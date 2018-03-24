Weather News
24-Hour Weather, Sea Condition and Temperature Forecast : March 11, 2018
VALID BEGINNING: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon
EXTENDED WEATHER OUTLOOK
Sunny and partly cloudy
Winds: 20-30 KPH NE
Coastal Waters: Slgt-Mod (0.75-1.25m)
Temp: 25-32°C
09 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 09 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.
FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 33°C
08 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 08 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.
FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C
07 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 07 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.
FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C
