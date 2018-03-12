Local News
Fire Hits Sectarian Establishment in Tabunok, Talisay City
A fire torched a sectarian establishment along the south-bound lane of N. Bacalso Ave., Tabunok, Talisay City
The fire in Mary’s Little Children Community was reported at 6:00 a.m., which resulted to heavy traffic both on the north and south-bound lanes of the highway as passing drivers and passengers looked on to the fire, and as firetrucks from Talisay, Minglnilla, and Cebu City BFP responded to the fire alarm.
According to Talisay city BFP, the source of the fire was pin-pointed to a short circuit at the ceiling of the establishment’s chapel that was due to faulty electrical wiring.
The blaze was declared fire out at 8:00 AM of the same day and had no casualties.
Damages are estimated to reach an amount of 150,000 pesos.
Mary’s Little Children Community is a sectarian establishment founded by Msgr. Fred B. Kriekenbeek, the official exorcist of the Archdiocese of Cebu.
Senior Citizen Financial Assistance Distribution on March 17
A total of 67,300 senior citizens are slated to receive their financial assistance for the month of March, this year in the amount of P1,000 each.
Ms. Lourdes Ann Limpangog, head of the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) in an interview said that the 2nd tranche of financial assistance is scheduled on Saturday, March 17, to be held in their respective barangays.
Employees from the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office assigned in the different barangays will be there as early as 8 in the morning until 12 noon to distribute the financial assistance.
Limpangog is urging our senior citizens to be early in their respective barangays on the scheduled date. (Farlash Acenas/PIO)
CVIRAA MEET 2018 OVER-ALL WINNERS
Champion: CEBU CITY
1st Runner-Up: Bohol Province
2nd Runner-Up: Lapu-Lapu City
3rd Runner-Up: Dumaguete City
4th Runner-Up: Cebu Province
Cebu City Celebrates Women’s Month
The Cebu City Government headed by Mayor Tomas R. Osmeña thru the Women’s and Family Affairs Commission (CCWFAC) observes Women’s Month celebration this entire month of March 2018.
Highlighting this year’s activity is the observance of the International Women’s Day celebration and the 22nd Anniversary of KALIPI today, March 8, held at the Plaza Sugbo. Various activities were conducted such as Parade, Puso and Humba Contest, Product Fair, and Health and Beauty Wellness services.
Cebu City Mayor Tomas R. Osmena, in his speech, thanked everyone who attended the activity. He congratulated the KALIPI for their 22nd anniversary and reminded with his mantra that tomorrow must be better than today.
Bearing the theme, “We Make Change Work for Women,”, Maricar Tariman of CCWFAC said that various activities have been lined up in the 80 barangays in Cebu City including the simultaneous display of banners and streamers, orientation of the Solo Parent Act and the Zumba sa Plaza Sugbo.
On March 12, there will be a launching of Solo Mothers Livelihood Program at Plaza Sugbo and on March 13 there will be a free pap smear at Lahug Wellness Center. A Women Summit is slated on March 17 at the Senior Citizen’s Building in the South Road Properties.
Other activities include an Elderly Women Congress on March 23 and the Girl-Child Leadership Seminar on March 24. Both activities will be held at the Cebu City Social Hall. To wrap up the celebration, an event dubbed as “Seminar on Teenage Pregnancy” will also be conducted at the same venue on March 26. (By: Greggy P. Senados/ City of Cebu, Public Information Office)
19 of Cebu City’s 80 Barangays “Rabies Free”
Cebu City Mayor Tomas R. Osmeña led city officials in handing out Special Citation Awards to representatives of the 19 Animal Rabies Free Barangays.
After the flag ceremony held this morning at Plaza Sugbo, representatives from Paril, Cambinocot, Adlaon, Binaliw and Guba received awards from Mayor Osmeña.
DVMF head Dr. Alice Utlang said they have been providing sufficient information to the constituents on the ill effects of rabies and has recognized the barangays who made extraordinary effort to attain zero rabies cases for the past 5 years.
Of the city’s 80 barangays, only 19 were chosen including Suba, Pasil, San Roque, Santo Niño, Pahina San Nicolas, Kalubihan, Binaliw, Agsungot, Guba, Sirao, Taptap, Adlaon, Cambinocot, Mabini, Paril, Lusaran, Tagbao, Tabunan and Sudlon 2.
March of every year, the Cebu City Government thru the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) celebrates National Rabies Awareness Month.
Highlighting the event is the awarding of barangays who are declared animal rabies free. (Greggy P. Senados/ City of Cebu, Public Information Office)
