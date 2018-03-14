Technology
Get More Useful Information with Captions on Google Images
People around the world use Google Images to find visual information online. Whether you’re searching for ideas for your next baking project, how to tie shoelaces so they stay put, or tips on the proper form for doing a plank, scanning image results can be much more helpful than scanning text. Today, we’re sharing more about new changes to Google Images to provide even better visual discovery with more context on the image results page.
By adding more context around images, results can become much more useful. Last year we started showing badges (like “recipe” or “product”) on certain results to aid in the discovery process. Since then, we’ve also added the website’s domain URL for each result to show you where the image is coming from.
This week we’re adding captions to image results, showing you the title of the web page where each image is published. This extra piece of information gives you more context so you can easily find out what the image is about and whether the website would contain more relevant content for your needs.
In this example, the image results give you visual confirmation that you found the right fruit, but captions make results instantly more useful with additional context. For instance, you can learn that this fruit is called carambola or starfruit, and that it’s popular in China. This also helps you choose the result page to click and explore further.
This update underscores our ongoing goal to make Google Images an ever more useful tool to discover and explore more information from the web. Image captions are starting to roll out globally this week on the Google app (Android and iOS) and on mobile browsers.
Study Reveals How Humans Estimate Distance from Sound Sources
A study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shed light on a novel mechanism that is employed by humans to estimate their relative distance from sound sources.
The study reveals that humans can perform this task more efficiently when they are allowed to move.
“When we move, the apparent position of an object that is closer to us moves more within our visual field than an object located further away. This relative motion provides information about the relative distance of the two objects,” said Lutz Wiegrebe at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet, the paper’s senior author.
But localization of sounds is particularly challenging when the nature of the sound source is not clearly defined, he said.
Wiegrebe and his team carried out an experiment in a non-reverberant chamber to ensure that the participants with blindfolding goggles could not assess relative distances from the locations of sounds on the basis of echoes or reverberation.
They were seated facing two sound sources that could be positioned at different distances from the subject.
One of the sources, chosen at random, emitted high-pitched and the other low-pitched sounds and the subjects’ task was to determine which of the sound sources was closer to them.
They found that participants who moved their upper bodies sideways so that the sound sources were further to the right and then further to the left, were better able to estimate the distance between the sound sources.
“This result demonstrates that humans can use auditory motion parallax to estimate relative distances from sound sources,” said Wiegrebe.
The study identified that those participants were able to do so even when the distance difference between the two sound sources was only 16 cm.
In another two experiments, the subjects were moved left-and-right on a motion platform, and in the other the loudspeakers were moved.
The results showed that the participants performed best when they were allowed to move actively.
The interaction between self-motion and the auditory system has facilitated the processing of the expected change in the relative positions of the sound sources in the brain.
This mechanism is also an advantage in situations in which different sounds impinge on the ears from different directions.
“For example, moving around at a party helps us to discriminate between sounds in the hubbub. Movement alters the spatial sound properties in our ears and thus enables us to determine which sound sources are closer to us,” said Wiegrebe.
As the study has shown, humans make readily use of auditory motion parallax associated with self-motion to localize sounds. Whether or not other mammals exploit auditory motion parallax is not yet known. (Xinhua)
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Launched, Carrying 6-Ton Satellite from Spain
U.S. space technology company SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket in the wee hours of Tuesday morning local time, carrying a telecommunication satellite to the geostationary transfer orbit.
The rocket lifted off at 00:33 Eastern Standard Time (GMT 0533) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the southern eastern U.S. state of Florida, with a payload “at 6 metric tons and almost the size of a city bus,” said Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX.
A successful deployment to a geostationary transfer orbit was confirmed about 33 minutes after the liftoff.
“It [is] the largest geostationary satellite we’ve ever flown,” Musk twittered.
Tuesday’s mission is SpaceX’s 50th launch and the fifth of the year.
The satellite Hispasat 30W-6, also known as H30W-6, is operated by Hispasat, a Spanish communications operator serving Spain, Portugal and Latin America.
Hispasat 30W-6 serves as a replacement for the Hispasat 30W-4 satellite, providing television, broadband, corporate networks and other telecommunications solutions.
Hispasat 30W-6 is expected to have a useful life of 15 years with 10.5 kilowatts power and a multi-mission payload.
Hispasat 30W-6 will provide Hispasat additional capacity in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas, reinforce the distribution of audiovisual content in Latin America and provide connectivity in mobile environments.
Hispasat is a world leader in the distribution and broadcasting of Spanish and Portuguese content, and its satellite fleet is used by important direct-to-home television and high-definition television digital platforms.
SpaceX’s next launch is currently slated for March 29, with 10 satellites for mobile communications company Iridium. (Xinhua)
Tune into New Posts from Musicians on Search
Today we’re making an update that puts your favorite musicians center stage on Search. The next time you’re wondering about Lorde’s upcoming tour dates or Steve Aoki’s new music video, you can hear the update directly from them—plus Sia, Son Little, Sofi Tukker,Shakira, and Kygo—through a post in Search.
When you look up one of these musicians, you’ll find updates from them in their Search results, inside their Knowledge Panel. There, you can find images, videos, GIFs and text posted directly by the artist you’re searching for. You can easily tell if the updates are from a verified musician—posts will be marked with a blue checkmark next to their name.
This feature is live for all musicians who show up on Google worldwide, so put on your headphones and search away! And if you’re a musician with a Knowledge Panel, you can get verified and start posting at posts.google.com.
Stephen Hawking Says Nothing Was Around Before Origin of Universe
“There was nothing around before the Big, Big Bang,” British physicist Stephen Hawking said during a TV talk show aired Sunday on National Geographic Channel, propounding his theory on what happened before the universe came into existence.
While it is a commonly known theory that the so-called Big Bang — the moment something impossibly tiny began to grow — brought about the universe billions of years ago and is still shaping it now, what has intrigued scientists more seems to be what was there before the “explosion” when there was supposed to be nothing.
Hawking was seated next to host Neil deGrasse Tyson at the “Star Talk” show, explaining his thought on events before the Big Bang.
Hawking’s theory lies upon the assumption that the universe has no boundaries. “The boundary condition of the universe … is that it has no boundary,” he told Tyson, who himself is also a physicist.
The Big Bang theory holds that the universe in retrospective can shrink to the size of an extremely small “subatomic ball” known as the singularity. According to Hawking, the laws of physics and time cease to function inside that tiny particle of heat and energy.
In other words, the ordinary real time as we know now shrinks infinitely as the universe becomes ever smaller but never reaches a definable starting point.
During the show, Hawking argued that before the Big Bang real ordinary time was replaced by imaginary time and was in a bent form. “It was always reaching closer to nothing but didn’t become nothing.”
To help people better understand the abstract and confusing state, the world-celebrated physicist drew an analogy between the distorted time with Ancient Greek philosopher Euclid’s theory of space-time, a closed surface without end.
Hawking further took Earth as an example. He said: “One can regard imaginary and real time beginning at the South Pole … There is nothing south of the South Pole, so there was nothing around before the Big Bang.”
“There was never a Big Bang that produced something from nothing. It just seemed that way from mankind’s perspective,” Hawking said, hinting that a lot of what we believe is derived from a human-centric perspective, which might limit the scope of human knowledge of the world.
