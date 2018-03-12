Connect with us

12 March 2018 Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro Weather Forecast

Image source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 12 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting Eastern Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.

FORECAST:
Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers & thunderstorms due to the Tail-End of a Cold Front. Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Northeast Monsoon. The rest of Visayas will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorm.

Strong to Gale force wind from the Northeast will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas with rough to very rough seas. Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 29°C



Weather News

24-Hour Weather, Sea Condition and Temperature Forecast : March 11, 2018

March 11, 2018

Image source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

VALID BEGINNING: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon

EXTENDED WEATHER OUTLOOK

Sunny and partly cloudy
Winds: 20-30 KPH NE
Coastal Waters: Slgt-Mod (0.75-1.25m)
Temp: 25-32°C



Weather News

24-Hour Weather, Sea Condition and Temperature Forecast for Cebu Province

March 10, 2018

Image source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

VALID BEGINNING: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon

EXTENDED WEATHER OUTLOOK

Sunny and partly cloudy
Winds: 20-30 KPH NE
Coastal Waters: Slgt-Mod (0.75-1.25m)
Temp: 25-33°C



Weather News

09 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST

March 9, 2018

Image source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 09 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting  Northern Luzon.

FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 33°C



