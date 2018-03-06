Entertainment
Kobe Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” wins Best Animated Short Award of 90th Oscars
Former U.S. basketball player Kobe Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” won the Best Animated Short Award at the 90th Oscars here on Sunday.
Directed by Disney animator Glen Keane with a score by John Williams, the film is an animated version of Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” poem he penned for The Players’ Tribune in 2015.
In the short, Bryant voices his poem as animation conveys Kobe’s love of the game as he leaves it behind.
“I don’t know if it’s possible, as basketball players we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble. I’m glad we do a little bit more than that,” said the 18-time All-Star.
The animated film beat “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space” and “Revolting Rhymes.”
Bryant played 20 seasons with the Lakers, winning five championships during his career. He scored 33,643 career points, currently third on the all-time list behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.
Jennifer Lawrence’s “Red Sparrow” Now Showing in Philippine Cinemas and in IMAX Screens Nationwide
The latest adult spy movie “Red Sparrow”, arrestingly visceral and cerebral at the same time introduces high-end assassins and spies ready to kill and destroy at all costs without the usual gun and gadgets fare typical of recent spy films.
Based on the tome by Jason Matthews, “Red Sparrow” is directed by Francis Lawrence that stars an impressive, international cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Joely Richardson, Matthias Schoenaerts and Jeremy Irons.
Jennifer Lawrence takes on the shoes of prima ballerina Dominika Egorova who, after suffering an injury is pulled into the world of espionage by his patriot Uncle Vanya (Schoenaerts). Against her will, Dominika becomes an asset of the Russian government in order to keep her home and medical care for her mother (Richardson). She is then admitted to Sparrow school, where her sexuality is weaponized as she plays pawn to the powers that forced her into becoming a spy. Her training ultimately leads her to CIA operative Nate Nash, portrayed in the film by Joel Edgerton. Author Matthews explains the unusual courtship between Nate and Dominika: “Inevitably, they fall in love, which is dangerous and forbidden for him. Like Romeo and Juliet, it’s a love affair that can’t end well.” Dominika is actually a civilian who is forced into a spy plot, and whose training in spy craft is a means to survive, and to protect her mother.”
“Dominika and Nate have a really interesting relationship,” observes Jennifer Lawrence. “Because they both been assigned to one another to get information and in this process of manipulating each other they fall for each other. Their relationship is constantly changing because how can you trust somebody not to be tricking you when you are trying to trick them? So they’re constantly balancing this inherent trust that they both have in each other with the basic paranoia that goes with living in a life of international espionage.”
The actress enjoyed the process of working with Edgerton: “I love Joel!” she laughs. He’s so talented. His accent was flawless, which was very intimidating for me as I tried to master a Russian accent. And he’s just fun, a really hard worker and he played the character perfectly. I can’t imagine it being anyone else. He brought so much more to the movie and so much to that role.”
Edgerton also responded to Red Sparrow’s cerebral approach to the spy genre. “I think it’s somewhat more interesting that the operatives are not smashing cars and shooting machine guns,” he says. “What they’re doing is often a big psychological game of chess.”
“There has not been a Francis Lawrence movie like this,” concludes Peter Chernin. “And there has not been a Jennifer Lawrence movie like this and there has never been a spy movie like this! It’s a gripping and emotional ride, full of twists and turns, you will be immersed in it and leave talking about it. That’s a promise.”
“Red Sparrow” is now showing (opened February 28) in cinemas nationwide from 20th Century Fox. Rated R16 by the MTRCB without cuts.
The movie is also available in IMAX, with its floor-to-ceiling screen, crystal clear images, and surround sound system that will all let you see, hear, and feel even the tiniest of actions like exactly when a pin or tear drop falls. With every detail enhanced by IMAX’s digital re-mastering, you will be sure to seize every feature of the film – from its bursts of action, sultry scenes, to its heart breaking moments, IMAX is designed to make your movie bigger and better.
‘Black Panther’ Is Top Grossing Feb Movie Ever Released
Disney and Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” has grossed a spectacular USD400 million in North America through Sunday and is the highest grossing movie ever released in the month of February.
The superhero film continued to dominate North American box office with an estimated USD108.04 million, becoming the second-highest second weekend of all-time behind “Star Wars: Force Awakens”.
It’s also the fourth film to cross USD100 million in its second weekend. The film brought in USD83.8 million for an international tally of USD304 million and global haul of USD704 million to date, according to the studio figures collected by comScore.
“Black Panther” is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther who returns home as king of Wakanda but finds his sovereignty challenged by a long-time adversary in a conflict with global consequences.
Far behind in second place, Warner Bros.’ dark comedy mystery film “Game Night” opened with an estimated USD16.6 million. Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the film stars Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, and Kyle Chandler. It follows a group of friends whose game night turns into a murder mystery.
Sony’s animated adventure comedy film “Peter Rabbit” landed in third place with an estimated USD 12.54 million in its third weekend, pushing its North American cume to USD 71.29 million through Sunday. Directed by Will Gluck, “Peter Rabbit” is based on the stories of the character of the same name created by Beatrix Potter. The film features voice roles played by James Corden, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, and Elizabeth Debicki, and live action roles played by Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and Sam Neill.
Paramount’s science fiction horror film “Annihilation” opened in fourth place with an estimated USD11 million. Universal’s erotic romantic film “Fifty Shades Freed” landed fifth with an estimated USD6.91 million in its third weekend.
Dive Deep into the World of Espionage and Seduction in “Red Sparrow”
Time to meet brutally badass spies as Jennifer Lawrence brings to life the most fearless and most astute heroine on the big screen in the latest adult spy thriller “Red Sparrow”. In the movie, Lawrence takes on the role of prima ballerina Dominika Egorova turned Russian spy and forced into the world of deception and seduction in order to survive.
“Red Sparrow” is directed by Francis Lawrence, whose credits include global blockbuster films such as “Hunger Games” and “Constantine” composed of an impressive ensemble that includes Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons, Charlotte Rampling, Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Edgerton and Joely Richardson. “The diversity of talent represented by our phenomenal cast speaks to the quality of the writing, the incredible vision of Francis and the rooting interest in Dominika as a character,” observes Producer David Ready. “Almost all of the actors who read the script were taken by what a page turner it was, and that they couldn’t predict the ending.”
Jennifer Lawrence, who worked with Francis Lawrence on The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2, joined the cast as Dominika early on in the process. “Francis had introduced me to the story on the press tour for the last Hunger Games movie,” confirms the actress. “She’s really been put into a position of survival from a very young age. When I first read the script and we talked about it, the Sparrow School scenes were terrifying. It was going to be my first time really going… um, the full Monty if you will, but then after doing it there’s something that felt so freeing about it. I found that exciting. Because the truth is Dominika’s trained to use her body but, ultimately, prevails by using her mind. To me she seems like a complex modern heroine, she uses her own rules, and has a tenacity to succeed.”
As with Dominika, the audience meets Nate at a crossroads, when a botched hand-off gets him removed from his assignment. “He’s fallen from grace early in his career, and he gets a second chance to come back,” Joel Edgerton says of Nate. “He is the only person that an operative, Marble, will speak to. He’s valuable in that regard, and so he makes contact with Jennifer’s character.”
Academy Award®-winner Jeremy Irons plays Korchnoi, a decorated general of the SVR. Irons explains what attracted him to the role: “It was one of the best scripts I’ve read for a long time. I’d never made a spy movie before. This was a real page turner of a script, and I never quite knew where I was, and who I was believing. I found it quite fascinating, and really well crafted. I then read the book, which I enjoyed enormously.”
Matthias Schoenaerts, who portrays Dominika’s Uncle Vanya, jumped at the opportunity to work with, as he puts it, “an enormous bunch of immensely talented people.” On Vanya’s relationship with Dominika, he says: “We learn he had a very complicated relationship with her dad that passed away. And so he has some protective feelings towards Dominika. But he is also not blind to her femininity. There’s a very thin line between sincerity and manipulation with them and it bounces back and forth all the time, and it’s fun to play with.”
Charlotte Rampling portrays Anna, or Matron, as the students at the Sparrow School know her. “It was a beautifully crafted character,” observes Rampling. “Matron is someone very committed to the state, committed to what Communism means. She is very much about discipline, about order, and about having faith in a higher purpose rather than just oneself and one’s little life, but to actually give over your life to a higher purpose.”
“Red Sparrow” opens February 28 in Philippine cinemas nationwide from 20th Century Fox. Follow 20th Century Fox (PH) on Facebook. Rated R-16 (no cuts) by the MTRCB.
Psychological Zombie Thriller “The Cured” Opens February 28
In a post-zombie era fuming with rage and controlled by fear, “The Cured” takes us to a world where zombies and humans can co-exist, a world where zombies can be humans again.
First screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the film stars Academy Award nominee Ellen Page (Juno) who plays Abbie in this psychological zombie-thriller that is sure to make you question how you think of zombies and the steps people in the society will take to reintegrate them into the normal.
“The Cured” is set in Ireland after 75% of the zombie-turning Maze virus was cured, Senan (Sam Keeley) is one of the zombie-turned-human who is set out to rebuild his life after returning to life. Senan’s sister-in-law Abbie (Page) is willing to give him a second chance. She lets him live with her and her young son despite the knowledge of Senan’s acts before the cure. But as an angry anti-cured movement burgeons in tandem with an increasingly radicalized pro-cured movement, Abbie is forced to question just how far her trust could go before it goes into oblivion.
Critics have praised the story for it’s different take on zombie movies, Heart and Mail gave “The Cured” a 4 out of 5, saying that the film was “Heartbreaking, compelling and terrifying, a quick way to re-examine our capacity for forgiveness, tolerance and above all, fear.”
The Hollywood Reporter sees it as a “clever concept that’s fairly well executed, if a tad contrived in spats, with tension that slowly boils to the surface as the zombies inevitably come back for a bite.”
As a filmmaker, “The Cured” director David Freyne’s passion has always been making smart genre films, with a particularly morbid fascination with zombies. “It is a genre that can, at its best, brilliantly reflect contemporary issues. Once I started thinking about what would happen if there were a cure to such a zombie infection, I couldn’t stop. What does it mean to be an ex-zombie? The idea of the cured being haunted with the memories of what they did while infected was terrifying and, above all, heartbreaking. The thought kept swirling in my mind: Would their families accept them? Can you ever truly become human again? The characters formed and then the world of the THE CURED built around it.,” Freyne explains.
The director began writing “The Cured” film as the bailouts and protests spread throughout Europe. There was and still is this intense mood of anger amongst the people, which fused with his writing. It was all about people suffering and being held responsible for things beyond their control, just as the cured are.
“For me the best genre films are those that are brilliant character pieces at their heart. Films like Alien, The Orphanage, Let the Right One In or Children of Men. It has always been my ambition to make films like these, which manage to be both tense genre pieces while reflecting the world we live in. Ultimately THE CURED is about fear. It’s not just the fear of the infected or the fear of infection. It’s the fear of within, of what we are capable of when scared.
Get ready as “The Cured” finds itself scratching into Cinemas nationwide starting February 28, distributed by Axinite Digicinema.
