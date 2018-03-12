FEU Dethrones La Salle as UAAP Streetdance Champ

The FEU Street Alliance took the UAAP Streetdance Competition title from the La Salle Dance Crew in the 2018 edition of the dance showdown at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

The FEUSA performed a near-flawless dance routine that gave the dance crew 85.75 points, enough to dethrone LSDC.

LSDC, which hosted this year’s event, came in second at 79.5 points, while its archrival, the UPSDC, was third with 78.6

The NU Underdawgz made a comeback this year, but its performance was only good for seventh place at 67.5 points.

The UST Prime came in fourth, the UE Street Warriors ranked fifth, the Company of Ateneo Dancers placed sixth, and Adamson CAST settled for eighth place to round up the other placings.

Meanwhile, the UST High School Galvanize Dancers claimed the inaugural juniors division title and scored 82.3 points, way higher than its closest rival, the high school team of the FEUSA, which had 71.5.

The high school counterparts of the UE Street Warriors took the third spot with 71.1 points. (PNA)