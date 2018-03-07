Finance
LANDBANK Loans to Priority Sectors Increased By 28% to P564B in 2017
LANDBANK’s loans to priority sectors such as farmers, fishers, agriculture, microenterprises and SMEs reached P564 billion as of December 2017. This is 28.1 percent higher from the P440 billion loans to the Bank’s priority sectors registered in 2016.
The P564-billion loans to its priority sectors represents a record-high share of 93.8 percent against the Bank’s total loan portfolio of P601 billion.
“LANDBANK is taking bigger, bolder steps in our drive to further increase support to our priority sectors, especially our small farmers and fishers. This is in line with our commitment to fuel development in the countryside which is a vital part of our growth as a nation,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Alex Buenaventura.
The Bank’s identified priority sectors include small farmers and fishers (SFFs), a good part of which are agrarian reform beneficiaries, MSMEs, agri- and aqua-projects of LGUs and GOCCs, communications, transportation, housing, education, health care, environment-related projects, tourism, and utilities.
A major driver of last year’s growth in the Bank’s loans to priority sectors was the 53.5 percent increase in loans to agri-businesses which jumped to P82.6 billion from P53.8 billion in 2016. This raised the Bank’s total loans to agriculture and fisheries by 24.4 percent to P138 billion from the previous year’s P111 billion.
LANDBANK loans to national government priority programs, which accounted for 63.4 percent of its priority sector loans, likewise grew by 31.9 percent to P380.7 billion from P288.6 billion in 2016. These include loans to MSMEs which increased by 43.1 percent from P62.8 billion to P89.8 billion; utilities which grew by 48.9 percent from P70.4 billion to P104.9 billion; and healthcare which also rose by 39.5 percent from P10.2 billion to P14.2 billion.
Meanwhile, loans to small farmers, fishers and their associations also expanded by 11 percent, from P40.8 billion in 2016 to P45.3 billion in 2017.
Other sectors which registered growth in loans include education which grew by 33.9 percent from P4.5 billion to P6.1 billion, tourism which was up by 35.2 percent from P6.5 billion to P8.8 billion, and transportation which rose by 29.5 percent from P30 billion to P38.9 billion. Loans for housing projects, environment-related projects, and communications also increased in 2017.
LANDBANK remains the single largest lender to small farmers and fishers and the leading provider of financial assistance to MSMEs among GOCCs and government financial institutions. It also finances projects in agri-infrastructure, agri-business, schools and hospitals, farm-to-market roads, housing and livelihood, and other development projects of local government units.
Finance
Average 2018 Inflation to Rise Beyond 2-4% Target Range – Espenilla
Higher prices of fuel, sugar-sweetened beverages and tobacco as well as electricity rates are seen to push 2018 average inflation in the Philippines to rise beyond the government’s two to four percent target, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. said.
However, the central bank chief said impact of higher prices of some commodities this year is seen to be temporary and “inflation is expected to return to within target range in 2019, settling slightly above the midpoint of the target range.”
In a statement Tuesday, he explained that using the 2006-based CPI (consumer price index) series inflation is seen “to average above 4.0 percent in 2018, thus exceeding the high-end of the National Government’s target range of 3.0 percent ± 1.0 percentage point.”
He, on the other hand, pointed out that “the potential expansion of the economy’s productive capacity is expected to temper price pressures over the medium-term.”
“In addition, mitigating measures in the pipeline, such as unconditional cash transfers and transport subsidies, are expected to help prevent potential second-round effects from developing,” he said.
“Nevertheless, the BSP will remain watchful against signs of higher inflation becoming more broad-based and persistent to ensure that inflation expectations remain consistent with the target,” he added.
The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has rebased the year for its inflation report from 2006 to 2012 although it has released two tables starting with the February figures.
Based on the 2006 base year, February 2018 inflation rose to 4.5 percent from month-ago’s four percent, bringing the average in the first two months to 4.2 percent.
Core inflation using that same base year ticked-up to 4.4 percent from the previous month’s 3.9 percent resulting in an average of 4.1 percent.
Using 2012 as base year, inflation last February registered a faster pace of 3.9 percent from 3.4 percent last January, resulting in an average of 3.7 percent in the first two months this year. February 2017 inflation is lower at 3.1 percent. (PNA)
Business News
EU Warns Trump of Tit-for-Tat Tax on U.S. Icons Levi’s, Bourbon, Harley-Davidson
The European Union (EU) on Monday threatened to take retaliatory action by charging duty on American products if U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said U.S. Levi’s jeans and bourbon could be hit with a 25-percent import tax. Harley-Davidson motorcycles are also on a draft list of American goods to be taxed, according to the EU.
Malmstrom said the U.S. measures would have a negative impact on transatlantic relations and global markets.
Levi Strauss & Co., known worldwide for its iconic jeans, said it was strongly against trade barriers.
“We support open markets and free trade where everyone plays by the rules. Unilateral tariff impositions risk retaliation and destabilizing the global economy, in which case American brands, workers and consumers will ultimately suffer,” a spokesperson told the media.
Trump announced last Thursday that the United States is set to impose 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum.
Shortly after Trump’s announcement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker responded by saying that the EU would “react firmly and commensurately” to defend its own interests.
“The EU has been a close security ally of the U.S. for decades. We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk… The EU would react adequately and that’s what we will do,” Juncker said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May also told Trump Sunday that she has deep concerns about his tariff decision.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has called for a strong EU response, saying the move by Washington was “not at all acceptable” and urging Trump to rethink.
www.xinhuanet.com
Economy
Peso, PSEi Down on Risk-Off Sentiment
Both the Philippine peso and the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed lower Monday on risk-off sentiment.
The local currency finished the day at 52.00 to a US dollar, weaker than its 51.90 close Friday last week, which a trader pointed to concerns on the Parliamentary elections in Italy, with latest results showing no clear winner.
The trader said foreign selling in the local equities market also hurt the peso.
For the day, the local unit opened at 51.85, little changed from the 51.84 in the previous session.
It traded between 51.83 and 52.04, resulting in an average of 51.94.
Volume for the day reached USD565.5 million, lower than the USD733.3 million Friday last week.
On Tuesday, the currency pair is seen to trade between 51.80 and 52.00.
Also, the PSEi shed 0.86 percent, or 72.40 points, to 8,386.17 points, which a trader said was in line with its peers in the region given the political uncertainties in Italy.
All Shares tracked the main index after it fell 0.42 percent, or 21.45 points, to 5,043.89 points.
Decliners among the sectors was led by the Financials, which dropped 1.33 percent; followed by the Holding Firms, 1.32 percent; Services, 0.31 percent; and Industrial, 0.20 percent.
On the other hand, Property rose 0.61 percent and Mining and Oil, 0.18 percent.
Volume reached 7.8 billion shares amounting to PHP6.1 billion.
Gainers led losers at 117 to 100 while 41 shares were unchanged. (PNA)
Business News
US-Based Report Cites PH as Best Country for Investments
The Philippines was ranked as the top destination for investments, according to US News and World Report.
In its study, US News ranked the best countries to invest in by using the World Bank Group report measuring the country’s performance on entrepreneurship, economic stability, favorable tax environment, innovation, skilled labor, technological expertise, dynamism, and corruption.
The report cited qualities of the Philippines making it attractive to investors, which include its 100-million population, English-speaking people, an economy supported by overseas Filipinos’ remittances, and flourishing tourism industry.
Aside from the Philippines, four other member states of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were in the top 10 countries to invest in based on US News’ study.
These include Indonesia at rank two, Malaysia at rank four, Singapore at rank five, and Thailand at rank eight.
Completing the top 10 countries for investors to invest in based on the report, Poland was ranked third; Australia, ranked 6th; Spain, 7th; India, 9th; and Oman, 10th.
Czech Republic, Finland, Uruguay, Turkey, Ireland, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Brazil, France, and Chile made up ranks 11 to 20, respectively.
Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Charito Plaza welcomed the report noting that the developments in the economy make the country attractive to investors.
The Board of Investment, the country’s leading investment promotion agency, likewise reported that its investment approvals surged by 402 percent in the first two months of the year to PHP132 billion from PHP26 billion in the previous year.
