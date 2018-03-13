DSWD-7 to Validate Potential Beneficiaries of UCT Program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Visayas through its National Household Targeting Unit (NHTU)/Listahanan will conduct validation of potential beneficiaries of this administration’s Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) Program.

The DSWD-7 has already started the screening and interview of the applicants for validators of this UCT program which is under R.A No. 10963 or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

The program is intended to provide cash grant to 10 million identified poor households. Beneficiaries for this program will receive P200 monthly subsidy for 2018 and P300 monthly subsidy for the years 2019 and 2020.

The 10 million poor households that will benefit the UCT program include the current 4.4 million identified Pantawid beneficiaries, 3 million indigent social pensioners and 2.6 potential beneficiaries who are non-Pantawid and Social Pensioners.

Moreover, UCT aims to help poor households in their daily living in the midst of the increasing of prices of goods and services as a result of the recently implemented TRAIN Law.

DSWD-7’s Listahanan staff are currently on the process of screening applicants for validators who will do the validation of a total of 320,382 targeted poor households in Central Visayas region.