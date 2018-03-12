Sports
FEU Dethrones La Salle as UAAP Streetdance Champ
The FEU Street Alliance took the UAAP Streetdance Competition title from the La Salle Dance Crew in the 2018 edition of the dance showdown at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.
The FEUSA performed a near-flawless dance routine that gave the dance crew 85.75 points, enough to dethrone LSDC.
LSDC, which hosted this year’s event, came in second at 79.5 points, while its archrival, the UPSDC, was third with 78.6
The NU Underdawgz made a comeback this year, but its performance was only good for seventh place at 67.5 points.
The UST Prime came in fourth, the UE Street Warriors ranked fifth, the Company of Ateneo Dancers placed sixth, and Adamson CAST settled for eighth place to round up the other placings.
Meanwhile, the UST High School Galvanize Dancers claimed the inaugural juniors division title and scored 82.3 points, way higher than its closest rival, the high school team of the FEUSA, which had 71.5.
The high school counterparts of the UE Street Warriors took the third spot with 71.1 points. (PNA)
Ginebra, SMB Open Semis Clash
After surviving what coach Tim Cone thought is “the hardest series to win,” Ginebra is going up against San Miguel at the start of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Friday night.
And Cone has one word to describe the Beermen — or maybe only ace big man Junemar Fajardo.
“We’ll face the monster. You can refer that to San Miguel or to Junemar, but we got them coming up,” Cone said ahead of Game 1 of the best-of-seven series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum set for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
It is actually a rematch of last year’s finals, where SMB needed only five games to beat Ginebra for the title, its third straight for the said conference.
“It’s San Miguel. What can you say? They’ve won three championships in a row in this conference for a reason,” continued Cone, citing the Beermen’s late push en route to the quarterfinal win against the TNT KaTropa on Tuesday night.
Fajardo scorched for 35 points in the game, making many think that the Barangay may need the help of Greg Slaughter to help contain him inside.
However, Cone said that Greg Slaughter, who suffered an ankle injury last week during practice, is unlikely to play in the semis opener, but he clarified that they expect him back some time in the series. (PNA)
NLEX Goes to First Semis After Eliminating Alaska
The Final Four is complete.
NLEX booked the last ticket to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals after completing a 2-0 sweep of its quarterfinal series against Alaska with a 87-83 win at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Wednesday night.
Kevin Alas saved the day for the Road Warriors even as their defense over the Aces proved vital in the fourth quarter. They will face the Magnolia Hotshots in the semifinals starting Saturday.
NLEX was actually in control for most of the first half, taking a 49-43 lead at halftime.
But Alaska came alive in the third quarter, dropping 28 points for a 71-68 lead entering the fourth.
The Road Warriors then opened the fourth on a 12-3 run to go up, 80-74, with 5:08 to go.
The Aces went on a 9-0 run to retake the lead, 83-80, with 3:01 left.
Mike Miranda, however, sparked the game-turning 7-0 blast for NLEX with the equalizing triple with 2:47 left.
He then gave the team the lead back, 85-83, with two charities with 2:05 remaining.
Kevin Alas eventually sealed the win with a hang-time layup with 1:14 remaining as both teams failed to score until the end.
Alas finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, and one steal, while Miranda chipped in 12 points and three rebounds for the Road Warriors, which is now headed to their first semifinal stint since taking over the Red Bull Barako/Shopinas Clickers franchise.
JR Quinahan added 16 points, five boards, two assists, and one steal.
Calvin Abueva made 17 markers, 16 caroms, and one block for the Aces, which will miss the next round despite entering the playoffs as the third seed. (PNA)
Kobe Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” wins Best Animated Short Award of 90th Oscars
Former U.S. basketball player Kobe Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” won the Best Animated Short Award at the 90th Oscars here on Sunday.
Directed by Disney animator Glen Keane with a score by John Williams, the film is an animated version of Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” poem he penned for The Players’ Tribune in 2015.
In the short, Bryant voices his poem as animation conveys Kobe’s love of the game as he leaves it behind.
“I don’t know if it’s possible, as basketball players we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble. I’m glad we do a little bit more than that,” said the 18-time All-Star.
The animated film beat “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space” and “Revolting Rhymes.”
Bryant played 20 seasons with the Lakers, winning five championships during his career. He scored 33,643 career points, currently third on the all-time list behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.
www.xinhuanet.com
Siklab Atleta bats for 1st PH Olympic gold
The Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Sports Foundation was launched on Saturday to help the country win its first Olympic gold medal.
“Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Foundation will fuel the Philippines’ best athletes to make the country’s dream of bagging an Olympic gold a reality. We need to provide our athletes the support befitting their stature as our country’s representative to the world,” Phoenix Petroleum President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Uy said during the launching at the Century Park Hotel.
The foundation’s goals include selecting top-flight, elite Filipino athletes who have the prime potentials to bring pride and honor to the country through winning gold medals in the Olympic Games, and provide the chosen athletes financial and other logistical support in the form of training equipment and facilities, coaching expertise, international competition and exposure, as well as education, housing and livelihood.
The initial list of athletes supported by the foundation include Nicole Tagle (archery); Shawn Cray, Trenton Beram and EJ Obiena (athletics); James Dieparine and Nicole Oliva (aquatics); Eumir Marcial and John Tupas (boxing); Marella Salamat, Ariana Dormitorio and Sienna Flores (cycling); Hermie Macaranas and OJ Fuentes (canoe-kayak); Carlos Yulo and Kaitlin de Guzman (gymnastics); Kiyomi Watanabe, Mariya Takahashi, Shugen Nakano and Kesei Nakano (judo); James Delos Santos (karate); Philmar Alipayo and Edito Alcala (surfing); Elaine Alora, Pauline Lopez (taekwondo); Kim Mangrobang (triathlon); Hidilyn Diaz and Kristel Macrohon (weightlifting); and Geylord Coveta and Yancy Kabigan (windsurfing).
Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Foundation executive director, Atty. Raymond Zorilla, said the foundation aims to raise PHP1 billion to fund its program.
“To our athletes, you can count on the administration and Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Sports Foundation to do our best to provide you with the support you need to bring pride and honor to the country. To our benefactors, thank you for partnering with us and for believing that the Filipino can be the best in the world,” said Uy, who also serves as presidential adviser for sports.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez, who is a member of the foundation’s executive committee, also graced the launching.
“I truly believe that Filipino talent is excellent and that if cultivated properly, it can not just show the world how amazing the Filipino people are but also prove to them just how great we can become,” said Cayetano in his speech.
“Our athletes have continuously trained their minds and bodies to bring pride to the Philippines and it is about time we give them stronger support for them to achieve their dreams and for the Philippines to continue blazing forth in the international arena,” he added.
Other officials present were Philippine Olympic Committee chairman Abraham Tolentino, president Victorico Vargas and auditor Jonne Go, PSC commissioners Ramon Fernandez and Celia Kiram, taekwondo president Robert Aventajado, weightlifting president Monico Puentevella, gymnastics president Cynthia Carrion, squash president Robert Bachmann, tennis vice president Martin Misa, and triathlon secretary general Tom Carrasco.
The Philippines has won 10 medals — three silvers and seven bronzes — since it started competing in the Olympic Games. (PNA)
