Connect with us

Weather News

24-Hour Weather, Sea Condition and Temperature Forecast : March 11, 2018

Published

12 hours ago

on

Image source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

VALID BEGINNING: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon

EXTENDED WEATHER OUTLOOK

Sunny and partly cloudy
Winds: 20-30 KPH NE
Coastal Waters: Slgt-Mod (0.75-1.25m)
Temp: 25-32°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Comments

Weather News

24-Hour Weather, Sea Condition and Temperature Forecast for Cebu Province

Published

2 days ago

on

March 10, 2018

By

Image source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

VALID BEGINNING: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon

EXTENDED WEATHER OUTLOOK

Sunny and partly cloudy
Winds: 20-30 KPH NE
Coastal Waters: Slgt-Mod (0.75-1.25m)
Temp: 25-33°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Continue Reading

Weather News

09 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST

Published

2 days ago

on

March 9, 2018

By

Image source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 09 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting  Northern Luzon.

FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 33°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Continue Reading

Weather News

08 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST

Published

3 days ago

on

March 8, 2018

By

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 08 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Continue Reading

Weather News

07 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST

Published

4 days ago

on

March 7, 2018

By

Image source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 07 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending