DBM releases P24.5 billion for Tax Reform Cash Transfer Project
A total of P24.5 billion obligation authority, including a P4.3 billion cash allocation, has been released today by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) in line with the Tax Reform Cash Transfer Project (TRCT) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
This is the biggest tax reform mitigation program under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law. The P4.3 billion cash allocation shall be used to fund cash grants at P200/beneficiary/month to the existing 1,805,801 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Cash Card beneficiaries.
The immediate release of the aforementioned funds entitles 4Ps beneficiaries to receive their cash grants within the month. Notably, the entire annual TRCT cash grant shall be provided one-time per year to the intended beneficiaries.
The TRCT seeks to provide cash grants to poor households and individuals who may not benefit from the lower income tax rates but may be adversely affected by rising prices. This mitigation measure will grant cash transfer support to the bottom 50 percent of households (or approximately 10 million households) identified by the DSWD based on the list of beneficiaries registered in the National Housing Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR) or Listahan. The subsidy is intended to mitigate the temporary increases in prices owing to the implementation of the comprehensive tax reform program.
For the first year of the TRCT, funds in the amount of P24.49 billion have already been lodged to the LBP, in accordance with the FY 2018 General Appropriations Act. The LBP shall use such funds for the TRCT in accordance with the Operational Guidelines issued by the DSWD. Upon completion of the list of TRCT beneficiaries, the Unconditional Cash Transfer National Program Management Office (UCT-NPMO) shall transmit the same to the LBP.
The following shall be the target dates for distribution and payment of TRCT cash grants:
|Class of Beneficiaries
|Estimated No. of Beneficiaries
|Target Distribution and Payment Period
|4Ps Households with existing LBP Cash Cards
|1,800,000
|March 2018
|4Ps Households without existing LBP Cash Cards
|2,600,000
|March 2018
|Social Pension Beneficiaries with existing LBP Cash Cards
|400,000
|April 2018 to May 2018 or sooner
|Social Pension Beneficiaries without existing LBP Cash Cards
|2,600,000
|April 2018 to May 2018 or sooner
|NHTS-PR Households
|2,600,000
|August 2018 or sooner
For the second and third year of implementation of the TRCT, the unconditional cash grant will be increased to P300/beneficiary/month. The DSWD shall complete the List of Beneficiaries not later than January 31 of the preceding year, and shall ensure that the distribution of the TRCT cash grants is completed within the first quarter of the year.
CrowdCoinage Announces CCOS Token to Be Listed on Token Store Exchange
CrowdCoinage Co-founder and CEO Peep Paum announced today that the company’s CCOS token is listed on the Token Store Exchange as of 28 February 2018. The Estonian FinTech startup founded in 2017 has big plans to shake up the ICO launch space.
Paum stated: “Becoming listed on the Token Store exchange confirms the legitimacy of our unique crowdfunding business model. Being listed also increases the value of our token for our investors and allow us to help more startups succeed with their own ICOs.”
CrowdCoinage is a crowdfunding platform that allows startups to create free crowdfunding campaigns for their ICOs. The platform incorporates a number of community voting measures to help protect investors against fraud.
CCOS token holders receive a voting stake in deciding which projects to accept to the platform. As well, these community members vote on funding release, depending on whether or not a startup launching an ICO has completed required milestones.
In the future, CrowdCoinage plans to integrate a services marketplace where startups can access affordable legal, marketing, and financial experts for their projects. Long term, CrowdCoinage plans to offer a number of exciting decentralized financial services, including insurance, savings deposits, and a token wallet.
About CrowdCoinage: CrowdCoinage is a decentralized crowdfunding platform for ICO campaigns. CrowdCoinage’s mission is to provide a complete free platform to enable startups to launch and fund their businesses from anywhere in the world within a decentralized environment.
CrownCoinage
BOC Hits Highest Daily Collection in September
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has posted more than PHP3 billion in collection for two consecutive days last month – a first in the bureau’s history.
Based on the preliminary collection report of its Financial Service, the BOC on Sept. 28 and 29 collected a total of PHP3,316,889,000 and PHP3,193,804,000, respectively.
The figures are a milestone in the collection performance history of the bureau, the country’s second largest revenue-generating agency.
Likewise, the BOC achieved a total cash collection of PHP39.54 billion in September, regarded also as the highest cash collection achieved for a month, based on records.
“The Bureau is happy to report that we were able to make significant improvements in terms of collection. We were looking at the financial reports dating back to 2010, and our director for financial service, Cecile Soriano reported that indeed, this is the first in BOC history, even if we reviewed records farther back 2010,” Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena said in a statement.
Lapena attributed the improvement to a 20.92 percent increase in valuation compared to the same period last year.
The bureau, he said, was able to collect duties and taxes for September based on the total dutiable value of imports amounting to PHP420,204,629, compared to the assessed dutiable value of PHP347,504,895 of the same month in 2016, despite the higher percentage of non-dutiable value of 84.5 percent from the 81.2 percent in 2016.
Lapena has called on all district collectors, examiners and appraisers to apply the correct valuation instead of using benchmarking.
September figures also indicate a year-on-year increase of 14.71 percent in terms of volume of imports. In September 2016, there was a total of 8,504,422 kg. of imports while current volume posted amounted to 9,755,082 kg.
Preliminary collection report showed that despite the three non-working holidays in September, BOC achieved 96 percent of the total collection, collecting PHP40.15 billion against the monthly target of PHP41.75 billion based on the Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing (BESF) target.
It was previously reported that the BOC needs to achieve a monthly target of PHP50.1 billion from September to December for the bureau to hit the full-year BESF target of PHP467.89 billion.
“We will try our best, and I am optimistic that we will be able to fully hit our target by year-end,” Lapena added. (PNA)
SSS Calls on Members to Settle Delinquent Loans
With the loan penalty condonation deadline on April 27, the Social Security System (SSS) is encouraging all members with short-term loan delinquencies to avail of the Loan Restructuring Program (LRP) which offers affordable payment terms and conditional condonation of loan penalties.
SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc said that a total of 487,278 members have benefited from LRP which has an equivalent collection of P2.89 billion as of February this year.
“Employed member payments amounting to P1.78 billion constitute for about 61 percent of the entire LRP collection while voluntary member payments worth P766.35 million represent 27 percent of the overall total. It only shows that the special program is highly recognized by member-borrowers as reflected on the collection performance,” Dooc said.
More than 22,000 self-employed members also availed of the LRP with an equivalent collection of P105.65 million. Meanwhile, nearly 30,000 OFW-members benefitted from the program with a total remittance of P234.91 million. In terms of geographical location, the National Capital Region (NCR) processed the highest number of LRP applications with 226,776 followed by Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao area with 141,224 applications, 52,498 applications and 49,126 applications respectively; while the foreign offices processed 17,654 applications.
SSS local branches that received the largest volume of LRP transactions as of end-January 2017 were Diliman, Davao, Calamba, Biñan and Bacoor. Meanwhile, foreign offices that facilitated the highest number of LRP applications were Hongkong, Riyadh and Dubai, where huge number of OFWs are located. Member-borrowers can still avail of the LRP until April 27 to provide financial relief to borrowers affected by natural calamities and disasters who struggle to pay their short-term SSS loans.
“We would like to remind other delinquent borrowers to apply for LRP before the prescribed deadline to avoid hassle from last-minute filing as well as to conveniently settle their financial obligations to SSS. If they failed to avail the LRP, the loan interest and penalty will continue to increase every month,” Dooc concluded.
To qualify for the LRP, the member should be residing or employed in any of the calamity areas declared by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) or the national government. The short-term loan must also be overdue for at least six months as of April 28, 2016.
Members can pay their overdue loan in full within 30 days with no additional interest, or apply for an installment payment term of up to five years with a minimal annual interest rate of three percent. (SSS/RJB/SDL/PIA-NCR)
UTrade Offers an Investing Opportunity for Cebuano Young Professionals
The sooner you start investing, the more money you will have to live on as you age. Investing early allows you to develop disciplined spending habits by focusing on your budget and cutting expenses when needed. Investing helps you achieve accelerated financial success and will help improve your entrepreneurial skills at the same time.
The goal is to grow your money by investing rather than by saving your money in the bank. When you leave your money in your savings account, you can earn very minimal interest – but the growth of your savings account is not enough to outpace the rise in inflation.
You need to find ways to make your money grow without having to work longer hours. You do not have to work for years to raise capital for your business. Change your mindset and see things from an investor’s perspective – you can actually be a part-owner of a big company by investing in that company through the stock market because it only takes a little bit of money to get into investing, and anyone can start trading stocks online with UTrade.
Stock Market Investing with UTrade
Many Filipinos still have common misconceptions about investing in the stock market such as the belief that you need big capital and many are wary because of the risks involved. However, with UTrade, you will be equipped with the right tools and proper knowledge to start investing in the stock market.
Stock market investing is made easy by UTrade with its convenient, reliable, and user-friendly online stock trading platform which gives you direct market access, live stock information from the PSE, and personalized customer service characterized by a guided way of investing in the stock market.
UTrade gives you the option to trade in small amounts. With as little as Php 5,000.00, you can start buying stocks, until you feel you are more confident to trade with bigger values. UTrade provides a peso-cost averaging facility called the Stock Investment Program which is a good way for new investors to start investing in the stock market and can also be beneficial to you if you have no time to watch the market on a daily basis or are not comfortable with investing a big amount of money in just one go.
UTrade believes in financial empowerment and the importance of giving you the customer experience you want from platform to service. As a client, you are the main priority.
UTrade by Unicapital Securities, Inc. is licensed by the SEC and a member of the Philippine Stock Exchange. UTrade is not just a brokerage, it is part of Unicapital Inc. – a full-service investment house that provides a wide array of finance and investment banking-related product lines including underwriting of initial public offerings or IPOs.
Invest In U
To help more Cebuano young professionals and entrepreneurs adapt an investor mindset and become financially educated, UTrade provides basic workshops on how to begin investing in the stock market every Tuesday, 3:00PM – 5:00PM at the PSE Cebu Satellite Office, 2/F Insular life Building, Cebu Business Centre, Cebu City.
UTrade believes that investing is not just about making your money grow, but it is also about investing in yourself – your time, your health, travel, family and friends, and most importantly, your future.
Start now and take the first step towards your stock investing journey. Invest in UTrade, Invest in U!
Like UTrade by Unicapital Inc. on Facebook, or visit www.utradeph.com to know more about UTrade. You can contact our Cebu office at (032) 266-6241 or (+63908) 879-9754 or visit us at the PSE Cebu Office, 2/F Insular Life Building, Cebu Business Centre.
UTrade is the online stock trading platform of Unicapital Securities, Incorporated (USI). USI is a majority-owned subsidiary of Unicapital, Inc., a duly registered Philippine investment house that provides the full complement of investment banking products and services.
