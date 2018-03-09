Local News
CVIRAA MEET 2018 OVER-ALL WINNERS
Champion: CEBU CITY
1st Runner-Up: Bohol Province
2nd Runner-Up: Lapu-Lapu City
3rd Runner-Up: Dumaguete City
4th Runner-Up: Cebu Province
(Bohol Chronicle)
Cebu City Celebrates Women’s Month
The Cebu City Government headed by Mayor Tomas R. Osmeña thru the Women’s and Family Affairs Commission (CCWFAC) observes Women’s Month celebration this entire month of March 2018.
Highlighting this year’s activity is the observance of the International Women’s Day celebration and the 22nd Anniversary of KALIPI today, March 8, held at the Plaza Sugbo. Various activities were conducted such as Parade, Puso and Humba Contest, Product Fair, and Health and Beauty Wellness services.
Cebu City Mayor Tomas R. Osmena, in his speech, thanked everyone who attended the activity. He congratulated the KALIPI for their 22nd anniversary and reminded with his mantra that tomorrow must be better than today.
Bearing the theme, “We Make Change Work for Women,”, Maricar Tariman of CCWFAC said that various activities have been lined up in the 80 barangays in Cebu City including the simultaneous display of banners and streamers, orientation of the Solo Parent Act and the Zumba sa Plaza Sugbo.
On March 12, there will be a launching of Solo Mothers Livelihood Program at Plaza Sugbo and on March 13 there will be a free pap smear at Lahug Wellness Center. A Women Summit is slated on March 17 at the Senior Citizen’s Building in the South Road Properties.
Other activities include an Elderly Women Congress on March 23 and the Girl-Child Leadership Seminar on March 24. Both activities will be held at the Cebu City Social Hall. To wrap up the celebration, an event dubbed as “Seminar on Teenage Pregnancy” will also be conducted at the same venue on March 26. (By: Greggy P. Senados/ City of Cebu, Public Information Office)
19 of Cebu City’s 80 Barangays “Rabies Free”
Cebu City Mayor Tomas R. Osmeña led city officials in handing out Special Citation Awards to representatives of the 19 Animal Rabies Free Barangays.
After the flag ceremony held this morning at Plaza Sugbo, representatives from Paril, Cambinocot, Adlaon, Binaliw and Guba received awards from Mayor Osmeña.
DVMF head Dr. Alice Utlang said they have been providing sufficient information to the constituents on the ill effects of rabies and has recognized the barangays who made extraordinary effort to attain zero rabies cases for the past 5 years.
Of the city’s 80 barangays, only 19 were chosen including Suba, Pasil, San Roque, Santo Niño, Pahina San Nicolas, Kalubihan, Binaliw, Agsungot, Guba, Sirao, Taptap, Adlaon, Cambinocot, Mabini, Paril, Lusaran, Tagbao, Tabunan and Sudlon 2.
March of every year, the Cebu City Government thru the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) celebrates National Rabies Awareness Month.
Highlighting the event is the awarding of barangays who are declared animal rabies free. (Greggy P. Senados/ City of Cebu, Public Information Office)
CPBC: Territorial Jurisdiction Should Not Deter Environment Protection
Do not let territorial jurisdiction hamper collective efforts to protect the environment.
This was the clarion call of members of the Cebu Provincial Biodiversity Council (CPBC) in their first meeting last March 6, 2018, where they suggested a “holistic approach” to help address environmental issues in the province.
During their meeting, the CPBC highlighted the need for Cebuanos to unite and take action in protecting the environment.
“We should not be bound by city or provincial jurisdictions,” said Architect Socorro Atega, representative of Cebu Uniting for Sustainable Water.
The council agreed that local government units and non-government organizations must work hand-in-hand in order to enforce laws accordingly.
The CPBC was formed through an executive order signed by Gov. Hilario P. Davide III in August last year. Davide sits as one of the chairpersons of the said council.
The executive order states that the council should assist the Provincial Government in “overseeing and monitoring” environmental protection programs, and further “mobilize coordinating bodies.”
“We have protected areas that need to be strengthened,” Atega added.
At present, there are nine municipalities in the province that have Key Biodiversity Areas (KBA), namely in Alcoy, Argao, Dalaguete, Alegria, Malabuyoc, Balamban, Catmon, Carmen, and Tuburan.
Environment protection is given utmost importance under Gov. Davide’s six key development agenda.
Present during the meeting were Margaret Anne Mamongan of the Provincial Tourism Office, Lisa Panguntalan of the Philippines Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Inc., Raymunda Debuayan from the Foundation for the Philippine Environment, William Granert of the Soil and Water Conservation Foundation, Ana Marie Cabigas of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hemres Alburo of the Cebu Technological University-Argao, and Jose Laueso of the Biodiversity, Coastal, Wetlands and Ecotourism Research Center.
The council will convene again on the last week of this month to draft the Cebu Biodiversity Strategic Plan. Once published, Cebu will be the first province to have a biodiversity strategic plan. (www.cebu.gov.ph|Korinna Lucero)
Ad Hoc Committee for “Isla Dela Victoria” Consultations Created
Members of the Cebu City Council has created an ad hoc committee to lead the series of consultations and formulate recommendations regarding the proposed P18 Billion joint venture agreement between the Cebu City Government and Universal Hotels and Resorts, Incorporated.
Chaired by City Councilor Renato Osmeña, Jr., the Ad Hoc Committee is composed of councilors Margarita Osmeña, Sisinio Andales, Raymond Alvin Garcia, and Jose Daluz III.
The Ad Hoc Committee will have its first meeting this Friday, March 9, to start the hearings on the planned Kawit Island development in the city’s South Road Properties which Mayor Tomas Osmeña calls “Isla dela Victoria.”
