French Frigate Arriving in PH
A Floréal-class light surveillance frigate of the French Marine Nationale, the FNS Vendemiare (F-734), will be paying a goodwill visit to the Philippines on March 12-16, the spokesperson of the Philippine Navy (PN) said.
The French frigate will dock at Pier 15, Manila South Harbor, Capt. Lued Lincuna said in a message Friday.
FNS Vendemiare has a standard displacement of 2,600 tons and weighs 2,950 tons when fully loaded. It has a length of 93.5 meters (about 307 feet) and a beam of 14 meters (46 feet).
The French frigate has a maximum speed of 20 knots and a range of 10 nautical miles (19,000 km.), and is armed with anti-ship, anti-air missiles and guns and an anti-submarine helicopter.
Navy delegates will render a customary welcome ceremony upon the arrival of the vessel, to be followed by a port briefing on security and health aboard the French Navy ship. (PNA)
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
The United States is ready to assist the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in its anti-terrorism campaign through training and exchange of intelligence information.
This was pledged by Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis, David Glawe, of the US Department of Homeland Security during a recent meeting with Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II and BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.
A statement issued by the BI Friday said Aguirre welcomed the US government official’s visit as a positive step towards enhancing the Philippine government’s capability to effectively wage the global war against terrorism.
“This will require us to work closely with our allies and maintain good working relations with them as we share knowledge and resources for the eradication of a borderless menace,” Aguirre said, noting that the war on terror requires a multi-faceted and multi-pronged approach.
Also during the meeting, Glawe and his team agreed to strengthen the cooperation between the Philippines and the US in areas related to counter-terrorism, such as advanced passenger information-sharing, intelligence sharing, and sharing of databases on blacklisted and watchlisted terrorists.
The US team also reportedly promised to train BI personnel on Biometric Screening, Fraudulent Document Training, and internet/social media monitoring.
Both parties have expressed their respective commitments to foster closer ties and to explore other areas of possible collaboration in the future.
Meanwhile, Morente said that aside from US assistance, the bureau’s personnel have been receiving continuous training on anti-terrorism and document fraud detection from the Australian government.
He noted that the US and Australia have been active partners in the global campaign against human trafficking and they have been instrumental in upgrading the capability of BI employees in detecting fraudulent documents and identifying trafficking victims and their couriers.
Meanwhile, BI chief personnel officer, Grifton Medina, said that aside from the US and Australia, member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other international organizations, such as the Asian Development Bank, have also been providing training and cooperative efforts to share best practices in upgrading competencies, improving performance management, and fostering good governance. (PNA)
Palace Lauds PH Top Rank in Women in Business 2018 Report
Malacanang on Thursday said the Duterte administration will continue to improve the lives of Filipino women as it welcomed a report which ranked the Philippines as having the most number of women executives.
“We are pleased to announced today, March 8, International Women’s Day that the Philippines tops the Women in Business 2018 wherein our country was ranked as having the most number of women executives,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a Palace briefing.
The Women in Business 2018 report was released by Grant Thornton International Ltd. based on a survey conducted to 4,500 senior executives across 35 countries.
“It attributed our country’s top ranking to non-discriminatory policies for recruitment, paid parental leave and flexible hours as among the practices,” Roque said.
The Grant Thornton International report revealed that 46.58 percent of Filipino women in the workplace hold senior management roles.
Grant Thornton, one of the world’s largest professional services network of independent accounting and consulting firms, added that the percentage was way above the global averaged of 24.14 percent.
“The Duterte administration continues to improve the lives of Filipino women in all spheres: economic, social and political,” Roque said.
“Women and men are equal partners in the pursuit of the country’s development as well as vow to fully implement the Magna Carta of Women this International Women’s Day,” he added.
Meanwhile, Roque also announced that the Duterte Spouses Association, Inc. has recently visited Albay to conduct assistance to communities displaced by the eruption of Mayon Volcano.
He said the group has distributed relief assistance in partnership with Foreign Chambers of Commerce, RAM and local associations.
The Duterte Spouses Association, he added, has also participated in a relief effort for 4,000 women displaced by the fighting in Marawi. (PNA)
10 Aegis Juris Fratmen Charged Over Atio Castillo Hazing Death
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday filed criminal charges against 10 members of Aegis Juris Fraternity over the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law freshman Horacio “Atio” Castillo III from hazing last September.
In a 46-page resolution, the DOJ panel of prosecutors found probable cause to indict Arvin Balag, Ralph Trangia, Oliver John Audrey Onofre, Mhin Wei Chan, Axel Munro Hipe, Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Marcelino Bagtang, Jose Miguel Salamat and Robin Ramos for violation of Republic Act 8049 or Anti-Hazing Law.
No bail is recommended for all the accused.
The justice department also filed charges for perjury against John Paul Solano, who took Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital.
In a press conference, Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr. said they based their resolution on the testimony of fellow Aegis member Mark Ventura who was also present during Atio’s final rites.
“The principal basis is the testimony of witness Mark Ventura who is covered under the witness protection program wherein he stated in detail, because his testimony appears to be credible and believable, he testified that on September 17, 2017 at the frat’s fraternity library located on Laong Laan Sampaloc, Manila he narrated that around two in the morning Atio came out while in a duck walk position and then he was pushed and pulled by the respective masters,” Catalan explained.
“The panel of prosecutors has come out with a resolution and in fact it was already filed before the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC),” Catalan told reporters.
Asked on Ventura’s credibility, Catalan answered: “Because it was in detail and made in a straight forward manner.”
The charges against Ventura were also dismissed.
Also in the resolution, the complaints against other members Jason Adolfo Robinos, Aeron Salientes, Ranie Rafael Santiago, Zimon Pedro, Alex Bose, Leo Lalusis, Lennert Bryan Galicia, Nathan Anarna, Chuck Siazar and Karl Matthew Villanueva have been dismissed for lack of probable cause.
UST law execs cleared
Catalan also said that all charges against respondents Nilo Divina and Arthur Capili in their capacities as the Dean and Faculty Secretary of University of Santo Tomas-Faculty of Civil Law respectively are recommended dismissed for insufficiency of evidence.
Sought for a comment, Divina, in a statement said he was relieved by the DOJ’s decision.
“I have always maintained my full innocence throughout this unfortunate incident and thankfully, this has now been established beyond question. As they say, the moral arc of the universe may be long but it bends towards justice,” Divina said.
“I continue to pray for justice for Atio and have full faith in our legal system,” Divina added.
The Prosecutor General also said there were other members of Aegis Juris Fraternity who were not included but were mentioned in Ventura’s affidavit and there would be another preliminary investigation set for them.
“May mga hindi kasama (There were respondents not included but was indicated by Ventura) sa charges pero na-indicate ni Mark Ventura so another PI or criminal investigation will be conducted against them because they were not charged originally but were mentioned by witness Ventura in his sinumpaang salaysay (sworn statement). The MPD will again file another set of charges,” he explained.
“It is hereby recommended that further investigation be conducted by MPD-CAPIS, against the members Aegis Juris Fraternity, namely: Zac Abulencia, Daniel Ragos, Dave Felix, Sam Cagalingan, Alex Cairo, Luis Capulong, Kim Cyrill Roque, Ged Villanueva, Edric Pilapil and RR Magbuhos, for the determination of their involvement in the crimes charged,” read the resolution signed by panel of prosecutors led Villanueva by Prosecution Attorneys Wendell Bendoval and Honey Rose Delgado and approved by Catalan and Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Rassenell Rex Gingoyon.
Meanwhile, the Manila Police District welcomed the DOJ’s move.
“We are satisfied and happy about the indictment of 11 Aegis Juris Fraternity members involved in the Horacio Castillo hazing case. If the court will issue a warrant of arrest, we are ready to arrest all suspects that are involved in the case,” MPD spokesperson Supt. Erwin Margarejo said in a statement.
“Our investigation will continue, especially on the 10 other members of the fraternity as recommended by the DOJ,” he added.
The MPD filed its complaint before the DOJ on Sept. 25, 2017, while Atio’s parents submitted a supplemental complaint on October 9, 2017.
It named 18 respondents in its complaint for murder, robbery and in violation of Republic Act 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law.
Meanwhile, Atio’s parents filed charges of murder, robbery, and violation the Anti-Hazing Law against 31 individuals, including Divina.
They also charged 23 respondents of committing four counts of perjury and obstruction of justice.
The family said Castillo died after undergoing initiation rites of the Aegis Juris fraternity on September 17, 2017.
Solano issued two affidavits. On his first affidavit executed before the Manila Police District (MPD), he said he does not know the Aegis Juris neophyte and only found the victim along a street in Tondo, Manila before being taken to the Chinese General Hospital.
This runs counter to his later sworn statement which said he was asked by frat members to take Atio to the hospital after collapsing during a pre-dawn initiation rite at the fraternity library held on the said date. (PNA)
NBI Files Cyber Libel Raps vs. Rappler
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed a cyber libel complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against online news website Rappler’s chief executive officer Maria Ressa and eight others in connection with the complaint filed by a businessman regarding an article it has published in 2012.
In a transmittal letter signed by NBI Director Dante Gierran addressed to Officer-in-Charge Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan dated March 2 but was released to media on Thursday, the NBI recommended for prosecution Ressa, former Rappler reporter Reynaldo Santos, Jr., who wrote the article in question, and directors and officers Manuel Ayala, Nico Jose Nolledo, Glenda Gloria, James Bitanga, Felicia Atienza, Dan Alber De Padua, and Jose Maria G. Hofilena.
The complaint filed by Wilfredo Keng for a violation of the Cybercrime Law because of the article “CJ using SUVs of ‘controversial’ businessmen” that Santos wrote and that Rappler published on May 29, 2012.
Rappler reported that the late former Chief Justice Renato Corona, who was then facing an impeachment trial, had been using a black SUV whose plate number was allegedly issued to Keng.
The news website also reported about Keng’s alleged involvement in human trafficking and smuggling.
The NBI said Keng submitted a supplemental affidavit on February 28 this year, in which he alleged, citing jurisprudence, “that the prescriptive period for crimes falling under Section 4(c)(4) (of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) is 15 years.”
According to the NBI, Keng said the article where his complaint stemmed from is still published online.
“Unlike published materials on print, defamatory statements online, such as those contained in the libelous article written and published by the subjects, is indubitably considered as a continuing crime until and unless the libelous article is removed or taken down,” the transmittal said.
“That the subjects did not remove the article in question from their website “may be construed as a tacit approval of the contents of the article, or even more, a direct validation or consent to the publication thereof,” the NBI said.
The NBI is also conducting a probe into the possible criminal liabilities of the executives of online news website Rappler for supposedly violating the constitutional prohibition on foreign ownership of mass media.
Rappler Holdings Corporation is also facing tax evasion raps filed by Bureau of Internal Revenue before the DOJ for failing to pay PHP133 million in taxes.
Last January, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoked the certificate of incorporation of Rappler Inc. and RHC allegedly for violating the Constitution and foreign equity restrictions in mass media.
The SEC stated that Rappler violated the Foreign Equity Restrictions in Mass Media enshrined in the 1987 Constitution and enforceable through the Mass Media Law, Anti-Dummy Law, and the Foreign Investment Act.
Under Article XVI, Section 11 (1) of the Constitution, “The ownership and management of mass media shall be limited to citizens of the Philippines, or to corporations, cooperatives or associations, wholly-owned and managed by such citizens.”
Rappler filed a petition before the Court of Appeals (CA) seeking to stop the implementation of the decision made by SEC.
In its petition, Rappler asked the appellate court to reverse and set aside the SEC en banc decision dated Jan. 11, claiming that the SEC issued the assailed order hastily that it violated their constitutional right to due process.
It argued that the ruling was done in the absence of formal charge, which was supposed to be required in the commission’s rules.
“There was also no formal administrative action filed against Rappler and RHC before the SEC. Without an administrative action, surely, no administrative action, including the suspension or revocation of the corporation’s franchise, could have been imposed by the SEC,” read the petition. (PNA)
