National News
245 Candidate Soldiers Undergo Military Training
At least 245 candidate soldiers from various parts of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) are now undergoing military training.
Capt. Jefferson Somera, public affairs chief of the 5th Infantry Division, said the trainees, after passing all the requirements in the recruitment process such as the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Service Aptitude Test, physical and medical examinations, among others, will undertake a rigid four-month military training.
Somera said the training aims to provide the candidate soldiers the strength and discipline befitting a soldier and to transform them into fighters that can defend the country.
He said the candidate soldiers are composed of 73 college graduates, five of whom are board passers, 43 college levels and 129 high school graduates.
Somera hopes that all of the 245-strong candidate soldiers will be able to finish their training courses so that they will be deployed in various military units of the Philippine Army. (ALM/MGE – PIA-2/Isabela)
National News
PRRD Threatens to Charge Opponents of Boracay Rehab
A day after he revealed a plan to declare Boracay under state of calamity, President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Wednesday threatened to charge with sedition the opponents of his order to rehabilitate the world-famous tourist destination.
Duterte made his warning in his speech during the 145th founding anniversary of Tarlac, adding he would even order arrest of those who would resist efforts to bring back Boracay to its original state.
“The people there in Boracay are snobbish. They don’t want (to) cooperate. If they don’t want to cooperate and they begin to protest, anyway you were responsible for the damage all these years including those local officials who were all nonchalant of the problem there, I will arrest all of you,” the President said.
“And if you put up a fight then I’ll charge you for sedition, preventing government to do what is good for the Filipino people,” he added.
Duterte said the country’s popular tourist spot could no longer be used by the next generation if the issues of health, public interest and law and order would not be addressed by the government.
“If we will not address these issues, time will come when it is so polluted. It is to our interest to preserve its pristine (state) just like before,” Duterte said.
“One is health issue. The right of the government to intervene and interdict to promote public health,” he added.
The President reiterated his plea to the courts not to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) so as not to exacerbate the problems in Boracay.
“Please do not make it hard for us to operate. It’s not a warning actually. I am doing it most respectfully requesting the judiciary to be sparing and do not make life difficult for us. If you decide to issue a TRO stopping us, think, think a thousand times,” Duterte said during his meeting with local executives of Luzon in Pampanga.
“It’s either I would not believe you or I will put you to task for going against what is good for the people,” he added.
Duterte had earlier described Boracay as a “cesspool” due to sewage and garbage problem destroying the island’s ecosystem and endangering the health of visitors. (PNA)
National News
Norway, Switzerland See Better Economic Ties with PH
Norway and Switzerland expect a boost in the economic relations with the Philippines after the Senate ratified the country’s free trade agreement (FTA) with European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Norwegian Ambassador Erik Førner and Swiss Ambassador Andrea Reichlin both welcomed this development from the Philippines.
Norway and Switzerland, along with Liechtenstein and Iceland are member states of EFTA.
“This agreement is beneficial to both parties and will encourage and stimulate cross-border trade,” said Førner in a statement Thursday.
He said that once the Philippines-EFTA FTA enters into force, Norway would enhance trade in goods and services with the Asian country, as well as in areas of fisheries, seafaring, maritime transport, energy, and financial services.
After Senate’s ratification of the FTA last Monday, Swiss envoy Reichlin met with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III Tuesday, wherein she stressed the benefits of having the free trade deal.
“FTAs provide entrepreneurial incentives, as well as the highest political commitment to move forward in the best interest of respective citizens and in managing global commerce,” said Reichlin.
“FTAs achieve better results for our respective workplaces, our consumers and for the improvement of living standards than restrictive international collaboration,” the Swiss ambassador said.
In previous statements, the Department of Trade and Industry targets to double trade with the economic bloc two years after the implementation of the Philippines-EFTA FTA.
The four-member states only account for 1 percent of the country’s total trade.
The FTA will be in effect three months after the ratification of the Philippines and at least one of EFTA states. Only Iceland has yet to ratify the free trade deal.
The Philippines is EFTA’s second country in ASEAN which it has FTA after Singapore.
It also has ongoing negotiations for an FTA in the region with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, while talks with Thailand are currently on hold. (PNA)
Economy
Prices of Goods Generally Stable: DTI
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said prices of goods are generally stable across the country, based on surveys done by the agency in key trading areas nationwide.
In a press briefing following the National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) meeting Tuesday, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said the department has seen no dramatic increase in prices of goods as feared by consumers as an effect of the new Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.
“In general, what we are seeing is still a stable price,” said Lopez, who is also chairs the NPCC.
Aside from generally stable prices, particularly on basic commodities, some regions have prices even lower than the suggested retail prices (SRPs).
The DTI chief noted that there has been reported anecdotal price increase, but based on 500 surveyed retailers nationwide, prices were stable.
For instance, prices of canned sardines – except for one brand – did not increase. One brand, Lucky 7, has reduced its sardine products’ prices in some parts of the country, even below the SRP.
Prices of milk products, both processed and powdered, as well as coffee, were stable, according to Lopez.
No price hike was monitored for bread and instant noodles.
Flour prices were the same from last year at PHP730 for hard flour and PHP580 for soft flour per 25-kg. bag.
Cement prices were stable at PHP212 per 40-kg. bag.
Although, one manufacturer of canned sardines and meat informed DTI of its price increase due to movements in foreign exchange rate and higher cost tin plates used for cans and not the effect of TRAIN law, Lopez said.
Century Pacific Food, Inc., manufacturer of sardine brand 555, slightly increased its 155-gram canned sardines from PHP14.50 to PHP15. It also positions an increase of PHP1 to PHP2 per can of its Argentina products, but Lopez said the DTI sees the price hike to be at about PHP0.50 to PHP1 only.
Even for the price of rice, the DTI monitored a PHP1 to PHP3 increase per kg., compared to last year’s prices.
The top trade official, on the other hand, said the Department of Agriculture, DTI, and economic managers should discuss if rice should have an SRP, as suggested during a Congress hearing.
“The price of rice, it’s usually market driven. We’re operating always on market-based pricing. What we need is to keep an eye on profiteering moves,” Lopez said in Filipino. (PNA)
National News
PRRD to Declare State of Calamity in Boracay
President Rodrigo R. Duterte announced on Tuesday, March 6, that he would place Boracay under a state of calamity.
“Ngayon, I know it work hardships and that is why I would be declaring a state of calamity,” he said in a speech during the oath taking of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission at Malacañan Palace.
The Chief Executive explained that placing the island under a state of calamity would allow the government to extend assistance to those who are displaced financially.
“Ang state of calamity may component ’yan na pambigay talagafor those who are displaced financially,” he said.
The President said he ordered Department of Interior and Local Government officer-in-charge Eduardo Año to put an end to Boracay’s problem in six months.
“Sabi ko na, ‘Sir, inutusan kita six months. Tapusin mo. ‘Yung hanap ka. Six months. Tapusin mo ‘yang problema sa Boracay,’” he said.
At the same time, Duterte urged the public to work together with the government in the clean-up of the island.
“In the meantime, if I were from Boracay or you guys there, the best thing for you to do is to cooperate with the government and hasten the cleanup,” he said.
The President explained that the problem in the island is an issue of public interest, public safety, and public health.
“So ‘yang tatlo na ‘yan I am invoking it and it is one of the — mga abugado dito, a mass function of… I can order for this thing to happen because it is of public interest, public safety and public health. Para malaman ninyo,” he said.
Duterte also warned the courts not to interfere by issuing a temporary restraining order (TRO).
“I would caution the courts not to interfere by issuing TRO because you would just exacerbate the situation and the worse, baka hindi kita paniwalaan,” he said.
Last month, the President described the island as a cesspool and has ordered Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to clean up Boracay.
Meanwhile, the President said the deployment ban in Kuwait would remain until his conditions are met.
“Ang sabi ko, the ban stays until I meet the guys and talk,” he said.
He said employers should treat overseas Filipino workers well by allowing them to get enough sleep and food; should not confiscate their passports, and should not be sexually assaulted.
“Ngayon, ‘pag wala ‘yan, sorry. Umuwi kayo dito,” he said.
In a press conference in February, the President announced the deployment ban in Kuwait amid the deaths of domestic workers.
The PACC officials sworn in by the President were Dante Jimenez as chairman; Greco Belgica, Rickson Chiong, Gregorio Luis Contacto III as commissioners; and Eduardo Bringas as executive director. (PNA)
Summer Tips on Avoiding Food-Borne Diseases
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Warns North Korea Talks Could Be Ploy
245 Candidate Soldiers Undergo Military Training
NGO Hails Duterte Admin Approval of P192m for Local Climate Action
19 of Cebu City’s 80 Barangays “Rabies Free”
NLEX Goes to First Semis After Eliminating Alaska
Angkas Padala goes to Cebu!
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
Explore Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Free This Weekend with Xbox Live Gold
‘Super Consortium’ Eyes NAIA Transformation into a Regional Hub
Meet the Couple That Guides Together
Iloilo: Double Deja Vu
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News6 days ago
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
-
Finance6 days ago
CrowdCoinage Announces CCOS Token to Be Listed on Token Store Exchange
-
Regional News6 days ago
Balanga City Records 13,065 Migratory Birds
-
Technology1 week ago
Artificial Intelligence More Accurate Than Lawyers for Reviewing Contracts, New Study Reveals
-
Technology6 days ago
OPPO Ranks Third in Youtube Ads Leaderboard for 2nd Half of 2017
-
Local News6 days ago
MCDCB RPOD Holds Meeting with Mega Cebu Private Sector Stakeholders
-
National News1 week ago
2018 Earth Hour to Highlight Biodiversity Protection
-
Sports4 days ago
Siklab Atleta bats for 1st PH Olympic gold