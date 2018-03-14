Regional News
DOH Allots P41.6M for Health Facilities in Mt. Province
The Department of Health (DOH) allotted for the province this year P41, 672,000.00 under its Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP).
In her report during the latest Provincial Health Board meeting, Judith Louise Daoas of the Provincial DOH Office said the amount is appropriated for the infrastructure and equipment of health facilities such as health centers and barangay health stations and government hospitalsto sufficiently provide for emergency and primary care services.
Daoas reported that the fund is appropriated to 20 barangay health stations, one rural health unit, and four hospitals in the province.
Of the total amount, P16,900,000.00 is allotted for infrastructure of 17 barangay health stations (BHS); P4,892,000.00 for equipping 12 BHS; P1,750,000.00 for one rural health unit , and P18,130,000.00 for the Bontoc General Hospital, Barlig District Hospital, Besao District Hospital and Paracelis District Hospital.
Daoas said local government units are required to apply for permit to construct for all 2018 HFEP projects.
The improvement of health facilities is expected to help improve the health situation of the people. (JDP/JBS-PIA CAR, Mt. Province)
Duterte to Witness Car Wrecking, Inspects Airport in Cagayan
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is set to travel to Port Irene in Sta. Ana town tomorrow to personally witness the condemnation and public destruction of illegally imported luxury cars at the freeport.
Of the 855 contraband luxury vehicles impounded in a warehouse at Port Irene, at least 25 of these cars will be wrecked during the President’s visit.
The President, upon his arrival, will inspect the facilities of the newly completed Cagayan North International Airport in Lal-lo town and lead the unveiling of the airport’s marker.
Atty. Raul Lambino, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) administrator and chief executive officer, will brief the President on the airport’s latest developments as well as the remaining equipment needed for the airport’s full operation, including the issuance of permit from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP).
Lambino, in his previous interviews, said the new airport is being readied to receive its first two international commercial flights from Macau, China on 23 March 2018. President Duterte is also expected to address at least 300 CEZA locators, local officials, farmers and community folks from Lal-lo and Sta. Ana towns during his visit. (ALM/OTB/PIA-2)
New Batch of Tagumenyos Under Stand Program Certified Drug-Free
The graduation for the second batch of Seryosong Tagumenyos Ayaw Nang Droga (STAND) program commenced last 03 March 2018 at the New City Hall Atrium, unleashing a new chapter in the lives of the newest batch of Tagumenyos certified by a multi-agency council as drug-free.
STAND launched in July 2016 is the banner program of the LGU to fight drug problems in the city and is a brainchild project of Mayor Allan Rellon.
186 TADs or Tagumenyo Ayaw ng Droga (an endearment for the surrenderees) attended the emotional graduation. They were accompanied by their family and friends to support their successful completion of the said program.
A surprise drug test was conducted prior to the graduation proper. Urine samples were collected and examined through the help of the City Health Office with the assistance of the Department of Health.
Mr. Clodito Canada, the Provincial officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) of Davao del Norte, jokingly remarked that they will be out of jobs if more drug dependents voluntarily surrender themselves. “It’s really an opportunity for them na iprove sa ilang sarili na dili na sila mubalik sa paggamit ug pagbaligya sa illegal na droga (It’s really an opportunity for themselves to prove that they can stop using and selling illegal drugs)…It would help not only themselves and their families but the law enforcement as well.” He added that by not using and selling drugs, the demand decreases which also minimizes the supply.
Mr. Louie Selario, one of the directors of STAND appealed to the graduates to instil the values he taught them for their families and for self-improvement. Likewise, Mayor Rellon urged those who are still reluctant to surrender to think about their family and themselves. “Diri ta sa gobyerno kay walay laing tumong ug tinguha ang atong gobyerno kundi alang sa inyong kapakanan…” (Trust the government because its goal and desire is to protect your welfare)
Graduates of STAND program can expect employment referral/facilitation, access to livelihood grants, education scholarship/subsidy, access to skills trainings, and reintegration to society.
As of this date, there are 742 TADs for the third batch undergoing the different interventions of the STAND program. They are expected to graduate by the end of April. (Ziyarah Manalo/CIO Tagum)
PMA Graduation Set March 18
A total of 282 cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class (Alagad ng Lahing Binigkis ng Tapang at Lakas) will graduate on March 18 with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte as the guest of honor and speaker.
Lt. Col. Rey Balido said the graduating class is composed of 207 male and 75 female cadets. This year’s number of women in a graduating class is so far the biggest in the history of PMA.
PMA started accepting female cadets in 1997. One of the first women graduate and the top 10 in her class, now Lt. Col. Leah Lorenzo Santiago, is assigned at PMA.
A PMA cadet, upon graduation is guaranteed a military career as an officer in the Army, Navy or Air Force.
In preparation for the graduation week, Balido said PMA will be closed to tourists from March 12 to March 18.
The PMA is set to announce the top 10 of the Alab Tala Class 2018 on Tuesday next week. (JDP/JBZ- PIA CAR)
