DILG expresses support for Boy Scouts of the Philippines
The Boy Scouts of the Philippines has called for a celebration after the Department of the Interior and Local Government affirmed support for the Movement.
“We are, indeed, very happy. We have been waiting for this kind of development for so long, now we can implement our programs for our members more effectively. We can now feel the support of the entire community thus gives us reason to make Scouting more accessible to the largest number of the youth of the land,” said BSP Secretary General Rogelio S. Villa Jr.
The Secretary General referred to the memorandum circular issued by Undersecretary and DILG Officer-in-charge Eduardo M. Año dated 30 January 2018. The memorandum, numbered 2018-11 is addressed to all provincial governors, city and municipal mayors, punong barangays, ARMM Regional Governor and DILG Regional Directors.
Citing presidential instructions, the memo directed the local government units to establish strong partnership and cooperation with their respective counterparts in the regional and local levels for the development of Scouting in their areas. It also asks officials to become members and help promote membership to the organization.
Villa said the issuance of the memorandum is one “huge development” in Scouting, who for decades has been rooting for formal endorsement from the government in implementing its program for the youth. He said “now more than ever, the government needs a strong organization that could take care of the youth and help them realize their potential as we take them away from vices, like drug addiction, among other social ills.”
The memorandum instructed officials to participate in Scouting programs, projects and activities such as Jamborees, training, board meetings and conferences and to allow BSP the free use of facilities for several Scouting activities.
Villa said the memorandum would also boost BSP membership as it encourages local governments to sponsor and pay for the membership fees of public school children or grant financial assistance to their counterpart Councils in furtherance of the organization. He said local government’s expenses in support of Scouting maybe chargeable against local funds subject to the availability of funds. The memo also allows access to Sangguniang Kabataan Funds for the implementation of Barangay Scouting Program and other significant activities under the priority program of President and Chief Scout Rodrigo R. Duterte like anti-illegal drugs, anti-smoking campaign, disaster risk reduction and management and environmental protection.
Villa said the memorandum also states that the local governments must appoint Scouting coordinator to coordinate Scouting concerns at all levels. He said: “With this support from the DILG Scouting will surely grow a thousand fold.”
BSP was created under Commonwealth Act. No. 111 as amended by Presidential Decree No. 460 and RA No. 7278. As a non-sectarian, no-profit government controlled corporation, it recognizes the vital role of the Filipino youth in nation building and helps mold young citizens to become socially-conscious, God-fearing morally-educated, skills-tested, environmentally-aware and serviced oriented citizens of the country and the world.
The DILG memorandum was the result of the efforts made by BSP Chief National Commissioner and concurrent Misamis Oriental Vice Gov. Jose Marie G. Pelaez and fully endorsed by the National Executive Board chaired by BSP National President and Presidential Assistant for Social Concern, Office of the President, Atty. Wendel E. Avisado.
Build, Build, Build program seen as defining Duterte legacy
The ambitious ‘Build, Build, Build’ program envisioned to extinguish the Philippines’ reputation as “sick man of Asia” could serve as one of the defining legacies of President Rodrigo R. Duterte, a Forbes report said.
According to an article written by Manila-based columnist Richard Javad Heydarian, the Philippines is experiencing an infrastructure boom never seen since the time of former President Ferdinand Marcos.
“Infrastructure could very well be one of the Filipino president’s defining legacies,” Heydarian said in his article.
Citing a data from Department of Finance (DOF), Heydarian mentioned 75 flagship projects that would help bring down the cost of a product, improve rural incomes, encourage countryside investments, make the movement of goods and people more efficient, and create more jobs.
The big-ticket projects include six airports, nine railways, three bus rapid transits, 32 roads and bridges, and four seaports.
Under the Build, Build, Build that has an estimated budget of USD180 billion (PHP9 trillion) over the next five years, the government will also construct four energy facilities, ten water resource projects or irrigation systems, five flood control facilities, and programs aim to address needs of the urban population.
“If successful, Duterte could once and for all extinguish the Southeast Asian country’s reputation as the ‘sick man of Asia’–and usher in an unprecedented era of inclusive economic development,” Heydarian wrote.
He noted the consistent high economic growth of the Philippines since 2011 when the country rose from “historically mediocre growth pattern” to become one of the fastest growing economies in Asia.
The World Bank forecasted the Philippine economy to grow by 6.7 percent this year and 2019.
Heydarian, however, has observed the country’s shallow growth, leaving high levels of unemployment, poverty, and hunger.
“And this is where the Dutertenomics’ ‘build, build, build’ agenda comes into the picture, hoping to (literally) bridge the gap in economic policies of past administrations. Infrastructure is clearly the country’s Achilles heel,” he said.
He said lack of infrastructure has been a major source of concern for foreign investors as seen by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) study blamed traffic congestion in Manila to poor infrastructure.
According to the 2017 World Economic Forum’s competitiveness report, the Philippines ranked 97th in the world in terms of infrastructure. In a separate report by the United Nations, the Philippines ranked 5th in Southeast Asia in terms of access to physical infrastructure.
For the next five years, the Philippines will be banking on the infrastructure investments from China and Japan and TRAIN (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) as source of funds for the ambitious Build, Build, Build program.
Heydarian also noted the observation of many people that even if the Duterte administration fails to achieve half of its massive infrastructure projects, “Duterte could still go down in history as a harbinger of a golden age of infrastructure buildup in the country.”
But while the Dutertenomics continued to gain praises, Duterte himself is living up to his election campaign to fight illegal drugs, crimes and graft, and corruption.
During the oathtaking of Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) on Tuesday night in Malacanang, Duterte reiterated his vow to stop corruption.
“But for me, if that is the only legacy that I can really leave behind, I don’t have extraordinary talent. I don’t know how else could I do it in governance. But there is one thing that I promised you during the election and it was very a simple one… This is what I’ve said, I will try to stop corruption,” he told the PACC officials.
Duterte’s strong campaign against corruption was one of the reasons that propelled the Philippines on top of the US News and World Report’s list of “Best Countries to Invest In” for 2018.
The Department of Finance has also attributed the country’s No. 1 ranking to strong anti-corruption drive, improved revenue collections, politically stable government and Build, Build, Build program.
On the other hand, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. recognized the political will that Duterte exhibited to uplift the lives of over 100 million Filipinos.
US-based report cites PH as best country for investments
The Philippines was ranked as the top destination for investments, according to US News and World Report.
In its study, US News ranked the best countries to invest in by using the World Bank Group report measuring the country’s performance on entrepreneurship, economic stability, favorable tax environment, innovation, skilled labor, technological expertise, dynamism, and corruption.
The report cited qualities of the Philippines making it attractive to investors, which include its 100-million population, English-speaking people, an economy supported by overseas Filipinos’ remittances, and flourishing tourism industry.
Aside from the Philippines, four other member states of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were in the top 10 countries to invest in based on US News’ study.
These include Indonesia at rank two, Malaysia at rank four, Singapore at rank five, and Thailand at rank eight.
Completing the top 10 countries for investors to invest in based on the report, Poland was ranked third; Australia, ranked 6th; Spain, 7th; India, 9th; and Oman, 10th.
Czech Republic, Finland, Uruguay, Turkey, Ireland, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Brazil, France, and Chile made up ranks 11 to 20, respectively.
Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Charito Plaza welcomed the report noting that the developments in the economy make the country attractive to investors.
The Board of Investment, the country’s leading investment promotion agency, likewise reported that its investment approvals surged by 402 percent in the first two months of the year to PHP132 billion from PHP26 billion in the previous year.
DENR unveils electric car charging station
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently unveiled its electric vehicle quick charging station in its compound on Visayas Avenue in Quezon City.
The e-charging station was donated by Mitsubishi Motors Philippine Corporation (MMPC), which commissioned Meralco’s subsidiary Mserv in constructing the station.
“This EV charging station will definitely be of great help in promoting the use of electric as well hybrid cars that are more environment-friendly option than gas-powered vehicles,” DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Affairs Jonas Leones said during the unveiling ceremony, witnessed also by top executives of MMPC and Meralco and officials from the Department of Trade and Industry and DENR.
Leones said the installation of electric vehicle charger at the DENR was “timely” as it supports the program thrust of DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu towards intensified environmental protection.
“This project is not only timely but also supportive of the thrust of Secretary Cimatu towards intensified environmental protection, particularly clean air. It also a first step in creating a network of chargers for electric vehicles in the country, especially in highly urbanized cities.
Leones also expressed gratitude to the MMPC “for its kind donation and for being a consistent partner of the DENR in the fight against air pollution.”
In June last year, MMPC has donated 10 EV units to the DENR, composed of five (5) I-MiEV, Mitsubishi’s five-door hatchback electric car and another five (5) Outlander PHEV, a hybrid electric vehicle, as part of their partnership in promoting clean energy and environmental protection.
A study by the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau showed that around 80 percent of air pollution comes from motor vehicles, while 20 percent comes from stationary sources, including factory smoke stacks and open burning.
For his part, MMPC President and CEO Mutsuhiro Oshikiri said the creation of a charging infrastructure is a crucial step in enabling the market growth of electric vehicles in the Philippines.
Meralco President and CEO Oscar Reyes, on the other hand, said that Meralco is honored to have been chosen by Mitsubishi Motors in providing power innovations at the DENR and DTI.
Aside from DENR central office, MMPC has also lined up the installation of EV charging stations in the agency’s regional offices in Cebu.
DBM releases P24.5 billion for Tax Reform Cash Transfer Project
A total of P24.5 billion obligation authority, including a P4.3 billion cash allocation, has been released today by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) in line with the Tax Reform Cash Transfer Project (TRCT) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
This is the biggest tax reform mitigation program under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law. The P4.3 billion cash allocation shall be used to fund cash grants at P200/beneficiary/month to the existing 1,805,801 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Cash Card beneficiaries.
The immediate release of the aforementioned funds entitles 4Ps beneficiaries to receive their cash grants within the month. Notably, the entire annual TRCT cash grant shall be provided one-time per year to the intended beneficiaries.
The TRCT seeks to provide cash grants to poor households and individuals who may not benefit from the lower income tax rates but may be adversely affected by rising prices. This mitigation measure will grant cash transfer support to the bottom 50 percent of households (or approximately 10 million households) identified by the DSWD based on the list of beneficiaries registered in the National Housing Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR) or Listahan. The subsidy is intended to mitigate the temporary increases in prices owing to the implementation of the comprehensive tax reform program.
For the first year of the TRCT, funds in the amount of P24.49 billion have already been lodged to the LBP, in accordance with the FY 2018 General Appropriations Act. The LBP shall use such funds for the TRCT in accordance with the Operational Guidelines issued by the DSWD. Upon completion of the list of TRCT beneficiaries, the Unconditional Cash Transfer National Program Management Office (UCT-NPMO) shall transmit the same to the LBP.
The following shall be the target dates for distribution and payment of TRCT cash grants:
|Class of Beneficiaries
|Estimated No. of Beneficiaries
|Target Distribution and Payment Period
|4Ps Households with existing LBP Cash Cards
|1,800,000
|March 2018
|4Ps Households without existing LBP Cash Cards
|2,600,000
|March 2018
|Social Pension Beneficiaries with existing LBP Cash Cards
|400,000
|April 2018 to May 2018 or sooner
|Social Pension Beneficiaries without existing LBP Cash Cards
|2,600,000
|April 2018 to May 2018 or sooner
|NHTS-PR Households
|2,600,000
|August 2018 or sooner
For the second and third year of implementation of the TRCT, the unconditional cash grant will be increased to P300/beneficiary/month. The DSWD shall complete the List of Beneficiaries not later than January 31 of the preceding year, and shall ensure that the distribution of the TRCT cash grants is completed within the first quarter of the year.
