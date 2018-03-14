Business News
BOI Approves 8 Solar Projects Worth P86B
The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) recently approved the registration of eight solar projects of SOLAR PHILIPPINES COMMERCIAL ROOFTOP PROJECTS, INC. worth Php85.96 billion.
These projects complied under the Special Laws List of the current Investment Priorities Plan (IPP) through Republic Act No. 9513, otherwise known as the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 and in line with the government’s push to use more renewable power and lessen dependence on fossil fuels under the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) of the law.
“The firm is at the forefront of producing renewable and affordable energy to address the growing power requirements of the country with the manufacturing resurgence and infrastructure programs in full swing. By taking advantage of the tropical climate of the archipelago, Solar Philippines is not only producing energy through its solar farms but also producing its own solar panels as it aims to become one of the world’s largest solar panel manufacturers and exporters,” Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo said.
Solar Philippines is building an Php18.99 billion solar photovoltaic solar facility known as the Iba- Palauig 2 Solar Project in Paluig, Zambales. Once operational, it will have a capacity of 140.64 megawatt peak (MWp for Direct Current capacity) or 140 MWac (for the Alternating Current capacity). Commercial operation is scheduled for February 2020.
It is constructing a Php13.56 billion solar farm known as the Concepcion Tarlac 2 Solar Project in the City of Tarlac and municipality of Concepcion in Tarlac province with a capacity of 293.76MWp (200MWac). Similarly, a Php13.56 blilion solar facility with the same power capacity will rise in Balayan and Calaca towns of Batangas and will be known as the Balayan Solar Power Project. Commercial operations for the Tarlac 2 and Balayan projects are scheduled to start on January 2019 and February 2020, respectively.
In Cavite province, Solar Philippines is putting up two solar facilities, the Php8.64 billion Maragondon- Naic 1 Solar farm in a 168 hectare areas within the municipalities of Naic, Maragondon and Indang and the Php8.64 billion Marangondon-Naic Tanza 2 Solar project within the 168 hectare area of Naic and Tanza. Each will have a capacity of 196MWp (140MWac). Both are slated to be operational by October 2018.
Other regions also stand to have solar facilities. The Php8.6 billion Sta. Rosa Nueva Ecija 2 Solar project is located in an area spanning 168 hectares within the towns of Sta. Rosa, Peñaranda and San Leonardo in the province of Nueva Ecija. It will have a capacity of 193.536 MWp (or 140 MWac) and formal operation is penciled for a January 2020 start.
The province of Tarlac will soon have two solar facilities. Solar Philippines is putting up a Php7.08 billion solar facility in the Sta. Rosa and Concepcion towns of Tarlac. It is also constructing a Php6.9 billion solar farm in the city of Tarlac and municipality of La Paz. The Sta. Rosa-Concepcion project is slated to be operational by January 2019 while the Tarlac-Lapaz farm will be off and running by January 2020.
Power generated by these projects will be sold through the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) at competitive prices. Solar Philippines will tap 243 personnel to man all these facilities once operational.
Solar Philippines already operates the first Philippine-owned solar factory in Batangas, which started operations in March last year. The factory is expected to ramp up to 800 MW in its initial year with the goal of expanding up to 2,000 MW annually or up to 2.5 million panels in the coming years.
BOI figures show power projects including renewable energy reached Php268.2 billion last year, up 28 percent from Php210 billion in 2016. It accounted for 43.5 percent of the Php616.8 billion total investment approvals recorded by the BOI in 2017. (BOI)
Business News
High School Cooperative Earns P860T
A local high school cooperative here reported a sustainable and growing institution when it reported an earning of P860, 822 in 2017.
During its 19th annual general membership assembly, Handumanan Faculty and Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative (HFCMPC) president Ellen Donoso reported a net income of P860,822 after grossing P1.7 million.
Total asset of the organization is now more than P11.9 million, she added.
“From a humble beginning with only P5,000 as a total contribution from its 50 members, HFCMPC have indeed come a long way and showed that success can be easily achieved,” she said.
The HFCMPC now has about 107 members – 87 regular members and 20 associate members. The cooperative offers a variety of services but mostly it caters to the credit needs of the members.
Cooperative Development Specialist Sandra Siaton urged the members to be active in all their cooperative activities and support capital build-up.
She said members’ loyalty to the organization sustained the cooperative which is essential in its growth.
Meanwhile, Brenda Burdeos, City Cooperative and Livelihood Development Office Chief challenged the cooperative to organize a youth laboratory cooperative to expand membership to the community and create more cooperative projects. (LTP/Lljr-PIA6)
Business News
NEDA Sees Export Potential of Coffee, Cacao
The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) is looking to tap into the huge potential for growth in exports of high-value products especially coffee and cacao, in its efforts to diversify the country’s export products.
NEDA Undersecretary for Planning and Policy Rosemarie Edillon told reporters over the weekend that these products enjoy high demand in international markets.
For cacao, Edillon sees huge potential for exports of premium chocolates, as the country could comply with the single source origin preference of importers.
“The markets are there actually especially with respect to coffee and cacao. They (buyers) are asking these from us. Our problem is being able to produce the volume that they need,” she said. ‘
The NEDA official cited Nestle, a food and beverage company which wanted to buy all the coffee the country could produce.
“But we cannot produce the (required) volume. It requires long-term planning because this is a permanent crop. There has to be a clear direction,” Edillon said.
“There has to be convergence with other programs because we need to produce volume for export,” she added.
The government is targeting an 8-percent growth in merchandise exports for 2018, supported by a revival of the agribusiness sector.
“To achieve this, the Philippines needs to build up integrated industries that would generate higher value addition, especially for key products such as bananas, cacao, coffee, mangoes and rubber as well as for other emerging high value crops,” NEDA Director-General and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia earlier said. (PNA)
Business News
Neg.Occ Joins Internationale Tourismus Borse in Germany
Negros Occidental and the municipality of La Castellana joined the Internationale Tourismus Borse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany from March 7 to 11.
A release from the Capitol said that about 10,000 exhibitors – travel agencies, tour operators, booking system developers, airlines, hotels, and other tourism business services around the world from 180 countries joined the expo.
No less than La Castellana town Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan represented the town and was the only exhibitor representing a local government unit.
The local government of La Castellana and this province were invited through the Tourism Promotions Board in collaboration with the Philippine Department of Tourism – Frankfurt Office.
The ITB Berlin influences travel experiences worldwide and is conceived as an effective business-to-business platform providing trade visitors an ample opportunity to expand their contract and do business.
ITB aims to showcase cross promotion of the Philippine tourism destinations, trade products and services and the latest developments in the tourism industry that would position the country as an attractive and competitive destination, the release added. *(LTP/EAD-PIA6 Negros Occidental)
Business News
NGO Hails Duterte Admin Approval of P192m for Local Climate Action
A Manila-based international climate policy group applauded the Duterte administration’s move granting close to P200 million in climate funds to four local governments. The approval is a response to communities grappling with food security and water scarcity in the face of climate change.
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, chair of the People’s Survival Fund board, today signed financial agreements worth a total of P191.70 million with the mayors of Del Carmen, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte; Lanuza, Surigao del Sur; Gerona, Tarlac; and San Francisco, Camotes Island, Cebu, all of whom welcomed the development.
Reacting to the commitment, Renato Redentor Constantino, executive director of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, said:
“Setting up direct climate adaptation finance access for local governments is difficult but through sheer persistence, the Department of Finance and Climate Change Commission have delivered. We single out the leadership of Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Climate Secretary Emmanuel De Guzman who have tirelessly prioritized the needs of LGUs on the frontline of the climate crisis.”
“None of this would have been possible without the tenacity of Senator Loren Legarda, chair of the Senate finance and climate committees, who also today assumed the rank of Colonel in the Philippine Air Force (Reserve),” Constantino added. “The teamwork of Climate Change Commissioners De Guzman, Rachel Herrera, and Noel Gaerlan was likewise instrumental.”
The People’s Survival Fund is the country’s first legislated national adaptation fund. It is governed by the PSF Board, which is chaired by the Department of Finance and also composed of the Climate Change Commission, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Interior and Local Government, National Economic and Development Authority, Philippine Commission on Women, and representatives from civil society, the academe, and business sector. Constantino sits as a voting member on the PSF Board representing civil society organizations. (Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities)
