Duterte to Witness Car Wrecking, Inspects Airport in Cagayan
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is set to travel to Port Irene in Sta. Ana town tomorrow to personally witness the condemnation and public destruction of illegally imported luxury cars at the freeport.
Of the 855 contraband luxury vehicles impounded in a warehouse at Port Irene, at least 25 of these cars will be wrecked during the President’s visit.
The President, upon his arrival, will inspect the facilities of the newly completed Cagayan North International Airport in Lal-lo town and lead the unveiling of the airport’s marker.
Atty. Raul Lambino, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) administrator and chief executive officer, will brief the President on the airport’s latest developments as well as the remaining equipment needed for the airport’s full operation, including the issuance of permit from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP).
Lambino, in his previous interviews, said the new airport is being readied to receive its first two international commercial flights from Macau, China on 23 March 2018. President Duterte is also expected to address at least 300 CEZA locators, local officials, farmers and community folks from Lal-lo and Sta. Ana towns during his visit. (ALM/OTB/PIA-2)
New Batch of Tagumenyos Under Stand Program Certified Drug-Free
The graduation for the second batch of Seryosong Tagumenyos Ayaw Nang Droga (STAND) program commenced last 03 March 2018 at the New City Hall Atrium, unleashing a new chapter in the lives of the newest batch of Tagumenyos certified by a multi-agency council as drug-free.
STAND launched in July 2016 is the banner program of the LGU to fight drug problems in the city and is a brainchild project of Mayor Allan Rellon.
186 TADs or Tagumenyo Ayaw ng Droga (an endearment for the surrenderees) attended the emotional graduation. They were accompanied by their family and friends to support their successful completion of the said program.
A surprise drug test was conducted prior to the graduation proper. Urine samples were collected and examined through the help of the City Health Office with the assistance of the Department of Health.
Mr. Clodito Canada, the Provincial officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) of Davao del Norte, jokingly remarked that they will be out of jobs if more drug dependents voluntarily surrender themselves. “It’s really an opportunity for them na iprove sa ilang sarili na dili na sila mubalik sa paggamit ug pagbaligya sa illegal na droga (It’s really an opportunity for themselves to prove that they can stop using and selling illegal drugs)…It would help not only themselves and their families but the law enforcement as well.” He added that by not using and selling drugs, the demand decreases which also minimizes the supply.
Mr. Louie Selario, one of the directors of STAND appealed to the graduates to instil the values he taught them for their families and for self-improvement. Likewise, Mayor Rellon urged those who are still reluctant to surrender to think about their family and themselves. “Diri ta sa gobyerno kay walay laing tumong ug tinguha ang atong gobyerno kundi alang sa inyong kapakanan…” (Trust the government because its goal and desire is to protect your welfare)
Graduates of STAND program can expect employment referral/facilitation, access to livelihood grants, education scholarship/subsidy, access to skills trainings, and reintegration to society.
As of this date, there are 742 TADs for the third batch undergoing the different interventions of the STAND program. They are expected to graduate by the end of April. (Ziyarah Manalo/CIO Tagum)
PMA Graduation Set March 18
A total of 282 cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class (Alagad ng Lahing Binigkis ng Tapang at Lakas) will graduate on March 18 with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte as the guest of honor and speaker.
Lt. Col. Rey Balido said the graduating class is composed of 207 male and 75 female cadets. This year’s number of women in a graduating class is so far the biggest in the history of PMA.
PMA started accepting female cadets in 1997. One of the first women graduate and the top 10 in her class, now Lt. Col. Leah Lorenzo Santiago, is assigned at PMA.
A PMA cadet, upon graduation is guaranteed a military career as an officer in the Army, Navy or Air Force.
In preparation for the graduation week, Balido said PMA will be closed to tourists from March 12 to March 18.
The PMA is set to announce the top 10 of the Alab Tala Class 2018 on Tuesday next week. (JDP/JBZ- PIA CAR)
Pres. Duterte Promises Houses, Livelihood to Rebel Returnees in Sulu, Basilan
President Rodrigo Duterte tonight in a speech at the Edwin Andrews Air Base (EAAB) here promised rebel returnees especially those in Sulu and Basilan that they will be given houses and livelihood to help them live better lives after struggling for so long.
President Duterte said it is his duty to seek peace, and that he is “ready anytime to talk peace” with the rebels. He is looking into the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to provide technical vocational education to the returnees.
Meanwhile, the President warned mayors and officials who use their influence to proliferate illegal drugs.
“Do not feel so invulnerable. If you use the office of the mayor for drugs, I will get you,” he warned.
President Duterte also reiterated his support for policemen who continue the fight against illegal drugs, and hit critics.
“I have been a trial lawyer for 9 years. Do your duty, and I’ll take care of everything else,” he emphasized.
The President conferred the Order of Lapu Lapu to soldiers who served in Marawi, including wounded personnel, as well as those with distinguished acts of service during the siege. (ALT/DIS/PIA9-Zamboanga City)
Palace Reiterates Bulk of West PH Sea Part of Palawan
Malacañang considers the West Philippine Sea and all the islands the Philippines is currently occupying and laying claim to as part of Palawan, with the exception of Scarborough Shoal which forms part of Zambales.
“The entire West Philippine Sea is appended and made a part of the province of Palawan,” Secretary Roque said adding that the Philippines will uphold the claims of the province of Palawan and the entire nation. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Jr. issued this statement during a press briefing held at the Palawan Provincial Capitol here.
Roque reiterated that the President will not surrender even a single inch of Philippine territory to any foreigner saying that “he will die for the Philippine territory.”
“The President’s position is that the Ruling of the UN Tribunal for the Law of the Sea has finally decided, one, that China cannot claim to any of the waters of the West Philippine Sea on the basis of historic title or on the basis of the nine-dash line; two, that Scarborough area where China has built artificial islands are part and parcel of the Philippine exclusive economic zone,” he said.
Roque stressed that the President opines that this is “authoritative evidence” of the customary norm of international law applicable and which China cannot make claims on the basis of historic waters.
He likewise acknowledged that the issue of land territory over the West Philippine Sea remains “unresolved” and “disputed.”
“The realities until today we have unresolved controversy as far as land territory is concerned. This is because the UN Tribunal for the Law of the Sea can only resolved issues involving the sea, pursuant to the Law of the Sea.
“The issue of land territory remains disputed. That is why we still have to refer to it as the disputed islands of the West Philippine Sea because that was not the subject of any ruling on the part of the UN Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, “ Roque underscored.
The Palace spokesperson added that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte pursued for the time being negotiation and friendly relations with China to resolve these “conflicting claims” to land territory.
“On matters which are not controversial such as trade and investments will proceed full speed ahead. On matters which are controverted, including land territory, and still, disputed maritime territories under the definition in international law that there is still pending disagreements on issues on facts and law then the Philippines will proceed on the basis of bilateral relations with China,” Roque pointed out.
He stressed that the President will not sacrifice “even a single life” for an issue that can be resolved on the basis of friendly relations.
PH Cruise Tourism Arrivals
In the same press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Roque reported an increase in the cruise tourism arrivals in January 2018 reaching to a total of 9,516 passengers, which is 1,952.82% higher than the 446 passengers recorded in January 2017.
Roque mentioned Northern Luzon as having registered more than half of the volume in view of the interest at the Port of Currimao as a cruise route while Coron, Boracay and South Harbor registered positive cruise tourist arrivals.
“We will continue to boost the country’s cruise tourism with our ongoing infrastructure projects and various port programs that aim to enhance international hubs and cruise terminals,” he noted. (PCOO-Content/PIA-MIMAROPA)
