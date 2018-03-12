12 March 2018 Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro Weather Forecast

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST

(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)

Issued at: 6:00 AM, 12 March 2018

Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting Eastern Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.

FORECAST:

Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers & thunderstorms due to the Tail-End of a Cold Front. Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Northeast Monsoon. The rest of Visayas will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorm.

Strong to Gale force wind from the Northeast will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas with rough to very rough seas. Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 29°C

