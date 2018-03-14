Davide, Other Govs Exchange Insights, Best Practices in Health Programs

“Continue to listen to the poor and enable health groups.”

These are the insights shared by Cebu Governor Hilario P. Davide III and 8 other governors during the Provincial Leadership and Governance Program (PLGP) Governors’ Learning Forum held Saturday, March 10, in Pasig City.

Davide was chosen to impart Cebu’s best practices in health services, particularly in Philhealth accreditation of 34 rural health units (RHUs) and the district health system accomplishments.

“We learned that it is very important that everyone is united towards achieving health equity. We listen to the poor and develop and empower high-performance core group,” Davide said.

The forum, sponsored by the Department of Health (DOH) and Zuellig Family Foundation (ZFF), seeks to assess the progress of each province enrolled in the program and share their best practices.

There are 12 provinces currently enrolled in PLGP with seven essential deliverables. These include governance body, health equity information system, hospitals’ Philhealth accreditation and no balance billing, rural health units’ Philhealth accreditation and strategies for no out-of-pocket expenditure of indigents, continuity of care, community participation in health, and program on social determinants of health.

Late last year, Davide was named “Champion for Health” along with 13 other governors from all over the country. He was recognized for his efforts in strengthening and underscoring the importance of providing basic health services.

Davide added that there are best practices from other provinces that he wishes to replicate to achieve the goal of ensuring the health and well-being of Cebuanos province-wide.

He intends to follow La Union Provincial Government’s practice of securing ISO certification for hospitals across the province.

“ISO reflects the quality of management and services that you give, you render to the people. We have to achieve that also. We plan to visit La Union and Bataan to learn more,” Davide said.

For Cebu, Gov. Davide shared the continuing efforts of the Provincial Government to improve its 16 provincial and district hospitals and to empower Cebu mayors to be champions for health in their respective localities.

“This is very important in providing the benefits of universal health care program of our government,” Davide added.

He added that enrolling in PLGP resulted to Philhealth accreditation of more rural health units in Cebu province.

“Before PLGP, there were only 11 RHUs na accredited by PhilHealth. After PLGP and my meeting with the mayors where I challenged them to be champions themselves sa health sa ilang lungsod, 34 kabuok RHUs na ang na-accredited. There are still 10 more, that’s work in progress. Our target is mahuman gyud tanan. Hopefully within the year ma-accomplish nato na,” Davide said.

Joining Davide in the learning forum were eight other governors, namely; Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Singson, La Union Gov. Francisco Ortega III, Bataan Gov. Albert Garcia, Northern Samar Gov. Jose Ong Jr., Siquijor Gov. Zaldy Villa, Compostela Valley Gov. Tyron Uy, South Cotabato Gov. Daisy Fuentes, and Agusan del Sur Gov. Edward Plaza.

Also present were DILG Usec Austere Panadero, former DAR Secretary and current ZFF president Ernesto Garilao, former DOH Secretary Manuel Dayrit, and other health practitioners.

