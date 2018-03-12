Fire Hits Sectarian Establishment in Tabunok, Talisay City

A fire torched a sectarian establishment along the south-bound lane of N. Bacalso Ave., Tabunok, Talisay City

The fire in Mary’s Little Children Community was reported at 6:00 a.m., which resulted to heavy traffic both on the north and south-bound lanes of the highway as passing drivers and passengers looked on to the fire, and as firetrucks from Talisay, Minglnilla, and Cebu City BFP responded to the fire alarm.

According to Talisay city BFP, the source of the fire was pin-pointed to a short circuit at the ceiling of the establishment’s chapel that was due to faulty electrical wiring.

The blaze was declared fire out at 8:00 AM of the same day and had no casualties.

Damages are estimated to reach an amount of 150,000 pesos.

Mary’s Little Children Community is a sectarian establishment founded by Msgr. Fred B. Kriekenbeek, the official exorcist of the Archdiocese of Cebu.