was sane. Basalo and Gundaya would be the escorts.
“Nobody goes up alone,” Duetes said.
When a rider is alone and has problems, he will have no one to the rescue.
I lugged a sizable backpack for two nights of provision, a set of cameras, a small tent and my motorbike helmet. (I have to admit, I was aware of the risks having seen these riders in 2016 when we did the ocular inspection of the trails before the first Alicia MTB Festival. The bike trek to one of the mid-height hills was brutal then, when I used my hardtail bike as trekking pole to balance so I’d stay on course and not backslide. I also happen to drive dirt bikes and somehow, the anticipated thrill had me the moment the wheels churned loose gravel to Purok 7 Binabaje before we go off road.)
We stopped by a roadside store, woke up the owner to get us provisions and a few bottles of beer to drive the cold at the peak.
I was at camp solo, on top of the ridges. The nearest neighbor would be five kilometers away.
Then, the briefing.
I was to ride with Gundaya, Basalo has my bag and Duetes shouldered my tent.
“Use my footrest, hold on tight and we need to lean forward to stop a wheelie,” Gundaya instructed.
“Yes, I heard him say wheelie,” and I said, “whaaat?”
Everyone laughed and I started to blink, unsure now.
“Not every rider here is authorized to carry passengers up the trail,” Basalo pressed on.
That, in a way, assured me a bit, just a little bit. I can still remember that trail then.
It was just a meter wide swatch of brown rain-rutted dirt trail cleared from a from a tall carpet of talahib. The trail follows the ridges and winds up to where a dirt bike assault to the top can be managed by the disguised 2-wheeled whining beasts. A crash here would be a long roll down the slopes. Or fatal. If the grasses you grab hold, you’re lucky.
It was midnight, and nobody would see how we fall, if that was of any consolation.
The riders decided to go the shortcut trail they call: Plan B.
It was a quick entry into the secondary forests, the path illuminated only by a thin sliver of light from a headlamp.
The dirtbike zipped over the trail carved by rain and feet, on the edge of a mild cliff, through oil palm plantations, past creeks where I have to alight because it was way too impossible for the bike to go up the slopes, over two kilometers at the base of the first hill.
There are accordingly three trails. This one is the shortest, Gundaya explained.
Now, I have to say, the shortest was probably the toughest. After about 15 minutes of agonizing ride, me trying my best to remain on the backseat, no matter how much the bike galloped into the hard trails, I had more than enough. But I had to get to the peak. Twice my feet fell off the shared footrest, but I recovered real quick.
“Let me just handle it,” Gundaya reminded me in the tough sections of the trail. A rider will always be rider and he would know when it is time to bail out. Twice, I was on the verge of ejecting myself, but on the last microsecond, I stuck to the backseat.
Then we were at the base of the long climb. We waited for the escorts, checked on the bike and readied for the last sprint.
There is a portion where we have to walk, Gundaya finally told me. He shone the headlamp into the straight trail up and the night swallowed the light into its bosom.
When the escorts arrived, we hit the trail again.
I pressed my chest to the back of the rider and we flew into the trails, the bike, many times skipping past the deep ruts and swerving to the tall grasses before the driver corrects and foils a spill into nothingness.
I could only watch how this rider could keep on playing with the throttle and the clutch, gears churning as the wheels shuddered in strain, the engine shrieking the trademark wail of the KMX.
Midway, I could hear the engine at first gear and the bike slowing from the strain. It was the best it could do. A mistake in the gears would send the bike into neutral and we would backslide.
Expertly, Gundaya cut across the trail and we stopped in the middle of a 200-meter sprint as the engine stalled. The radiator boiled.
I decided to walk, while Gundaya started the bike and drove another 50 meters or so to a mild slope.
I walked, or more like half crawled, on the next 50 meters or so, masking the hyperventilation by pausing to scan at the gorgeous view.
It was Ubay, Mabini and Candijay town centers like mini cities sprinkled in the vast nothingness of night. It was a view that was worth the climb.
I walked past the last assault trail and arrived at the waiting bike. I was about to walk past the bike when the rider said it was the last sprint to the bunkhouse.
It was also the longest minute of my life.
The rider revved one last time, let off the clutch and I pressed my body to his back, anticipating the wheelie. The bike ground to a good start, accelerated and shot off into the night, the headlamp painting a crisscross of light, as if it can erase the rain gutted canals in the trail.
I could have closed my eyes if it helped, that is so that I can keep the rider managing the climb without me burdening the driver’s balance. But I could not, me making sure I could quickly bail out the moment the bike fails. It did not.
We topped the last obstacle hill and instinctively I looked back at the scenery. It was perfect.
The riders have to go down after an hour of talk and brief rest from the challenging trek.
I pitched my tent aided by camp lights while we exchanged small talk. And then it was their time to go, leaving me alone at the camp.
I expected them to get their engines gunning down hill. They did not. They free-wheeled down, the whir of tires were the last sound I heard and then it was silence broken by the comforting sound of night in camp.
Sleep was just there creeping and the adrenaline ebbed aided by the soothing calm of being alone way up in the hills, kilometers away from the nearest neighbor.
I woke up at dawn, light already filtering the clouds and bouncing off a glow that lends the hills a mystical image.
Then I looked back at the trail we traversed the previous night.
Riding downhill should be fun, but it was not for me.
Going up daytime astride a bike again? Well, maybe.
But I am perhaps not suited for the downhill ride in these hills. I’d leave that to these riders whose nerves are of steel.
