DILG expresses support for Boy Scouts of the Philippines

The Boy Scouts of the Philippines has called for a celebration after the Department of the Interior and Local Government affirmed support for the Movement.

“We are, indeed, very happy. We have been waiting for this kind of development for so long, now we can implement our programs for our members more effectively. We can now feel the support of the entire community thus gives us reason to make Scouting more accessible to the largest number of the youth of the land,” said BSP Secretary General Rogelio S. Villa Jr.

The Secretary General referred to the memorandum circular issued by Undersecretary and DILG Officer-in-charge Eduardo M. Año dated 30 January 2018. The memorandum, numbered 2018-11 is addressed to all provincial governors, city and municipal mayors, punong barangays, ARMM Regional Governor and DILG Regional Directors.

Citing presidential instructions, the memo directed the local government units to establish strong partnership and cooperation with their respective counterparts in the regional and local levels for the development of Scouting in their areas. It also asks officials to become members and help promote membership to the organization.

Villa said the issuance of the memorandum is one “huge development” in Scouting, who for decades has been rooting for formal endorsement from the government in implementing its program for the youth. He said “now more than ever, the government needs a strong organization that could take care of the youth and help them realize their potential as we take them away from vices, like drug addiction, among other social ills.”

The memorandum instructed officials to participate in Scouting programs, projects and activities such as Jamborees, training, board meetings and conferences and to allow BSP the free use of facilities for several Scouting activities.

Villa said the memorandum would also boost BSP membership as it encourages local governments to sponsor and pay for the membership fees of public school children or grant financial assistance to their counterpart Councils in furtherance of the organization. He said local government’s expenses in support of Scouting maybe chargeable against local funds subject to the availability of funds. The memo also allows access to Sangguniang Kabataan Funds for the implementation of Barangay Scouting Program and other significant activities under the priority program of President and Chief Scout Rodrigo R. Duterte like anti-illegal drugs, anti-smoking campaign, disaster risk reduction and management and environmental protection.

Villa said the memorandum also states that the local governments must appoint Scouting coordinator to coordinate Scouting concerns at all levels. He said: “With this support from the DILG Scouting will surely grow a thousand fold.”

BSP was created under Commonwealth Act. No. 111 as amended by Presidential Decree No. 460 and RA No. 7278. As a non-sectarian, no-profit government controlled corporation, it recognizes the vital role of the Filipino youth in nation building and helps mold young citizens to become socially-conscious, God-fearing morally-educated, skills-tested, environmentally-aware and serviced oriented citizens of the country and the world.

The DILG memorandum was the result of the efforts made by BSP Chief National Commissioner and concurrent Misamis Oriental Vice Gov. Jose Marie G. Pelaez and fully endorsed by the National Executive Board chaired by BSP National President and Presidential Assistant for Social Concern, Office of the President, Atty. Wendel E. Avisado.