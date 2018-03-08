Politics
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Warns North Korea Talks Could Be Ploy
Japan’s Prime Minister has warned that North Korea’s offer of denuclearization talks with South Korea and the US could be designed to buy time. Beijing urged the US and the North to hold talks as soon as possible.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told lawmakers in Tokyo on Thursday that North Korea’s recent moves to open up dialogue with South Korea and the US could be a ploy.
“I’ve repeatedly said that we have to create a situation of putting maximum pressure on North Korea so that the North wants to have talks with us,” Abe said.
“However … it is true that the North has in the past earned time to develop nuclear capabilities and missiles (during periods of negotiation).
“Talks for the sake of talks are meaningless and we should never loosen sanctions just because North Korea is open to talks.”
Abe’s comments were his first since the recent diplomatic breakthrough between North and South and coincided with Pyongyang ally China urging the US and North Korea to hold talks “as soon as possible,” in the words Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
US President Donald Trump said recently he was open to talks with the North.
Tokyo maintains hardline
Japan’s position has not changed, Abe said, adding that there would be no dialogue with North Korea unless it takes steps toward the “complete, verifiable and irreversible” dismantlement of its nuclear program.
Japan, a long-time US ally in the region, has expressed concern in the past that Trump could settle for a policy compromise that places US homeland security above US security guarantees for Japan.
The fear in particular is that Pyongyang might be persuaded to give up developing its nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic (ICBM) missiles capable of reaching the US mainland, but that the US might in return loosen its stance on shorter-range missiles that can reach Tokyo.
Pyongyang’s preconditions
Pyongyang said on Thursday it would halt development of its intercontinental ballistic missiles, but that this was dependent on the “US’ attitude,” South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported.
Special envoys of South Korean President Moon Jae-in met the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week. Chosun reported that the North outlined conditions for halting the North’s ICBM program including establishment of US diplomatic relations and suspending Washington’s deployment of strategic military assets in the South.
A South Korean envoy will brief Abe about his talks with the North when he visits Japan next week.
As two senior Seoul officials left for Washington to brief US officials on their recent visit to the North, Moon warned that many “critical moments” lie ahead before the crisis ends.
www.dw.com
Business News
EU Warns Trump of Tit-for-Tat Tax on U.S. Icons Levi’s, Bourbon, Harley-Davidson
The European Union (EU) on Monday threatened to take retaliatory action by charging duty on American products if U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said U.S. Levi’s jeans and bourbon could be hit with a 25-percent import tax. Harley-Davidson motorcycles are also on a draft list of American goods to be taxed, according to the EU.
Malmstrom said the U.S. measures would have a negative impact on transatlantic relations and global markets.
Levi Strauss & Co., known worldwide for its iconic jeans, said it was strongly against trade barriers.
“We support open markets and free trade where everyone plays by the rules. Unilateral tariff impositions risk retaliation and destabilizing the global economy, in which case American brands, workers and consumers will ultimately suffer,” a spokesperson told the media.
Trump announced last Thursday that the United States is set to impose 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum.
Shortly after Trump’s announcement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker responded by saying that the EU would “react firmly and commensurately” to defend its own interests.
“The EU has been a close security ally of the U.S. for decades. We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk… The EU would react adequately and that’s what we will do,” Juncker said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May also told Trump Sunday that she has deep concerns about his tariff decision.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has called for a strong EU response, saying the move by Washington was “not at all acceptable” and urging Trump to rethink.
www.xinhuanet.com
