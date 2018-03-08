Ilagan City Eyes World Record for Largest Zumba Dance

The city government here attempts to snatch the Guiness World Records for Largest Zumba Dance as highlight of their women’s month celebration this year with the theme “We Make Change, Work for Women.”

“At least 10,000 women, mostly members of the Ilagan Association of Women (ILAW), are expected to participate in the event to be conducted on 24 March 2018 at the Ilagan Sports Complex here,” Paul Bacungan, city information officer, said.

Bacungan said, the event aims not only for the city to be included in the Guinness Book of World Records but to further promote fitness and healthy lifestyle to its constituents.

“This year’s women’s month celebration, we want to highlight the importance of having a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. It is not enough that we eat healthy foods, we must also exercise regularly,” he added.

He said they are now coordinating with their barangay officials to ensure the participation of their ILAW officers and members during the event.

Aside from Zumba Dance, women with skills in various sports are encouraged to join in the lined-up sports competition and activities on the same day where winners will be receiving cash awards. (ALM/MGE – PIA-2/Isabela)