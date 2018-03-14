Connect with us

Local News

A New Vision for Cebu City

Published

7 hours ago

on

Image source: www.facebook.com/CityofCebuOfficial

“Cebu City is Globally Competitive and Ecologically Balanced City where People are Safe, Healthy, and have Equitable Opportunities for Success and Happiness,” this is the new Vision for the City of Cebu as approved by the Cebu City Development Council (CCDC).

In its 1st regular meeting for the year 2018 held today at the Department of Education (DepEd) Conference Room, the CCDC has also approved a Cebuano version of the Vision Statement of Cebu City, “Ang Dakbayan sa Sugbo, usa ka Magtitiging kalibutanhon Dakbayan ug may Hinimbang Kalikupan kansang Lumulupyo Luwas, Himsog, ug Adunay Makiangayung Kahigayunan alang sa Kalampusan ug Kamaya.”

During the meeting, Cebu City Councilor Margarita Osmeña urged everyone to work together for the betterment of Cebu City. Borrowing the mantra of her husband, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the lady Councilor enthuses that, “We have to work together to make Cebu City better tomorrow than today.”

The meeting tackled about the different committee reports of CCDC with the updates on various programs, projects and activities lined up for 2018. (By: Greggy Senados/PIO)

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Comments

Health

Davide, Other Govs Exchange Insights, Best Practices in Health Programs

Published

11 hours ago

on

March 14, 2018

By

Image source: http://www.cebu.gov.ph

“Continue to listen to the poor and enable health groups.”

These are the insights shared by Cebu Governor Hilario P. Davide III and 8 other governors during the Provincial Leadership and Governance Program (PLGP) Governors’ Learning Forum held Saturday, March 10, in Pasig City.

Davide was chosen to impart Cebu’s best practices in health services, particularly in Philhealth accreditation of 34 rural health units (RHUs) and the district health system accomplishments.

“We learned that it is very important that everyone is united towards achieving health equity. We listen to the poor and develop and empower high-performance core group,” Davide said.

The forum, sponsored by the Department of Health (DOH) and Zuellig Family Foundation (ZFF), seeks to assess the progress of each province enrolled in the program and share their best practices.

There are 12 provinces currently enrolled in PLGP with seven essential deliverables. These include governance body, health equity information system, hospitals’ Philhealth accreditation and no balance billing, rural health units’ Philhealth accreditation and strategies for no out-of-pocket expenditure of indigents, continuity of care, community participation in health, and program on social determinants of health.

Late last year, Davide was named “Champion for Health” along with 13 other governors from all over the country. He was recognized for his efforts in strengthening and underscoring the importance of providing basic health services.

Davide added that there are best practices from other provinces that he wishes to replicate to achieve the goal of ensuring the health and well-being of Cebuanos province-wide.

He intends to follow La Union Provincial Government’s practice of securing ISO certification for hospitals across the province.

“ISO reflects the quality of management and services that you give, you render to the people. We have to achieve that also. We plan to visit La Union and Bataan to learn more,” Davide said.

For Cebu, Gov. Davide shared the continuing efforts of the Provincial Government to improve its 16 provincial and district hospitals and to empower Cebu mayors to be champions for health in their respective localities.

“This is very important in providing the benefits of universal health care program of our government,” Davide added.

He added that enrolling in PLGP resulted to Philhealth accreditation of more rural health units in Cebu province.

“Before PLGP, there were only 11 RHUs na accredited by PhilHealth. After PLGP and my meeting with the mayors where I challenged them to be champions themselves sa health sa ilang lungsod, 34 kabuok RHUs na ang na-accredited. There are still 10 more, that’s work in progress. Our target is mahuman gyud tanan. Hopefully within the year ma-accomplish nato na,” Davide said.

Joining Davide in the learning forum were eight other governors, namely; Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Singson, La Union Gov. Francisco Ortega III, Bataan Gov. Albert Garcia, Northern Samar Gov. Jose Ong Jr., Siquijor Gov. Zaldy Villa, Compostela Valley Gov. Tyron Uy, South Cotabato Gov. Daisy Fuentes, and Agusan del Sur Gov. Edward Plaza.

Also present were DILG Usec Austere Panadero, former DAR Secretary and current ZFF president Ernesto Garilao, former DOH Secretary Manuel Dayrit, and other health practitioners.

www.cebu.gov.ph

Continue Reading

Local News

DSWD-7 to Validate Potential Beneficiaries of UCT Program

Published

1 day ago

on

March 13, 2018

By

Image source: DSWD 7

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Visayas through its National Household Targeting Unit (NHTU)/Listahanan will conduct validation of potential beneficiaries of this administration’s Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) Program.

The DSWD-7 has already started the screening and interview of the applicants for validators of this UCT program which is under R.A No. 10963 or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

The program is intended to provide cash grant to 10 million identified poor households. Beneficiaries for this program will receive P200 monthly subsidy for 2018 and P300 monthly subsidy for the years 2019 and 2020.

The 10 million poor households that will benefit the UCT program include the current 4.4 million identified Pantawid beneficiaries, 3 million indigent social pensioners and 2.6 potential beneficiaries who are non-Pantawid and Social Pensioners.

Moreover, UCT aims to help poor households in their daily living in the midst of the increasing of prices of goods and services as a result of the recently implemented TRAIN Law.

DSWD-7’s Listahanan staff are currently on the process of screening applicants for validators who will do the validation of a total of 320,382 targeted poor households in Central Visayas region.

Continue Reading

Local News

Cebu City Mayor Addresses Early Campaigning Concern over Recent Services

Published

1 day ago

on

March 13, 2018

By

Image source: www.facebook.com/CityofCebuOfficial

Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña stressed that what he is doing is “provide the service to the people and people will judge you to the service you provide.”

This is in response to a question raised during the press conference held today at the mayor’s office regarding allegations that opening the public library 24/7 is early campaigning for the barangay elections.

Osmeña said his job is to provide the services.

“If you listen to all my lectures to the youth, I say, If you were to choose between two kinds of leaders, one knows how to talk well, the other knows how to listen well. That’s what I’m trying to be,” Osmeña explained.

Earlier, a student requested Mayor Osmeña to make the public library open to the public 24 hours so that the students will have a venue to study and make their school projects. This was granted in less than a week.

Aside from this, buildings that were not used are now being renovated to convert them into study centers for students living nearby like those in Barangay Calamba and Pardo, among others. (Farlash Acenas/PIO)

www.facebook.com/CityofCebuOfficial/

Continue Reading

Local News

Fire Hits Sectarian Establishment in Tabunok, Talisay City

Published

2 days ago

on

March 12, 2018

By

Image source: Gabriel Raphael Constantine Bumanglag

A fire torched a sectarian establishment along the south-bound lane of N. Bacalso Ave., Tabunok, Talisay City

The fire in Mary’s Little Children Community was reported at 6:00 a.m., which resulted to heavy traffic both on the north and south-bound lanes of the highway as passing drivers and passengers looked on to the fire, and as firetrucks from Talisay, Minglnilla, and Cebu City BFP responded to the fire alarm.

According to Talisay city BFP, the source of the fire was pin-pointed to a short circuit at the ceiling of the establishment’s chapel that was due to faulty electrical wiring.

The blaze was declared fire out at 8:00 AM of the same day and had no casualties.

Damages are estimated to reach an amount of 150,000 pesos.

Mary’s Little Children Community is a sectarian establishment founded by Msgr. Fred B. Kriekenbeek, the official exorcist of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

Continue Reading

Trending