National News
Education Chief Highlights Need to Contemporize Culture, Arts with Sci-Tech
Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones recently emphasized the importance of contemporizing culture and the arts with science and technology to further advance the educational system in the country.
The Education chief noted this during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Philippine World Heritage Sites Mobile Exhibition last February 26 at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan, DepEd Central Office in Pasig City.
“If we only concentrate in catching up with science and technology, but forget about our history, culture and the arts, then where will we get our soul? Our soul as Filipinos comes from those and these make us distinct and different from other ASEAN member-countries, even as we have strong similarities,” Briones said.
She further mentioned that the arts and design, and sports tracks under the K to 12 curriculum are equally important as the mainstream academic and technical-vocational-livelihood tracks.
“We have to make them aware that it pays to be a writer, a dancer, a designer; it pays to be in ‘art.’ And it also even pays to be a boxer,” she added.
Mobile exhibitions
Briones conveyed her gratitude to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCAA), which provided the Department with four mobile exhibits to be used in promoting awareness on ASEAN and the Philippine World Heritage Sites.
“We look forward to showing and sharing these exhibits to different regions, especially to places where these exhibits will be most informative and will bring greater awareness. But we should not limit ourselves only to the urban centers but in many other schools, which we are not even aware of and in areas where there are continuous challenges to our identity,” Briones stated.
“We see these exhibits as one of the windows of the world for ASEAN through fascinating in diverse cultures to our friends in Asia, who share many similarities to our own culture and at the same time offer many, cultural places that are uniquely their own,” DepEd-International Cooperation Office (ICO) Director Margarita Consolacion Ballesteros said.
The mobile exhibition panels include: Southeast Asian Art and Culture (ideas, forms, and societies); Foodlore and Flavors (inside Southeast Asian Kitchen); Celebrating the Source (water festivities of Southeast Asia); and Living Landscapes and Cultural Landmarks (World Heritage Sites in the Philippines).
The exhibit is open for viewing to all DepEd employees, students, and the general public at the Bulwagan ng Karunugan, DepEd-CO until March 9, Friday, and will be toured to the 17 DepEd Regional Offices, and selected Division Offices and schools within the year. During the exhibit tour, 53,265 ASEAN Primers, given by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), will be distributed to students. Moreover, 150,000 printed copies of the ASEAN Charter, given by the DFA as well and translated in Filipino, Cebuano, and Ilokano, will be distributed.
“The Philippines can be proud of the diversity and wealth of our culture molded through the centuries by the many influences that have touched our lives, which gave us a nation with unique culture identity,” Ballesteros concluded.
Economy
Prices of Goods Generally Stable: DTI
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said prices of goods are generally stable across the country, based on surveys done by the agency in key trading areas nationwide.
In a press briefing following the National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) meeting Tuesday, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said the department has seen no dramatic increase in prices of goods as feared by consumers as an effect of the new Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.
“In general, what we are seeing is still a stable price,” said Lopez, who is also chairs the NPCC.
Aside from generally stable prices, particularly on basic commodities, some regions have prices even lower than the suggested retail prices (SRPs).
The DTI chief noted that there has been reported anecdotal price increase, but based on 500 surveyed retailers nationwide, prices were stable.
For instance, prices of canned sardines – except for one brand – did not increase. One brand, Lucky 7, has reduced its sardine products’ prices in some parts of the country, even below the SRP.
Prices of milk products, both processed and powdered, as well as coffee, were stable, according to Lopez.
No price hike was monitored for bread and instant noodles.
Flour prices were the same from last year at PHP730 for hard flour and PHP580 for soft flour per 25-kg. bag.
Cement prices were stable at PHP212 per 40-kg. bag.
Although, one manufacturer of canned sardines and meat informed DTI of its price increase due to movements in foreign exchange rate and higher cost tin plates used for cans and not the effect of TRAIN law, Lopez said.
Century Pacific Food, Inc., manufacturer of sardine brand 555, slightly increased its 155-gram canned sardines from PHP14.50 to PHP15. It also positions an increase of PHP1 to PHP2 per can of its Argentina products, but Lopez said the DTI sees the price hike to be at about PHP0.50 to PHP1 only.
Even for the price of rice, the DTI monitored a PHP1 to PHP3 increase per kg., compared to last year’s prices.
The top trade official, on the other hand, said the Department of Agriculture, DTI, and economic managers should discuss if rice should have an SRP, as suggested during a Congress hearing.
“The price of rice, it’s usually market driven. We’re operating always on market-based pricing. What we need is to keep an eye on profiteering moves,” Lopez said in Filipino. (PNA)
National News
PRRD to Declare State of Calamity in Boracay
President Rodrigo R. Duterte announced on Tuesday, March 6, that he would place Boracay under a state of calamity.
“Ngayon, I know it work hardships and that is why I would be declaring a state of calamity,” he said in a speech during the oath taking of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission at Malacañan Palace.
The Chief Executive explained that placing the island under a state of calamity would allow the government to extend assistance to those who are displaced financially.
“Ang state of calamity may component ’yan na pambigay talagafor those who are displaced financially,” he said.
The President said he ordered Department of Interior and Local Government officer-in-charge Eduardo Año to put an end to Boracay’s problem in six months.
“Sabi ko na, ‘Sir, inutusan kita six months. Tapusin mo. ‘Yung hanap ka. Six months. Tapusin mo ‘yang problema sa Boracay,’” he said.
At the same time, Duterte urged the public to work together with the government in the clean-up of the island.
“In the meantime, if I were from Boracay or you guys there, the best thing for you to do is to cooperate with the government and hasten the cleanup,” he said.
The President explained that the problem in the island is an issue of public interest, public safety, and public health.
“So ‘yang tatlo na ‘yan I am invoking it and it is one of the — mga abugado dito, a mass function of… I can order for this thing to happen because it is of public interest, public safety and public health. Para malaman ninyo,” he said.
Duterte also warned the courts not to interfere by issuing a temporary restraining order (TRO).
“I would caution the courts not to interfere by issuing TRO because you would just exacerbate the situation and the worse, baka hindi kita paniwalaan,” he said.
Last month, the President described the island as a cesspool and has ordered Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to clean up Boracay.
Meanwhile, the President said the deployment ban in Kuwait would remain until his conditions are met.
“Ang sabi ko, the ban stays until I meet the guys and talk,” he said.
He said employers should treat overseas Filipino workers well by allowing them to get enough sleep and food; should not confiscate their passports, and should not be sexually assaulted.
“Ngayon, ‘pag wala ‘yan, sorry. Umuwi kayo dito,” he said.
In a press conference in February, the President announced the deployment ban in Kuwait amid the deaths of domestic workers.
The PACC officials sworn in by the President were Dante Jimenez as chairman; Greco Belgica, Rickson Chiong, Gregorio Luis Contacto III as commissioners; and Eduardo Bringas as executive director. (PNA)
National News
Build, Build, Build Program Seen as Defining Duterte Legacy
The ambitious ‘Build, Build, Build’ program envisioned to extinguish the Philippines’ reputation as “sick man of Asia” could serve as one of the defining legacies of President Rodrigo R. Duterte, a Forbes report said.
According to an article written by Manila-based columnist Richard Javad Heydarian, the Philippines is experiencing an infrastructure boom never seen since the time of former President Ferdinand Marcos.
“Infrastructure could very well be one of the Filipino president’s defining legacies,” Heydarian said in his article.
Citing a data from Department of Finance (DOF), Heydarian mentioned 75 flagship projects that would help bring down the cost of a product, improve rural incomes, encourage countryside investments, make the movement of goods and people more efficient, and create more jobs.
The big-ticket projects include six airports, nine railways, three bus rapid transits, 32 roads and bridges, and four seaports.
Under the Build, Build, Build that has an estimated budget of USD180 billion (PHP9 trillion) over the next five years, the government will also construct four energy facilities, ten water resource projects or irrigation systems, five flood control facilities, and programs aim to address needs of the urban population.
“If successful, Duterte could once and for all extinguish the Southeast Asian country’s reputation as the ‘sick man of Asia’–and usher in an unprecedented era of inclusive economic development,” Heydarian wrote.
He noted the consistent high economic growth of the Philippines since 2011 when the country rose from “historically mediocre growth pattern” to become one of the fastest growing economies in Asia.
The World Bank forecasted the Philippine economy to grow by 6.7 percent this year and 2019.
Heydarian, however, has observed the country’s shallow growth, leaving high levels of unemployment, poverty, and hunger.
“And this is where the Dutertenomics’ ‘build, build, build’ agenda comes into the picture, hoping to (literally) bridge the gap in economic policies of past administrations. Infrastructure is clearly the country’s Achilles heel,” he said.
He said lack of infrastructure has been a major source of concern for foreign investors as seen by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) study blamed traffic congestion in Manila to poor infrastructure.
According to the 2017 World Economic Forum’s competitiveness report, the Philippines ranked 97th in the world in terms of infrastructure. In a separate report by the United Nations, the Philippines ranked 5th in Southeast Asia in terms of access to physical infrastructure.
For the next five years, the Philippines will be banking on the infrastructure investments from China and Japan and TRAIN (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) as source of funds for the ambitious Build, Build, Build program.
Heydarian also noted the observation of many people that even if the Duterte administration fails to achieve half of its massive infrastructure projects, “Duterte could still go down in history as a harbinger of a golden age of infrastructure buildup in the country.”
But while the Dutertenomics continued to gain praises, Duterte himself is living up to his election campaign to fight illegal drugs, crimes and graft, and corruption.
During the oathtaking of Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) on Tuesday night in Malacanang, Duterte reiterated his vow to stop corruption.
“But for me, if that is the only legacy that I can really leave behind, I don’t have extraordinary talent. I don’t know how else could I do it in governance. But there is one thing that I promised you during the election and it was very a simple one… This is what I’ve said, I will try to stop corruption,” he told the PACC officials.
Duterte’s strong campaign against corruption was one of the reasons that propelled the Philippines on top of the US News and World Report’s list of “Best Countries to Invest In” for 2018.
The Department of Finance has also attributed the country’s No. 1 ranking to strong anti-corruption drive, improved revenue collections, politically stable government and Build, Build, Build program.
On the other hand, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. recognized the political will that Duterte exhibited to uplift the lives of over 100 million Filipinos.
National News
DILG Expresses Support for Boy Scouts of the Philippines
The Boy Scouts of the Philippines has called for a celebration after the Department of the Interior and Local Government affirmed support for the Movement.
“We are, indeed, very happy. We have been waiting for this kind of development for so long, now we can implement our programs for our members more effectively. We can now feel the support of the entire community thus gives us reason to make Scouting more accessible to the largest number of the youth of the land,” said BSP Secretary General Rogelio S. Villa Jr.
The Secretary General referred to the memorandum circular issued by Undersecretary and DILG Officer-in-charge Eduardo M. Año dated 30 January 2018. The memorandum, numbered 2018-11 is addressed to all provincial governors, city and municipal mayors, punong barangays, ARMM Regional Governor and DILG Regional Directors.
Citing presidential instructions, the memo directed the local government units to establish strong partnership and cooperation with their respective counterparts in the regional and local levels for the development of Scouting in their areas. It also asks officials to become members and help promote membership to the organization.
Villa said the issuance of the memorandum is one “huge development” in Scouting, who for decades has been rooting for formal endorsement from the government in implementing its program for the youth. He said “now more than ever, the government needs a strong organization that could take care of the youth and help them realize their potential as we take them away from vices, like drug addiction, among other social ills.”
The memorandum instructed officials to participate in Scouting programs, projects and activities such as Jamborees, training, board meetings and conferences and to allow BSP the free use of facilities for several Scouting activities.
Villa said the memorandum would also boost BSP membership as it encourages local governments to sponsor and pay for the membership fees of public school children or grant financial assistance to their counterpart Councils in furtherance of the organization. He said local government’s expenses in support of Scouting maybe chargeable against local funds subject to the availability of funds. The memo also allows access to Sangguniang Kabataan Funds for the implementation of Barangay Scouting Program and other significant activities under the priority program of President and Chief Scout Rodrigo R. Duterte like anti-illegal drugs, anti-smoking campaign, disaster risk reduction and management and environmental protection.
Villa said the memorandum also states that the local governments must appoint Scouting coordinator to coordinate Scouting concerns at all levels. He said: “With this support from the DILG Scouting will surely grow a thousand fold.”
BSP was created under Commonwealth Act. No. 111 as amended by Presidential Decree No. 460 and RA No. 7278. As a non-sectarian, no-profit government controlled corporation, it recognizes the vital role of the Filipino youth in nation building and helps mold young citizens to become socially-conscious, God-fearing morally-educated, skills-tested, environmentally-aware and serviced oriented citizens of the country and the world.
The DILG memorandum was the result of the efforts made by BSP Chief National Commissioner and concurrent Misamis Oriental Vice Gov. Jose Marie G. Pelaez and fully endorsed by the National Executive Board chaired by BSP National President and Presidential Assistant for Social Concern, Office of the President, Atty. Wendel E. Avisado.
