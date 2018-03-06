World News
DPRK leader meets S.Korean president’s envoys: S. Korean media
Top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s special envoys earlier Monday, South Korean media reported Monday night.
The DPRK leader hosted a welcome dinner with the South Korean officials, the Yonhap News Agency quoted Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom as saying.
Earlier in the day, Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing that the special delegation had agreed with the DPRK side to have a meeting and a dinner with the DPRK leader.
The 10-member delegation, led by Chung Eui-yong, top national security advisor for President Moon, took off from an airport in Seongnam, outside of Seoul, at about 1:50 p.m. local time (0450 GMT).
The delegation, composed of five envoys and five working-level officials, included Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Vice Unification Minister Chung Hae-sung, Second Deputy NIS Director Kim Sang-gyun, and Yun Kun-young, a senior Blue House official.
The plane carrying the South Korean delegation arrived in the Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang at around 2:50 p.m. local time (0620 GMT), according to the Blue House.
www.xinhuanet.com
Technology
Stephen Hawking says nothing was around before origin of universe
“There was nothing around before the Big, Big Bang,” British physicist Stephen Hawking said during a TV talk show aired Sunday on National Geographic Channel, propounding his theory on what happened before the universe came into existence.
While it is a commonly known theory that the so-called Big Bang — the moment something impossibly tiny began to grow — brought about the universe billions of years ago and is still shaping it now, what has intrigued scientists more seems to be what was there before the “explosion” when there was supposed to be nothing.
Hawking was seated next to host Neil deGrasse Tyson at the “Star Talk” show, explaining his thought on events before the Big Bang.
Hawking’s theory lies upon the assumption that the universe has no boundaries. “The boundary condition of the universe … is that it has no boundary,” he told Tyson, who himself is also a physicist.
The Big Bang theory holds that the universe in retrospective can shrink to the size of an extremely small “subatomic ball” known as the singularity. According to Hawking, the laws of physics and time cease to function inside that tiny particle of heat and energy.
In other words, the ordinary real time as we know now shrinks infinitely as the universe becomes ever smaller but never reaches a definable starting point.
During the show, Hawking argued that before the Big Bang real ordinary time was replaced by imaginary time and was in a bent form. “It was always reaching closer to nothing but didn’t become nothing.”
To help people better understand the abstract and confusing state, the world-celebrated physicist drew an analogy between the distorted time with Ancient Greek philosopher Euclid’s theory of space-time, a closed surface without end.
Hawking further took Earth as an example. He said: “One can regard imaginary and real time beginning at the South Pole … There is nothing south of the South Pole, so there was nothing around before the Big Bang.”
“There was never a Big Bang that produced something from nothing. It just seemed that way from mankind’s perspective,” Hawking said, hinting that a lot of what we believe is derived from a human-centric perspective, which might limit the scope of human knowledge of the world.
www.xinhuanet.com
Technology
Astronomers Detect Light from First-Ever Stars in Pioneering Discovery
Astronomers have discovered evidence of the first light in the universe, believed to have emanated from the earliest stars. It all happened some 180 million years after the Big Bang.
The remarkable breakthrough was made using a simple but high-tech antenna in the remote Western Australia outback to detect radio signals from the first stars. The research led by Arizona State University School of Earth and Space Exploration astronomer Judd Bowman has been published in the journal Nature.
The scientists used a simple radio antenna – similar in size to a tabletop, coupled with an exquisitely sensitive receiver to see further back than even the Hubble telescope.
“This is the first time we’ve seen any signal from this early in the universe, aside from the afterglow of the Big Bang,” Bowman told Nature. Following the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago there was only darkness in the universe – a period known as the Cosmic Dark Ages.This research indicates this age lasted 180 million years.
The signals detected by the radio spectrometer, located at the Australian national science agency’s (CSIRO) Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory (MRO) in Western Australia, came from primordial hydrogen gas that filled the young universe and existed between all the stars and galaxies.
“It is unlikely that we’ll be able to see any earlier into the history of stars in our lifetimes,” said Bowman in a statement. “This project shows that a promising new technique can work and has paved the way for decades of new astrophysical discoveries.”
While the frequency of the signal was predicted, scientists were surprised by its strength. It was twice as strong as expected, a factor which could completely revolutionize our understanding about dark matter, according to scientists.
Astronomers and astrophysicists have long pondered questions around the formation of the first stars and how they impacted the rest of the universe. These results confirm the general theoretical expectations of when the first stars formed and the most basic properties of early stars.
“We see this dip most strongly at about 78 megahertz, and that frequency corresponds to roughly 180 million years after the Big Bang. In terms of a direct detection of a signal from the hydrogen gas itself, this has got to be the earliest,” co-author Alan Rogers of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Haystack Observatory said.
The trailblazing discovery, which was 12 years in the making, has been lauded by fellow astronomers, comparing its scientific importance to the detection of gravitational waves in 2015. Antony Schinckel, a scientist with Australian research organization CSIRO praised the discovery of the signal as “an absolute triumph.”
“These researchers with a small radio antenna in the desert have seen farther than the most powerful space telescopes, opening a new window on the early universe,” said Peter Kurczynski, from the National Science Foundation, who supported the project.
Further research using another instrument will now need to be carried out to confirm this team’s detection “We worked very hard over the last two years to validate the detection, but having another group confirm it independently is a critical part of the scientific process,” said Bowman.
http://news.hi.fo
World News
Chief DPRK Delegate Says Doors Open for Talks with U.S.: S.Korea
Kim Yong Chol, chief delegate of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) who came here Sunday to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics, said Monday that doors are open for a dialogue with the United States, according to Yonhap news agency and Newsis news agency.
Kim made the remark during a closed-door meeting with Chung Eui-yong, top national security advisor for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, saying Pyongyang repeatedly showed its willingness to hold talks with Washington.
Kim, a vice chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea and leading the high-ranking DPRK delegation to the Olympic closing ceremony, had a lunch meeting with Chung for two hours from 12:30 p.m. local time, according to the Blue House of South Korea.
The lunch meeting was a follow-up step to the closed-door meeting Sunday in Pyeongchang, east of Seoul, between President Moon and the high-ranking DPRK delegation.
Moon told the DPRK delegation that talks between Pyongyang and Washington should be rapidly held to improve inter-Korean relations and fundamentally resolve the Korean Peninsula issues.
In response, the DPRK delegation said Pyongyang had enough willingness to hold talks with Washington.
During the Monday meeting, both sides agreed to cooperate, after the Olympic period, in making a balanced advance to build a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, and enhancing inter-Korean ties in a sustainable manner, the Blue House said in a press release.
Attending the Monday luncheon, which was allegedly held at an unidentified hotel in the capital Seoul, was Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, from the DPRK side.
Attendees from the South Korean side were Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and Nam Gwan-pyo, a deputy director of the presidential National Security Office, as well as Lee Do-hoon, a special representative for the Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the foreign ministry.
Lee represents South Korea at the long-stalled six-party talks to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, which involved South Korea, the DPRK, China, the United States, Russia and Japan. The six-way dialogue has been halted since late 2008.
The DPRK delegation was scheduled to stay in South Korea till Tuesday.
Business News
Award Winning Music Artist, Jon Bon Jovi and Acclaimed French Winemaker, Gérard Bertrand Join Forces to Launch a Premium Rosé Wine
Award winning music icon, Jon Bon Jovi and acclaimed French winemaker, Gérard Bertrand, have joined forces to launch a premium rosé wine label, Diving into Hampton Water, soon to be available in the US market.
The venture was inspired by Bon Jovi’s son, Jesse Bongiovi, former Notre Dame football player, who played a pivotal role in the brand’s creation. The idea to create a wine, emblematic of a bon vivant lifestyle, emerged during time spent in the Hamptons, between Bon Jovi and his son. Rosé, a popular drink for the Bongiovi’s, had initially been dubbed ‘pink juice’ by Bon Jovi, until Jesse and a friend inadvertently coined the name, Hampton Water, and an idea was born.
Bon Jovi and Jesse began exploring this idea as a real enterprise, designing bottles and building on concepts. They were eventually introduced to Gérard Bertrand by a mutual friend and the three quickly developed a shared vision, to create a unique rosé, uniting the essence of the relaxed lifestyles of the Hamptons and the South of France. “We’d tried rosé from everywhere,” says Jesse. “But when we visited Gérard, we realized that there is an entire coastline in France that is producing some of the best-kept secrets on Earth.”
Coincidently, Jon Bon Jovi and Gérard Bertrand, both giants in their respective fields, had a lot in common. “We just hit it off immediately,” Bon Jovi reports of their first meeting. “We found that we shared a love of family, food, friends, and of course, great wine and great music.” Gérard Bertrand hosts a jazz festival at his main wine estate, Château l’Hospitalet, each year. “For me the connection between wine and music is organic,” says Gérard Bertrand. “I want to create a link between the emotions that spark off a great song and good wine. They elevate each other.”
After a number of visits between the US and Gérard Bertrand’s wineries in the South of France, as well as numerous blending and tasting sessions, the wine is now ready for release. The wine is described as a fresh and lively rosé, with distinctive minerality, featuring Grenache, Cinsault and Mourvèdre, grape varieties characteristic of the French Mediterranean region.
Bon Jovi states, “Creating this wine with Gérard was just as creative as collaborating with another songwriter, Gérard uses his talents and wine knowledge just like a gifted musician. And working with my son on this has been an amazing experience.”
Diving into Hampton Water rosé wine is set to hit the shelves before spring 2018 and will retail for $25. (Gerard Bertrand)
