High School Cooperative Earns P860T
A local high school cooperative here reported a sustainable and growing institution when it reported an earning of P860, 822 in 2017.
During its 19th annual general membership assembly, Handumanan Faculty and Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative (HFCMPC) president Ellen Donoso reported a net income of P860,822 after grossing P1.7 million.
Total asset of the organization is now more than P11.9 million, she added.
“From a humble beginning with only P5,000 as a total contribution from its 50 members, HFCMPC have indeed come a long way and showed that success can be easily achieved,” she said.
The HFCMPC now has about 107 members – 87 regular members and 20 associate members. The cooperative offers a variety of services but mostly it caters to the credit needs of the members.
Cooperative Development Specialist Sandra Siaton urged the members to be active in all their cooperative activities and support capital build-up.
She said members’ loyalty to the organization sustained the cooperative which is essential in its growth.
Meanwhile, Brenda Burdeos, City Cooperative and Livelihood Development Office Chief challenged the cooperative to organize a youth laboratory cooperative to expand membership to the community and create more cooperative projects. (LTP/Lljr-PIA6)
NEDA Sees Export Potential of Coffee, Cacao
The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) is looking to tap into the huge potential for growth in exports of high-value products especially coffee and cacao, in its efforts to diversify the country’s export products.
NEDA Undersecretary for Planning and Policy Rosemarie Edillon told reporters over the weekend that these products enjoy high demand in international markets.
For cacao, Edillon sees huge potential for exports of premium chocolates, as the country could comply with the single source origin preference of importers.
“The markets are there actually especially with respect to coffee and cacao. They (buyers) are asking these from us. Our problem is being able to produce the volume that they need,” she said. ‘
The NEDA official cited Nestle, a food and beverage company which wanted to buy all the coffee the country could produce.
“But we cannot produce the (required) volume. It requires long-term planning because this is a permanent crop. There has to be a clear direction,” Edillon said.
“There has to be convergence with other programs because we need to produce volume for export,” she added.
The government is targeting an 8-percent growth in merchandise exports for 2018, supported by a revival of the agribusiness sector.
“To achieve this, the Philippines needs to build up integrated industries that would generate higher value addition, especially for key products such as bananas, cacao, coffee, mangoes and rubber as well as for other emerging high value crops,” NEDA Director-General and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia earlier said. (PNA)
Neg.Occ Joins Internationale Tourismus Borse in Germany
Negros Occidental and the municipality of La Castellana joined the Internationale Tourismus Borse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany from March 7 to 11.
A release from the Capitol said that about 10,000 exhibitors – travel agencies, tour operators, booking system developers, airlines, hotels, and other tourism business services around the world from 180 countries joined the expo.
No less than La Castellana town Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan represented the town and was the only exhibitor representing a local government unit.
The local government of La Castellana and this province were invited through the Tourism Promotions Board in collaboration with the Philippine Department of Tourism – Frankfurt Office.
The ITB Berlin influences travel experiences worldwide and is conceived as an effective business-to-business platform providing trade visitors an ample opportunity to expand their contract and do business.
ITB aims to showcase cross promotion of the Philippine tourism destinations, trade products and services and the latest developments in the tourism industry that would position the country as an attractive and competitive destination, the release added. *(LTP/EAD-PIA6 Negros Occidental)
NGO Hails Duterte Admin Approval of P192m for Local Climate Action
A Manila-based international climate policy group applauded the Duterte administration’s move granting close to P200 million in climate funds to four local governments. The approval is a response to communities grappling with food security and water scarcity in the face of climate change.
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, chair of the People’s Survival Fund board, today signed financial agreements worth a total of P191.70 million with the mayors of Del Carmen, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte; Lanuza, Surigao del Sur; Gerona, Tarlac; and San Francisco, Camotes Island, Cebu, all of whom welcomed the development.
Reacting to the commitment, Renato Redentor Constantino, executive director of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, said:
“Setting up direct climate adaptation finance access for local governments is difficult but through sheer persistence, the Department of Finance and Climate Change Commission have delivered. We single out the leadership of Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Climate Secretary Emmanuel De Guzman who have tirelessly prioritized the needs of LGUs on the frontline of the climate crisis.”
“None of this would have been possible without the tenacity of Senator Loren Legarda, chair of the Senate finance and climate committees, who also today assumed the rank of Colonel in the Philippine Air Force (Reserve),” Constantino added. “The teamwork of Climate Change Commissioners De Guzman, Rachel Herrera, and Noel Gaerlan was likewise instrumental.”
The People’s Survival Fund is the country’s first legislated national adaptation fund. It is governed by the PSF Board, which is chaired by the Department of Finance and also composed of the Climate Change Commission, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Interior and Local Government, National Economic and Development Authority, Philippine Commission on Women, and representatives from civil society, the academe, and business sector. Constantino sits as a voting member on the PSF Board representing civil society organizations. (Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities)
EU Warns Trump of Tit-for-Tat Tax on U.S. Icons Levi’s, Bourbon, Harley-Davidson
The European Union (EU) on Monday threatened to take retaliatory action by charging duty on American products if U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said U.S. Levi’s jeans and bourbon could be hit with a 25-percent import tax. Harley-Davidson motorcycles are also on a draft list of American goods to be taxed, according to the EU.
Malmstrom said the U.S. measures would have a negative impact on transatlantic relations and global markets.
Levi Strauss & Co., known worldwide for its iconic jeans, said it was strongly against trade barriers.
“We support open markets and free trade where everyone plays by the rules. Unilateral tariff impositions risk retaliation and destabilizing the global economy, in which case American brands, workers and consumers will ultimately suffer,” a spokesperson told the media.
Trump announced last Thursday that the United States is set to impose 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum.
Shortly after Trump’s announcement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker responded by saying that the EU would “react firmly and commensurately” to defend its own interests.
“The EU has been a close security ally of the U.S. for decades. We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk… The EU would react adequately and that’s what we will do,” Juncker said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May also told Trump Sunday that she has deep concerns about his tariff decision.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has called for a strong EU response, saying the move by Washington was “not at all acceptable” and urging Trump to rethink.
www.xinhuanet.com
