National News
Army, Navy Also Acquiring Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: DND Chief
With the Philippine Air Force (PAF) now operating six ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced that both the Army and Navy are planning to acquire the same equipment.
He made this announcement during the turnover ceremonies for the six ScanEagle UAVs at the Villamor Air Base, Pasay City Tuesday.
“(With) the Air Force acquiring this long-range UAV with a loiter of about 12 hours or more, I think the Navy the is also acquiring their own UAVs. Later on the the Army will be also acquiring (their) tactical UAVs to support brigade or battalion-sized operations and these will be all integrated,” Lorenzana added.
Also, the DND chief is hoping that the UAVs the Army and Navy are acquiring would be able to communicate with each other so that the military could cover and secure all parts of the country.
The UAVs were acquired through the US foreign military financing program (FMF) and were worth USD13.76 million.
“This collaboration is also an indication of the Philippines’ and the United States’ goodwill, deep friendship, and genuine commitment to peace. On behalf of the Republic of the Philippines, we profoundly desire to maintain our strong connection and camaraderie with the United States, as well as to expand common interests and handle differences with understanding and respect. Thank you and mabuhay,” Lorenzana earlier said.
Also, the DND chief thanked the United States government for consistently helping the Philippines in purchasing weapons and defense equipment as well as in acquiring defense services and military training through the US FMF.
“It is through FMF that our acquisition of the ScanEagle UAV was made possible. This new asset has a state-of-the-art technology that makes it capable of conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; special services operations; escort operations; sea-lane and convoy protection; protection of high-value and secure installations; as well as high-speed wireless voice, video and data communications relay,” Lorenzana pointed out.
And given its superb technical specifications, the DND chief said the newly-acquired equipment would certainly be vital to the capability readiness of the PAF especially in the conduct of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations in support to a variety of missions such as territorial defense, security and stability; humanitarian assistance and disaster response; and international defense and security engagement.
The Boeing Insitu ScanEagle is a small, long-endurance, low-altitude unmanned UAV built by Insitu, a subsidiary of Boeing, and is used for reconnaissance. (PNA)
National News
ConCom Allows Only 2 Relatives to Run in Poll
The Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked by President Rodrigo R. Duterte to review the 1987 Constitution on Tuesday voted to allow only two relatives within the second degree of consanguinity and affinity to run in the same elections, but they can only run for one national post and one local position.
In an en banc session, the 12 members of ConCom said only two relatives should be allowed to run in an election while six voted to allow them to run for only one position.
De La Salle Dean Julio Teehankee, chairman of the subcommittee on political reform, said they devoted a large part of an over two-hour discussion in addressing multiple candidacy and multiple officials holding elected positions.
“So this is quite complicated especially if there is no incumbent because who will be the reference point for the ban,” Teehankee told the media.
Last Monday, the Concom voted to regulate political dynasties instead of banning them, while no family member will be allowed to succeed a relative in any elected position in all levels of government from national down to the barangay level.
The Concom also approved on Monday that any relative of second degree of the President shall be prohibited from succeeding an incumbent President.
“So (today) we have come to the conclusion that we must first address how many candidates should be allowed to run and then we decided to limit it to two: one national and the other for regional or for local with the option of which position,” Teehankee said.
Teehankee added that the committee has decided to leave to Congress whether to extend the prohibition up to the third or fourth degree of consanguinity and affinity “but may not reduce the same.”
“At least for the ConCom, we have done our part and we have crafted I believe the most reasonable and workable anti-dynasty provision that this country has been waiting for 32 years,” he said.
Initially, seven members of have voted for one family member while eight of them chose two and three for three members to run in an election.
Since the vote did not comprise a majority, the panel has decided to go for run-off vote. (PNA)
National News
PH Looks to Strengthened US Ties with New State Secretary
The Philippine government has congratulated Michael “Mike” Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, on his designation as the new Secretary of State after Rex Tillerson was relieved from his duty as the United States’ top diplomat.
“We look forward to working with him and further strengthening the special relationship between the Philippines and the United States,” Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a statement.
“We are confident of more cooperation and collaboration with Washington with Secretary-designate Pompeo at the helm of the Department of State,” he added.
During Tillerson’s trip to Manila in August 2017, President Rodrigo R. Duterte welcomed him and presented himself as Washington’s “humble friend in Southeast Asia.”
Cayetano said Tillerson is a good friend of the Philippines and had played a “crucial role” in strengthening Manila’s relations with Washington during his term as Secretary of State.
“We thank Secretary Tillerson for his friendship and the support he has extended to the Philippines and the Filipino people particularly during the period when our relations with the United States were facing challenges,” he stressed.
“We pray for the best for Secretary Tillerson in all his future endeavors,” he added.
According to reports, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Pompeo’s designation as State Secretary. (PNA)
National News
President Duterte to Western Mindanao Command: You Helped Pave Way for Stronger Republic
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Saturday, March 10, hailed the Western Mindanao Command for its efforts against threat groups.
The President visited the Edwin Andrews Air Base here and addressed the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).
“I salute the valiant soldiers of the Western Mindanao Command for their successful efforts in combating threat groups in their area of operations,” he said in his speech.
The President particularly mentioned the troops’ operations against the ISIS-inspired Maute group during the five-month battle in Marawi City.
“By fulfilling your sworn duty to protect our people and to defend our democratic institutions, you helped pave the way for a stronger Republic,” he said.
“Together, let us continue fighting for our people’s welfare and for the betterment of the entire Philippines” he further said.
The President also expressed gratitude to the officers and members of the AFP and PNP for their sacrifice for the country.
“I know that you have this distinct honor of offering your life for the country. And that is why, sa akin naman is I do everything at least to make your life comfortable, for you and your family.” he said.
He reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide housing projects to uniformed personnel and education for the fallen soldiers and policemen.
Meanwhile, the President renewed his warning to local chief executives who are involved in unscrupulous activities.
“I’m renewing the warning to mayors: Huwag kayong mag-kumpiyansa sa ‘yang ginagawa ninyo,” he said.
“Do not feel so invulnerable na pati ‘yung mga pulis ninyo pinapatay ninyo. And you are using the Office of the Mayor as your platform for drugs distribution. At talagang hihiritan kita. Hihiritan kita because you are destroying the nation,” he added.
Before his speech, the Chief Executive conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kampilan to 10 military officers and personnel and Rank of Kamagi to 22 others.
The Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kampilan is awarded to individuals who were seriously wounded or injured or suffered great loss of property as a direct result of their participation in an activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the President.
The Rank of Kamagi, on the other hand, is conferred upon individuals who actively participated and contributed significantly to a campaign or advocacy of the President. (pcoo)
National News
Philippine and Australian Forces Hold Training Exercise in 2ID
The 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division Division recently held the Philippine and Australian armies’ joint military exercise in an opening ceremony of Combined Urban Operations and Battalion Organizational Training at Camp Capinpin, Tanay, Rizal last March 7, 2018.
Major General Rhoderick M Parayno, Commander, 2ID as the keynote speaker, said that the Jungle Fighters are honored and elated that once again, one of our units and some of our colleagues will benefit from the good bilateral relation between Philippine Army and Australian Defense Force.
“We are all aware that the threat of terrorism is very much present in our country and elsewhere, and considering that most of the areas being protected by 2nd Infantry Division are highly industrialized and urbanized, the conduct of this Urban Operations Training will surely help you to succeed in any urban warfare that may arise in your projected areas of deployment.” he said while addressing the participants.
The joint exercise was participated by the troops from the newly organized 92nd Infantry (Tanglaw- Diwa) Battalion and the Land Advisory Team from Joint Task Group (JTG) 629, Australian Defense Force (ADF)
MGen Parayno also enjoined everyone to give the full support to the new battalion the 92nd IB in their pursuit to give light and hope for those who are lost in the darkness of communism and terrorism. “Together, let us work as one Team, as Team 2ID in order to achieve our aspirations for lasting peace and development’, he added.
The training is aimed at enhancing the knowledge, interoperability, tactics techniques and procedures (TTPs), on Combined Urban Operations and to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two armies. It is the third time that such training was opened in 2ID.
The exercise will focus on the following events: Urban Close Combat, Urban Sniping/Counter Sniping, Urban Search and Breaching (CIED), Joint Fires and Air Space Deconfliction in Urban Environment, Managing Combat Trauma in Urban Environment and Battalion Level planning exercise. (PIA-Rizal/2DPAO)
ConCom Allows Only 2 Relatives to Run in Poll
PH Looks to Strengthened US Ties with New State Secretary
A New Vision for Cebu City
Get More Useful Information with Captions on Google Images
Study Reveals How Humans Estimate Distance from Sound Sources
Trump, in California, Inspects Prototypes for Controversial Mexico Border Wall
Angkas Padala goes to Cebu!
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
Meet the Couple That Guides Together
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
‘Super Consortium’ Eyes NAIA Transformation into a Regional Hub
Iloilo: Double Deja Vu
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News4 days ago
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
-
Sports1 week ago
Siklab Atleta bats for 1st PH Olympic gold
-
Regional News1 week ago
104 Students to Compete in Balagtas Day Poetry, Essay Writing Contests
-
National News5 days ago
NBI Files Cyber Libel Raps vs. Rappler
-
Technology1 week ago
Stephen Hawking Says Nothing Was Around Before Origin of Universe
-
Regional News1 week ago
Cagayan Int’l Airport Gets 1st Commercial Flight
-
Local News1 week ago
Ad Hoc Committee for “Isla Dela Victoria” Consultations Created
-
Local News1 week ago
Lahug Construction Site Bunkhouse Collapse Victims Inentified