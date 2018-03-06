Local News
Calamba Barangay Councilor Files Graft Charges, Threatened
CEBU CITY, March 06, 2018 – Calamba Barangay Councilor Richard Buscaino, visited Mayor Tommy Osmeña’s office and told the mayor along with media members about the threats he received on his phone after being strafed along Katipunan St. on March 04, 2018.
Buscaino believes that the graft case he filed, together with fellow barangay councilmen, against Calamba Barangay Captain Yvonne Feliciano may be the reason for the threats he is receiving.
Buscaino, along with other Calamba council members filed graft charges against their own barangay captain despite the captain being Buscaino’s ally and friend.
Buscaino said they filed charges after discovering millions of purchases which were not authorized by the barangay council. He added that their signatures were forged on the resolutions for the unauthorized purchases of packed meals, t-shirts and office supplies.
Capitol-Run Drug Rehab Center Soon to Rise in Pinamungajan Town
A drug rehabilitation center will soon rise in Pinamungajan town, southwest Cebu.
Located within the Jose Ma. V. Borromeo Memorial District Hospital, the facility will take about six months of construction through funding from Globe Telecom. It will be completed by the last quarter of 2018 and will be turned over to the Provincial Government, who will manage its operations.
A simple groundbreaking ceremony was done last February 28 with Gov. Hilario P. Davide III, Globe VisMin External Affairs Officer Patrick Gloria, Provincial Health Officer Rene Catan, Pinamungajan Vice Mayor Honeylette Yapha-Lingad, and Dr. Feleus Bascon, chief of hospital of the Jose Ma. V. Borromeo Memorial District Hospital.
The 106-bed center covers 2,600 square meters, with open spaces and recreation room for indoor activities.
“The overall atmosphere will not be that of a regular treatment center but will be very conducive to patients’ proper healing and rehabilitation,” said Gloria.
Gov. Davide assured Globe Telecom that the facility will be well-maintained by the Capitol.
“Rest assured we will take care of the building. Hopefully, daghan ta og matabangan through this rehab center,” Davide added.
He admitted that the center might face challenges, specifically in accommodating numerous drug surrenderers across the province.
But Davide emphasized that the center is in line with the Province’s community-based treatment (CBT) program, wherein locals are involved in a surrenderer’s journey to reformation.
“The Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) will evaluate those who will need rehabilitating,” Davide said.
In 2017 alone, CPADAO helped organize over 1,000 Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) in different towns, with the main function of formulating a specific plan of action in solving the drug dilemma in their respective areas.
Over 3,000 students also took part in drug prevention seminars that aim to inculcate peer support so they can help their fellow youth stay away from illegal drugs.
For the project’s sustainability, Globe Telecom assured that they will remain responsive in this partnership with the Capitol and the Municipality of Pinamungajan.
“Eventually we will try to find out what we can do,” Gloria said, adding that they will also provide internet connection for the facility.
http://www.cebu.gov.ph/
On Cha-Cha, Federalism: Senate Hears Sentiments in Region 7
The public hearing on the proposed changes on the 1987 Constitution held in Cebu yesterday, March 1, by the Senate was filled with different views and opposing opinions.
But this was a welcome development and what is expected from a public hearing, especially on a topic as pressing as a charter change, said Senator Francis Pangilinan, chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes.
Pangilinan presided the hearing, along with Senate minority floor leader Frank Drilon.
“That is what democracy is all about. We respect all views. We strive to ensure that all sectors and opinions are covered whether for or against. The strength in our democracy is in how we live, not just speak democracy,” said Pangilinan.
The public consultation held at the Capitol Social Hall yesterday was the second of a series of public hearings to tackle such concern. The first was done in Cagayan de Oro last Feb.22, while the next ones will be in Cotabato, Baguio and possibly in Bicol.
“We believe that the issue of Charter Change must go outside the halls of the Senate. It is an issue that greatly concerns each and every Filipino and not just politicians,” Pangilinan said.
The senators thanked the Provincial Government of Cebu for hosting the event, which had a huge turnout with representatives from various sectors.
Cebu Governor Hilario P. Davide III said the public hearing was timely considering the “age where information is spread almost instantaneously as events unfold, (and) information literacy is precisely what we need to address the proliferation of fake news.”
“Through this public hearing, we hope to engage and bring you into the discussion, beginning with the question on whether there is in the first place a need to revise or amend the 1987 Constitution,” said Davide.
He added that the public hearing aims to translate the intricacies of the provisions of the Constitution into a language that can be more easily appreciated by the public.
There were 15 resource speakers representing various sectors of the community and the government, who shared their position on plans to revise the 1987 constitution and the proposal to shift from a presidential form of government to federalism.
Resource speakers included former Cebu governor Lito Osmeña, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, DILG 7 Regional Director Rene Burdeous, former Bayan partylist representative Neri Colmenares, Mayors Allan Cesante and Democrito Diamante of Dalaguete and Tuburan, respectively, and former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr., who was one of the authors of the 1987 Constitution.
Other speakers included lawyer Democrito Barcenas of the Free Legal Assistance Group-Cebu Chapter; Lawyer Jose Glenn Capanas of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Cebu City; Lawyer Baldomero Estenzo of the University of Cebu; Fe Barino of the Archdiocesan Commission on the Laity; Jamis Faisal Adiong of the youth sector; Francisco ‘Bimbo’ Fernandez of Pagtambayayong Foundation-Cebu; Dennis Derige of the Partido ng Manggagawa Cebu; and Ronilo Montejo, an urban poor leader.
There were also those from the audience who shared their sentiments on the matter.
Pangilinan assured that everything raised during the public hearing will be included in a report that will be submitted to the Senate. The report, he said, will aid them in coming up with a sound decision for the best interests of the Filipino people.
http://www.cebu.gov.ph
MCDCB RPOD Holds Meeting with Mega Cebu Private Sector Stakeholders
“RAFI recognizes the contribution and the important role of the private sector, which includes the business sector and civil society, in bringing us closer to our destination (Mega Cebu vision)”. That was part of the welcome message by the MCDCB Co-Chair and RAFI President and COO Ms. Dominica B. Chua to the guests during the Mega Cebu Report to the Private Sector Stakeholder yesterday, March 1, 2018, held at the Plenary Hall of RAFI-Eduardo Aboitiz Development Studies Center.
The Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board Research, Program, and Organizational Development (MCDCB RPOD) conducted the meeting to provide updates to the private sector stakeholders on Mega Cebu accomplishments, activities, and plans. Fifty-eight (58) leaders and representatives from the business sector, academe, religious groups, and civil society attended the gathering. MCDCB-RPOD Program Management Office Director Ms. Evelyn Nacario-Castro presented a report on the updates of initiatives and projects, while also highlighting the importance of the involvement of the private sector, of the Mega Cebu program. After the report, an open forum was conducted to open the floor to questions from the private sector partners.
Several Mega Cebu conveners were present in the meeting including Mr. Gordon Joseph and Dr. Leonor Caneja of Cebu Business Club, Mr. Bunny Pages of Cebu Leads Foundation, Inc., Mr. Eric Mendoza of MCCI, MCDCB RPOD FABCom on Infrastructures and Utility Chair Engr. Jun Sanchez, MCDCB RPOD FABCom on Environment and Public Safety Co-Chair Arch. Socorro Atega, and Mr. Roberto Ybanez.
MEGA CEBU
Cebu City to Strictly Implement ‘No Segregation, No Collection’ Policy
In its effort to speed up garbage collection in the city, the Cebu City Government spearheaded by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) will strictly enforce the ‘no segregation, no collection’ policy starting tomorrow, March 1, 2018.
CCENRO Chief Ma. Nida Cabrera said they will conduct intensive Information Education Campaign starting tomorrow in cooperation with the Barangay Environmental Officers of the different barangays in the city.
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, earlier, issued a memorandum directing all barangays and department heads to strictly enforce the “no segregation, no collection” of solid waste policy.
“Pursuant to Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2010 and Cebu City Ordinance 2031 or Solid Waste Segregation at Source, a strict segregation will be imposed starting March 1,” Cabrera explained, adding that unsegregated garbage will not be collected and those caught in the act disposing mixed waste shall be apprehended.
The CCENRO chief also urged everyone to cooperate and do their share to take care of our environment by segregating their garbage right in their households.
Biodegradable wastes will be collected every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday while non-biodegradable waste will be collected every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Greggy Senados/ Cebu City Public Information Office
