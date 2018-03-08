Local News
CPBC: Territorial Jurisdiction Should Not Deter Environment Protection
Do not let territorial jurisdiction hamper collective efforts to protect the environment.
This was the clarion call of members of the Cebu Provincial Biodiversity Council (CPBC) in their first meeting last March 6, 2018, where they suggested a “holistic approach” to help address environmental issues in the province.
During their meeting, the CPBC highlighted the need for Cebuanos to unite and take action in protecting the environment.
“We should not be bound by city or provincial jurisdictions,” said Architect Socorro Atega, representative of Cebu Uniting for Sustainable Water.
The council agreed that local government units and non-government organizations must work hand-in-hand in order to enforce laws accordingly.
The CPBC was formed through an executive order signed by Gov. Hilario P. Davide III in August last year. Davide sits as one of the chairpersons of the said council.
The executive order states that the council should assist the Provincial Government in “overseeing and monitoring” environmental protection programs, and further “mobilize coordinating bodies.”
“We have protected areas that need to be strengthened,” Atega added.
At present, there are nine municipalities in the province that have Key Biodiversity Areas (KBA), namely in Alcoy, Argao, Dalaguete, Alegria, Malabuyoc, Balamban, Catmon, Carmen, and Tuburan.
Environment protection is given utmost importance under Gov. Davide’s six key development agenda.
Present during the meeting were Margaret Anne Mamongan of the Provincial Tourism Office, Lisa Panguntalan of the Philippines Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Inc., Raymunda Debuayan from the Foundation for the Philippine Environment, William Granert of the Soil and Water Conservation Foundation, Ana Marie Cabigas of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hemres Alburo of the Cebu Technological University-Argao, and Jose Laueso of the Biodiversity, Coastal, Wetlands and Ecotourism Research Center.
The council will convene again on the last week of this month to draft the Cebu Biodiversity Strategic Plan. Once published, Cebu will be the first province to have a biodiversity strategic plan. (www.cebu.gov.ph|Korinna Lucero)
Local News
Ad Hoc Committee for “Isla Dela Victoria” Consultations Created
Members of the Cebu City Council has created an ad hoc committee to lead the series of consultations and formulate recommendations regarding the proposed P18 Billion joint venture agreement between the Cebu City Government and Universal Hotels and Resorts, Incorporated.
Chaired by City Councilor Renato Osmeña, Jr., the Ad Hoc Committee is composed of councilors Margarita Osmeña, Sisinio Andales, Raymond Alvin Garcia, and Jose Daluz III.
The Ad Hoc Committee will have its first meeting this Friday, March 9, to start the hearings on the planned Kawit Island development in the city’s South Road Properties which Mayor Tomas Osmeña calls “Isla dela Victoria.”
www.facebook.com/CityofCebuOfficial
Local News
Lahug Construction Site Bunkhouse Collapse Victims Inentified
Here are the names of the casualties in the bunkhouse which collapsed earlier today along Archbishop Reyes Avenue according to Nagiel Bañacia, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Head.
Confirmed dead in this morning’s incident are:
1. Iveen Villarin, 23 y/o from Langtad, Naga City;
2. Francisco Diapera, 45 y/o, from Pag-asa Lutopan, Toledo;
3. Carlos Caliwa, 60 y/o, from Negros Oriental;
4. Crisenciano Silomen, 57 y/o, from Kauswagan, Trinidad, Bohol;
5. Jason Bacalso, 22 y/o, from Langtad, Naga City
www.facebook.com/CityofCebuOfficial/
Local News
Calamba Barangay Councilor Files Graft Charges, Threatened
CEBU CITY, March 06, 2018 – Calamba Barangay Councilor Richard Buscaino, visited Mayor Tommy Osmeña’s office and told the mayor along with media members about the threats he received on his phone after being strafed along Katipunan St. on March 04, 2018.
Buscaino believes that the graft case he filed, together with fellow barangay councilmen, against Calamba Barangay Captain Yvonne Feliciano may be the reason for the threats he is receiving.
Buscaino, along with other Calamba council members filed graft charges against their own barangay captain despite the captain being Buscaino’s ally and friend.
Buscaino said they filed charges after discovering millions of purchases which were not authorized by the barangay council. He added that their signatures were forged on the resolutions for the unauthorized purchases of packed meals, t-shirts and office supplies.
Local News
Capitol-Run Drug Rehab Center Soon to Rise in Pinamungajan Town
A drug rehabilitation center will soon rise in Pinamungajan town, southwest Cebu.
Located within the Jose Ma. V. Borromeo Memorial District Hospital, the facility will take about six months of construction through funding from Globe Telecom. It will be completed by the last quarter of 2018 and will be turned over to the Provincial Government, who will manage its operations.
A simple groundbreaking ceremony was done last February 28 with Gov. Hilario P. Davide III, Globe VisMin External Affairs Officer Patrick Gloria, Provincial Health Officer Rene Catan, Pinamungajan Vice Mayor Honeylette Yapha-Lingad, and Dr. Feleus Bascon, chief of hospital of the Jose Ma. V. Borromeo Memorial District Hospital.
The 106-bed center covers 2,600 square meters, with open spaces and recreation room for indoor activities.
“The overall atmosphere will not be that of a regular treatment center but will be very conducive to patients’ proper healing and rehabilitation,” said Gloria.
Gov. Davide assured Globe Telecom that the facility will be well-maintained by the Capitol.
“Rest assured we will take care of the building. Hopefully, daghan ta og matabangan through this rehab center,” Davide added.
He admitted that the center might face challenges, specifically in accommodating numerous drug surrenderers across the province.
But Davide emphasized that the center is in line with the Province’s community-based treatment (CBT) program, wherein locals are involved in a surrenderer’s journey to reformation.
“The Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) will evaluate those who will need rehabilitating,” Davide said.
In 2017 alone, CPADAO helped organize over 1,000 Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) in different towns, with the main function of formulating a specific plan of action in solving the drug dilemma in their respective areas.
Over 3,000 students also took part in drug prevention seminars that aim to inculcate peer support so they can help their fellow youth stay away from illegal drugs.
For the project’s sustainability, Globe Telecom assured that they will remain responsive in this partnership with the Capitol and the Municipality of Pinamungajan.
“Eventually we will try to find out what we can do,” Gloria said, adding that they will also provide internet connection for the facility.
http://www.cebu.gov.ph/
