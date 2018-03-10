Featured
Feature: Little Governor: a Nation Builder in the Making
For one day, the provincial capitol is seated by a little governor during the bicentennial edition of the Open Capitol this month.
On February 14, eleven-year-old Airysh Abygaelle Guillermo became the “mini-me” of Governor Imee Marcos and led the lineup of other “junior officials” who represented provincial heads and mayors.
As soon as Guillermo walked on the stage for introduction, the people noticed an apparent resemblance with the present governor.
Both of them became the center of attraction because of their similar outfit and hairstyle.
With the signature fashion style of Governor Marcos, Guillermo is also dressed up with a blue-checkered blouse with floral patches and red pants.
The governor is delighted to see a spitting image of herself, with all of Guillermo’s looks, attitude, and even aspirations to become a leader one day just like her.
Guillermo is a student of the Catalino Acosta Memorial Elementary School in Batac City who favorably won the covetable position of being a little governor for a day.
Her family and teachers can attest to her desire to become a governor just like her idol, Governor Imee Marcos.
She knows how to socialize and even project a good smile in front of the camera- something that Ilocanos can note of the lady governor.
Guillermo considers Marcos as her idol because of her compassion to the needs of the poor, determination to make the land progressive, and her wisdom as the chief of the province.
Through the Open Capitol, the experience to become a little governor humbled her and made her realize the hectic yet fulfilling job of the provincial governor. All the more that she wants to become a leader someday and help to develop the community.
“A path didn’t start as a path, someone must walk on it to become a path. This quote inspires me because before you can get what you want, you must start working on it until you can achieve that dream,” the little governor said.
The province is not just plenty with talents but a fertile ground of future world changers and nation builders. (JNPD/MJTAB/PIA-1, Ilocos Norte)
Mother Teresa of Sta Ana, Cagayan
“The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread”. This is one of the famous lines of Mother Teresa which is perhaps the inspiration of an Aeta woman who lived tragic, yet, meaningful life.
She belongs to the ‘Agtas’ tribe at Barangay Nangaramoan, Sta Ana, Cagayan. To one, she may just be an ordinary person. But in her community, she is an extraordinary, yet, a real woman with substance.
Her life is inspired by Mother Teresa of Calcutta who was recognized for her dedication in helping the poor, caring for the sick and loving the neglected.
When she was still a child, her father chose to give her to an evangelist believing that she will live a better life than be past exposed to a nomad in the forests. Luckily, she lived with God-fearing people and spent a worthwhile life in the mainstream society.
In 1982, a foreign missionary built an orphanage for abandoned and neglected Aeta children in Palaui Island in Sta Ana. Being raised in a family of evangelists, she volunteered to help the missionaries in caring for the orphans.
Like Mother Teresa, she spent her life feeding and guiding the children in their everyday life while they get their formal education and nurtured to be God-fearing. As she joined in the mission works, she also joined the learning sessions of the kids of her age until she eventually become literate.
Although she just had formal schooling, she took the courage to carefully study how to become an educator because she wanted to teach her co-Agtas.
“I want them to learn even just the basics. Writing their names, counting their money and knowing their rights so that they will not be fooled by anyone,” she said.
When she was able to gain confidence in teaching, she went on her way to teach values to the abandoned kids. She continued to be a servant until the missionaries had to leave the Philippines in 1997. Almost 50 children were left behind. Some went back to their families while seven were left in the orphanage under her care.
At first, she also wanted to give the children to willing foster parents as she does not have the means to raise them to become good children. It was during that time when she was reminded again of Mother Teresa’s words that “if you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one”. And so she fed not only one but seven.
To be able to raise the kids, she had to look for a livelihood. She gathered marine and forest resources such as seaweeds, shell food, honey bee and orchids and planted vegetables to earn for their day-to-day lives. She also enrolled the children in the schools in town despite challenges of having to sustain their daily needs and school requirements.
At age of 25, she got married. She thought God gave her a partner in life to raise the children and to build one happy family but she was wrong. She suffered maltreatment from her husband. She almost lost her life one day when her husband maltreated her for not submitting to her husband’s request… to abandon the seven children and leave her passion of teaching other Agtas.
“He asked me whom should I choose, he or the children. If I will abandon the children, where will I leave them and to whom will I entrust them. And so I chose the children because I am their mother. They need me more than my husband needs me,” She murmured with tears.
“Secondly, I cannot abandon the other Agtas who are willing to learn because I believe that I am an instrument of God in raising the children getting them education,” she added.
Because of that, her husband hit him until she suffered major injuries, the worst is that she almost lost her sense of sight. She ran, together with her adopted children, to her step father for rescue. Her husband was arrested by the police authorities and now serving the consequences of what he did in the jail.
Truly, she was right in following her heart’s desire. The eldest of the children, Zenny, is now married and serving as a volunteer non-formal educator in the Agta community, Rowel is also married and now a security guard, Mary Anne is now with a nun in Manila studying theology, Joan and Jennifer are enrolled in Grades 7 and 6 respectively, while she tutors Lawin and Daniel in preparation for a formal schooling.
“I will continue to serve them and give the best from me. I do not expect for anything in return but I will be happy and thankful if, later on, they will go back to me and show their love and care the way I cared and loved them when they were still young,” she answered when asked if until when will she perform her roles as mother to her adopted children.
Her duty in life does not end in her family alone. She passionately climbs up the mountain to reach out to Agta communities to teach them and to evangelize them with the word of God. Knowing her passion, she was tapped by other organizations and even government sectors to be a community volunteer organizer for Aeta programs.
“I used to go to different municipalities in the province to coordinate for Aeta programs. I also served as the link of the other Agta communities to civil society groups and government officials who want to meet them for some development programs,” she said.
Her dedication and sense of volunteerism is highly commendable. An Aeta woman like her whose passion is to help is something worthy of emulation. She really is inspired by Mother Teresa’s life. She is a catalyst for change in the modern-day tribal communities. She is a pillar of compassion and mercy. She is voice of the poor. She is Marissa Cortez.
US-Based Report Cites PH as Best Country for Investments
The Philippines was ranked as the top destination for investments, according to US News and World Report.
In its study, US News ranked the best countries to invest in by using the World Bank Group report measuring the country’s performance on entrepreneurship, economic stability, favorable tax environment, innovation, skilled labor, technological expertise, dynamism, and corruption.
The report cited qualities of the Philippines making it attractive to investors, which include its 100-million population, English-speaking people, an economy supported by overseas Filipinos’ remittances, and flourishing tourism industry.
Aside from the Philippines, four other member states of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were in the top 10 countries to invest in based on US News’ study.
These include Indonesia at rank two, Malaysia at rank four, Singapore at rank five, and Thailand at rank eight.
Completing the top 10 countries for investors to invest in based on the report, Poland was ranked third; Australia, ranked 6th; Spain, 7th; India, 9th; and Oman, 10th.
Czech Republic, Finland, Uruguay, Turkey, Ireland, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Brazil, France, and Chile made up ranks 11 to 20, respectively.
Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Charito Plaza welcomed the report noting that the developments in the economy make the country attractive to investors.
The Board of Investment, the country’s leading investment promotion agency, likewise reported that its investment approvals surged by 402 percent in the first two months of the year to PHP132 billion from PHP26 billion in the previous year.
Feature: ‘Ciano Umok’: Bringing Arts to the Mainstream
In a quiet village in this town lies an umok, an Ilokano word which means a bird’s nest. But for one local artist here, it is where paintings and works are beautifully nestled.
“I have always wished that galleries should be open to all including the common people,” visual artist Cesar Dumo shared.
Named after his popular name Ciano, Dumo called his art gallery café ‘Ciano Umok,’ the first of its kind in the province of La Union. The gallery is easily located as it is in the heart of a small upland village of Palugsi-Limmansangan of Bauang town.
“When I was young, I did not have access to galleries despite my eagerness, mostly because these were only found in the cities, malls, and exclusive venues like museums and I had the notion that these only cater to the elite and upper classes of the society,” he quipped, adding that this has become his inspiration in putting up his gallery.
Since the gallery’s opening in April last year, visitors from La Union and nearby provinces have come to check on his works of arts to have a taste of a few must-try homemade refreshments.
“I feel good that we also cater to walk-ins from here and neighboring villages, achieving my commitment to bring arts closer to the people,” Dumo said.
He is also elated that with the influx of tourists visiting his place, additional income for the tricycle drivers and micro-small entrepreneurs within their locality are created, a little contribution he shares to his community.
In celebration of the National Arts Month celebration this February, active arts group in the province namely GUHIT Pinas – La Union chapter, KARATULA, and Arts Guild of La Union (AGLAUN) initiated an “Ani ng Sining, Alab ng Sining” exhibit at Ciano Umok recently.
Some fellow artists also display a few works for exhibit at the ‘umok.’
“It feels great to host activities of fellow artists and be with art enthusiasts,” said Dumo.
He furthered likened artists like himself to a pagwanawanan, an Ilokano term for a watchtower “which lights or guides fishermen or those who are lost at the sea, so we must lead in guiding the people towards advocating and preserving culture and arts”.
With so much optimism of the arts industry in the province, he shared his high hopes that “like Bauang, more local government units will support local artists especially that La Union is a haven of artists, by providing them exposure.”
When asked why most of his subjects are about the environment, Dumo, a boy who lived all his life in a rural area, said it is because of his deep concern on issues like mining, illegal logging, development at the expense of environment, among others.
“I find the paintings very vivid and the messages meaningful,” Shine Bautista, a Grade 11 student said after viewing the artworks in the gallery.
She added: “It also feels good that there is a place like this near our place. I will definitely recommend to my friends to come and visit.”
Later, Dumo intends to expand his arts hub with the construction of an additional gallery, a small function hall, and a mini museum wherein farm and fishing tools will be exhibited.
In April, he will be conducting arts workshops for the youth.
Like the ‘siwsiw-it’, a small bird with good, shiny feathers, cheerfully tweeting on its nest, Dumo will continue to promote and advance arts appreciation in the mainstream and there is no better way to start it than through his own Ciano Umok.
Feature: Guling-Guling Festival: a Time for Spiritual Renewal
“This is the moment when we reflect the coming of sacrifices, the pains, the difficulty of the last year, at the same time, giving thanks for having survived and being given God’s grace,” Governor Imee Marcos said during the celebration of Guling-Guling Festival in the town of Paoay.
This old-age festival of Paoay is an alive vestige occasion that happens a day before Ash Wednesday.
Tagged as “Fat Tuesday,” the festival is a time of forgiving, reflection, and spiritual nourishment as it marks the start of the Lenten season.
One of the highlights in the celebration of this festivity is the “guling,” an Ilocano word, which means smearing a cross sign on a person’s forehead to indicate pureness and forgiveness of sins. This is usually led by the town mayor.
Upon getting a guling, the locals are abstained from eating pork and heavy meal as part of their spiritual alignment.
This tradition continues and is observed by young people who realize the importance of Lenten observance.
The festival is also a time for the townsfolk to showcase their local products such as Abel clothing and “dudol,” a traditional Ilocano rice cake.
Experiencing the Guling-Guling Festival is more than the street dance contests and merrymaking, but the heart of the festival which is to realign oneself in the immeasurable sacrifice of God for the salvation of humanity.
“Give to the Lord what is truly His- thanks, gratitude, and jubilation of the great thing He has given us,” the provincial governor ends.
