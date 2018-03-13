World News
Moon to Get Its Own Mobile Network
Several high-tech companies are teaming up on a plan to put a mobile phone network on the moon next year.
Vodaphone Germany, Nokia, and Audi are working on a mobile network and robotic vehicles that are part of a private expedition to the moon, timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary year of the first manned lunar landing.
The project with PTScientists in Germany would use a 4G network to send high-definition information from rovers back to a lunar lander, which would then be able to communicate it back to Earth.
Project scientists say the system uses less energy than having rovers speak directly to Earth, leaving more power for scientific activities.
They plan to launch the vehicles from Cape Canaveral next year on a Space X Falcon 9 rocket. (Voice of America)
World News
‘Bookkeeper of Auschwitz’ Oskar Gröning Dies Before Starting Prison Sentence
Oskar Gröning, 96, was sentenced to prison for his role in the murder of 300,000 people at Auschwitz death camp. He was likely the last surviving Nazi war criminal to face trial.
The former SS guard at Auschwitz death camp, Gröning, died before serving his four-year sentence for aiding and abetting the murder of 300,000 people during the Holocaust.
The so-called “bookkeeper of Auschwitz” passed away on March 9 at the age of 96, according to Germany’s Spiegel magazine. His death was first reported on Monday.
Gröning voluntarily joined the SS, the armed wing of Nazi party, at the age of 21. His task in Auschwitz was to sort and assess money and valuables taken from prisoners before sending it on to Berlin. During the 2015 trial, Gröning told the court he felt a “moral guilt” for his service in Auschwitz, but denied personal involvement in mass murder.
He was declared guilty and sentenced to four years. However, his lawyers asked for the sentence to be suspended on the basis of the defendant’s advanced age. Germany’s top court denied the request in December 2017. He was declared fit to serve his sentence, but not yet jailed.
With most Nazi war criminals long dead, Gröning was likely the last Holocaust perpetrator to face justice.
Less than 50 out of 6,500 SS troopers who served in the Auschwitz concentration camp were ever convicted, according to information published by Der Spiegel.
‘I ask the Jewish people for forgiveness’
Gröning’s death was not immediately confirmed by the justice ministry of the German state of Lower Saxony, where the Gröning trial took place.
However, officials told the AFP news agency that they had received a letter from Gröning lawyer on Monday. According to the letter, “Mr. Gröning allegedly died last Friday,” they said.
In 2005, Gröning told Der Spiegel that he did not believe he was “legally” guilty for the crimes committed by the Nazi death machine.
“I do feel guilty before the Jewish people, because I was part of a troop that committed these crimes, even though I was not a perpetrator. I ask the Jewish people for forgiveness,” he said.
World News
Two Dead in Chopper Crash in New York City’s East River
A helicopter crashed in New York City’s East River on Sunday, killing at least two people, according to police.
“A helicopter earlier this evening descended into the East River near East 90 St.,” said the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Twitter.
Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, said on Twitter that there was “at least one survivor, at least two fatalities. Divers are still in the water.”
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter AS350 went down near the northern end of Roosevelt Island at about 7:00 p.m. (2300 GMT) and was reported to be upside-down in the water.
The New York City Fire Department tweeted that its members were with police at the location near 91st Street in Manhattan. (Xinhua)
World News
Experts Say Washington Should Maintain Positive Momentum on Korean Peninsula
As talks between Pyongyang and Seoul start to yield results, experts on Wednesday urged the White House not to rock the boat.
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) made a tension-easing gesture earlier this week during a two-day visit by a high-level South Korean delegation to Pyongyang.
The DPRK showed willingness to talk “candidly” with the United States on issues including denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and normalization of ties with Washington. It also agreed to hold the third inter-Korean summit in late April.
“Seoul’s immediate objective is to buy time and create the conditions necessary to bring Washington and Pyongyang together,” noted Scott A. Snyder, a senior fellow for Korea studies at Council on Foreign Relations (CFR),a New York-based think tank.
CFR President Richard Haas said that it is time for Washington to step up to the plate to further de-escalate tension in the region.
“The United States needs to decide what it would offer North Korea (the DPRK), ie, security assurances, adjustments to U.S.-South Korea exercises, reduced economic sanctions,” Haas said.
“We need to get (U.S.) professionals there to talk about talks,” Douglas Paal, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Xinhua.
However, so far little concrete change has been detected on the Trump administration’s policy on the DPRK.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence kept a harsh tone in a statement released on Tuesday, saying a “maximum pressure” strategy against Pyongyang to seek an end to its nuclear program will continue.
Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department said no “play-by-play” will be provided about the U.S. response to the Pyongyang meeting before they are briefed by Seoul.
Two senior South Korean officials who met with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un left for Washington on Thursday to brief U.S. officials on the outcome of their meeting.
The White House has announced that routine U.S. military exercises with allies in the region would resume, casting cloud on the current situation.
The next U.S.-South Korean drill is expected in April.
If U.S. President Donald Trump has indeed decided to require “complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization” of the DPRK before “meaningful dialogue” can occur, it is safe to say such dialogue will never happen under this administration, said Bonnie Kristian, a fellow at Defense Priorities, a Washington D.C.-based think tank.
“The Trump administration should support our ally’s interest in negotiations, not undermine it,” Kristian added. (Xinhua)
World News
Trump Announces Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Amid Mounting Global Dissent
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday formally signed proclamations to impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum amid mounting dissent from business groups and trading partners around the world.
The United States will impose a 25-percent tariff on imported steel and 10-percent on aluminum, Trump said at an event at the White House, noting a strong steel and aluminum industry is “vital to our national security.”
The tariffs will take effect in 15 days with initial exemptions for Canada and Mexico pending the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
“We’re going to hold off the tariff on those two countries, to see whether or not we’re able to make the deal on NAFTA,” Trump said.
Trump signaled that all other countries also have opportunities to be exempt from the tariffs by negotiations with the United States.
“If the same goals can be accomplished by other means, America will remain open to modifying or removing the tariffs for individual nations, as long as we can agree on a way to ensure that their products no longer threaten our security,” he said. (Xinhua)
San Juanico Bridge, a Symbol of Love
Philippine and Australian Forces Hold Training Exercise in 2ID
‘Bookkeeper of Auschwitz’ Oskar Gröning Dies Before Starting Prison Sentence
Moon to Get Its Own Mobile Network
High School Cooperative Earns P860T
PHL Employment Rate Increases at 94.7%
Angkas Padala goes to Cebu!
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
Explore Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Free This Weekend with Xbox Live Gold
Meet the Couple That Guides Together
‘Super Consortium’ Eyes NAIA Transformation into a Regional Hub
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News3 days ago
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
-
Sports1 week ago
Siklab Atleta bats for 1st PH Olympic gold
-
Inspirational1 week ago
Medal-Worthy Success: Inspiring Tips from Top Athletes
-
Regional News6 days ago
104 Students to Compete in Balagtas Day Poetry, Essay Writing Contests
-
National News4 days ago
NBI Files Cyber Libel Raps vs. Rappler
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Apply These Feng Shui Principles to Your Everyday (Business) Life!
-
Technology1 week ago
Stephen Hawking Says Nothing Was Around Before Origin of Universe
-
Local News6 days ago
Ad Hoc Committee for “Isla Dela Victoria” Consultations Created