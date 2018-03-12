Entertainment
Acclaimed Greg Berlanti Behind Riverdale & Arrowverse Directs Latest Ya Movie “Love, Simon”
Acclaimed filmmaker Greg Berlanti, the force behind the most inventive and acclaimed works in film and television who has been credited with being at the forefront of introducing gay characters and storylines into mainstream entertainment helms the upcoming funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love in “Love, Simon”.
Berlanti is best known for his work in The CW’s Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl, collectively referred to as The CW’s Arrowverse. Additionally, Berlanti serves as executive producer on The CW’s Riverdale, Black Lightning, and NBC’s Blindspot. He started in television as a staff writer on the hit show Dawson’s Creek where he was promoted to showrunner by his second year on the series.
“Love, Simon” was adapted from Becky Albertalli’s young adult novel Simon vs The Homo Sapien’s Agenda. Published in January 2012, the book won the William C. Morris Award for Best Young Adult Debut of the Year and was included in the National Book Award Longlist.
The movie stars today’s up and coming exciting young actors Nick Robinson (Everything, Everything), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse), Logan Miller (Before I Fall), Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Alita: Battle Angel) and Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash) along with award-winning Jennifer Garner and versatile actor Josh Duhamel.
Directed by Berlanti, with a screenplay by Elizabeth Berger & Isaac Aptaker, “Love, Simon” finds seventeen-year old Simon Spier in a love story that is a little more complicated than the ordinary teen: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing not just for him but also those around him.
Producers Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen have become adept at recognizing literature that is ideal for screen adaptation. Having produced the phenomenally successful Twilight series and the adaptations of The Fault in Our Stars and The Longest Ride, they saw the big screen potential of Albertalli’s story.
“We produce a lot of movies in the young adult space,” says Godfrey. “Every time, you’re trying to find something new and different and fresh that feels like it hasn’t been done before. And fundamentally, we’d never seen a high school romantic comedy with a gay teenage lead. And so that was the thing with the book: we all read it and said, ‘Oh my God, nobody’s done this.’ Nobody’s just unabashedly openly made a movie about a kid that’s going through the process that every gay individual goes through of figuring out their identity and when they should come out. And played it against this great, mysterious, evolving romance. With this anonymous guy online. And the book was hilarious. And the character of Simon was such a winning, lovable, kind of embraceable character that we thought it was worth developing.”
“Love, Simon” opens May 9 in Philippine cinemas from 20th Century Fox.
Kobe Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” wins Best Animated Short Award of 90th Oscars
Former U.S. basketball player Kobe Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” won the Best Animated Short Award at the 90th Oscars here on Sunday.
Directed by Disney animator Glen Keane with a score by John Williams, the film is an animated version of Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” poem he penned for The Players’ Tribune in 2015.
In the short, Bryant voices his poem as animation conveys Kobe’s love of the game as he leaves it behind.
“I don’t know if it’s possible, as basketball players we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble. I’m glad we do a little bit more than that,” said the 18-time All-Star.
The animated film beat “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space” and “Revolting Rhymes.”
Bryant played 20 seasons with the Lakers, winning five championships during his career. He scored 33,643 career points, currently third on the all-time list behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.
Jennifer Lawrence’s “Red Sparrow” Now Showing in Philippine Cinemas and in IMAX Screens Nationwide
The latest adult spy movie “Red Sparrow”, arrestingly visceral and cerebral at the same time introduces high-end assassins and spies ready to kill and destroy at all costs without the usual gun and gadgets fare typical of recent spy films.
Based on the tome by Jason Matthews, “Red Sparrow” is directed by Francis Lawrence that stars an impressive, international cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Joely Richardson, Matthias Schoenaerts and Jeremy Irons.
Jennifer Lawrence takes on the shoes of prima ballerina Dominika Egorova who, after suffering an injury is pulled into the world of espionage by his patriot Uncle Vanya (Schoenaerts). Against her will, Dominika becomes an asset of the Russian government in order to keep her home and medical care for her mother (Richardson). She is then admitted to Sparrow school, where her sexuality is weaponized as she plays pawn to the powers that forced her into becoming a spy. Her training ultimately leads her to CIA operative Nate Nash, portrayed in the film by Joel Edgerton. Author Matthews explains the unusual courtship between Nate and Dominika: “Inevitably, they fall in love, which is dangerous and forbidden for him. Like Romeo and Juliet, it’s a love affair that can’t end well.” Dominika is actually a civilian who is forced into a spy plot, and whose training in spy craft is a means to survive, and to protect her mother.”
“Dominika and Nate have a really interesting relationship,” observes Jennifer Lawrence. “Because they both been assigned to one another to get information and in this process of manipulating each other they fall for each other. Their relationship is constantly changing because how can you trust somebody not to be tricking you when you are trying to trick them? So they’re constantly balancing this inherent trust that they both have in each other with the basic paranoia that goes with living in a life of international espionage.”
The actress enjoyed the process of working with Edgerton: “I love Joel!” she laughs. He’s so talented. His accent was flawless, which was very intimidating for me as I tried to master a Russian accent. And he’s just fun, a really hard worker and he played the character perfectly. I can’t imagine it being anyone else. He brought so much more to the movie and so much to that role.”
Edgerton also responded to Red Sparrow’s cerebral approach to the spy genre. “I think it’s somewhat more interesting that the operatives are not smashing cars and shooting machine guns,” he says. “What they’re doing is often a big psychological game of chess.”
“There has not been a Francis Lawrence movie like this,” concludes Peter Chernin. “And there has not been a Jennifer Lawrence movie like this and there has never been a spy movie like this! It’s a gripping and emotional ride, full of twists and turns, you will be immersed in it and leave talking about it. That’s a promise.”
“Red Sparrow” is now showing (opened February 28) in cinemas nationwide from 20th Century Fox. Rated R16 by the MTRCB without cuts.
The movie is also available in IMAX, with its floor-to-ceiling screen, crystal clear images, and surround sound system that will all let you see, hear, and feel even the tiniest of actions like exactly when a pin or tear drop falls. With every detail enhanced by IMAX’s digital re-mastering, you will be sure to seize every feature of the film – from its bursts of action, sultry scenes, to its heart breaking moments, IMAX is designed to make your movie bigger and better.
‘Black Panther’ Is Top Grossing Feb Movie Ever Released
Disney and Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” has grossed a spectacular USD400 million in North America through Sunday and is the highest grossing movie ever released in the month of February.
The superhero film continued to dominate North American box office with an estimated USD108.04 million, becoming the second-highest second weekend of all-time behind “Star Wars: Force Awakens”.
It’s also the fourth film to cross USD100 million in its second weekend. The film brought in USD83.8 million for an international tally of USD304 million and global haul of USD704 million to date, according to the studio figures collected by comScore.
“Black Panther” is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther who returns home as king of Wakanda but finds his sovereignty challenged by a long-time adversary in a conflict with global consequences.
Far behind in second place, Warner Bros.’ dark comedy mystery film “Game Night” opened with an estimated USD16.6 million. Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the film stars Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, and Kyle Chandler. It follows a group of friends whose game night turns into a murder mystery.
Sony’s animated adventure comedy film “Peter Rabbit” landed in third place with an estimated USD 12.54 million in its third weekend, pushing its North American cume to USD 71.29 million through Sunday. Directed by Will Gluck, “Peter Rabbit” is based on the stories of the character of the same name created by Beatrix Potter. The film features voice roles played by James Corden, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, and Elizabeth Debicki, and live action roles played by Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and Sam Neill.
Paramount’s science fiction horror film “Annihilation” opened in fourth place with an estimated USD11 million. Universal’s erotic romantic film “Fifty Shades Freed” landed fifth with an estimated USD6.91 million in its third weekend. (PNA)
Dive Deep into the World of Espionage and Seduction in “Red Sparrow”
Time to meet brutally badass spies as Jennifer Lawrence brings to life the most fearless and most astute heroine on the big screen in the latest adult spy thriller “Red Sparrow”. In the movie, Lawrence takes on the role of prima ballerina Dominika Egorova turned Russian spy and forced into the world of deception and seduction in order to survive.
“Red Sparrow” is directed by Francis Lawrence, whose credits include global blockbuster films such as “Hunger Games” and “Constantine” composed of an impressive ensemble that includes Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons, Charlotte Rampling, Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Edgerton and Joely Richardson. “The diversity of talent represented by our phenomenal cast speaks to the quality of the writing, the incredible vision of Francis and the rooting interest in Dominika as a character,” observes Producer David Ready. “Almost all of the actors who read the script were taken by what a page turner it was, and that they couldn’t predict the ending.”
Jennifer Lawrence, who worked with Francis Lawrence on The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2, joined the cast as Dominika early on in the process. “Francis had introduced me to the story on the press tour for the last Hunger Games movie,” confirms the actress. “She’s really been put into a position of survival from a very young age. When I first read the script and we talked about it, the Sparrow School scenes were terrifying. It was going to be my first time really going… um, the full Monty if you will, but then after doing it there’s something that felt so freeing about it. I found that exciting. Because the truth is Dominika’s trained to use her body but, ultimately, prevails by using her mind. To me she seems like a complex modern heroine, she uses her own rules, and has a tenacity to succeed.”
As with Dominika, the audience meets Nate at a crossroads, when a botched hand-off gets him removed from his assignment. “He’s fallen from grace early in his career, and he gets a second chance to come back,” Joel Edgerton says of Nate. “He is the only person that an operative, Marble, will speak to. He’s valuable in that regard, and so he makes contact with Jennifer’s character.”
Academy Award®-winner Jeremy Irons plays Korchnoi, a decorated general of the SVR. Irons explains what attracted him to the role: “It was one of the best scripts I’ve read for a long time. I’d never made a spy movie before. This was a real page turner of a script, and I never quite knew where I was, and who I was believing. I found it quite fascinating, and really well crafted. I then read the book, which I enjoyed enormously.”
Matthias Schoenaerts, who portrays Dominika’s Uncle Vanya, jumped at the opportunity to work with, as he puts it, “an enormous bunch of immensely talented people.” On Vanya’s relationship with Dominika, he says: “We learn he had a very complicated relationship with her dad that passed away. And so he has some protective feelings towards Dominika. But he is also not blind to her femininity. There’s a very thin line between sincerity and manipulation with them and it bounces back and forth all the time, and it’s fun to play with.”
Charlotte Rampling portrays Anna, or Matron, as the students at the Sparrow School know her. “It was a beautifully crafted character,” observes Rampling. “Matron is someone very committed to the state, committed to what Communism means. She is very much about discipline, about order, and about having faith in a higher purpose rather than just oneself and one’s little life, but to actually give over your life to a higher purpose.”
“Red Sparrow” opens February 28 in Philippine cinemas nationwide from 20th Century Fox. Follow 20th Century Fox (PH) on Facebook. Rated R-16 (no cuts) by the MTRCB.
