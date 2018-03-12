Weather News
12 March 2018 Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro Weather Forecast
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 12 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting Eastern Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.
FORECAST:
Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers & thunderstorms due to the Tail-End of a Cold Front. Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Northeast Monsoon. The rest of Visayas will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorm.
Strong to Gale force wind from the Northeast will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas with rough to very rough seas. Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 29°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Weather News
12 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 12 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon. Tail End of Cold Front affecting Eastern Visayas.
FORECAST:
Eastern and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm due to Tail End of Cold Front. Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to Northeast monsoon. The rest of Visayas will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.
Strong to Gale force wind from the Northeast will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas with rough to very rough seas. Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 31°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Weather News
24-Hour Weather, Sea Condition and Temperature Forecast : March 11, 2018
VALID BEGINNING: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon
EXTENDED WEATHER OUTLOOK
Sunny and partly cloudy
Winds: 20-30 KPH NE
Coastal Waters: Slgt-Mod (0.75-1.25m)
Temp: 25-32°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Weather News
24-Hour Weather, Sea Condition and Temperature Forecast for Cebu Province
VALID BEGINNING: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon
EXTENDED WEATHER OUTLOOK
Sunny and partly cloudy
Winds: 20-30 KPH NE
Coastal Waters: Slgt-Mod (0.75-1.25m)
Temp: 25-33°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Weather News
09 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 09 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.
FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 33°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
San Juanico Bridge, a Symbol of Love
Philippine and Australian Forces Hold Training Exercise in 2ID
‘Bookkeeper of Auschwitz’ Oskar Gröning Dies Before Starting Prison Sentence
Moon to Get Its Own Mobile Network
High School Cooperative Earns P860T
PHL Employment Rate Increases at 94.7%
Angkas Padala goes to Cebu!
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
Explore Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Free This Weekend with Xbox Live Gold
Meet the Couple That Guides Together
‘Super Consortium’ Eyes NAIA Transformation into a Regional Hub
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News3 days ago
US, Australia Help Immigration Bureau in Anti-Terror Campaign
-
Sports1 week ago
Siklab Atleta bats for 1st PH Olympic gold
-
Inspirational1 week ago
Medal-Worthy Success: Inspiring Tips from Top Athletes
-
Regional News6 days ago
104 Students to Compete in Balagtas Day Poetry, Essay Writing Contests
-
National News4 days ago
NBI Files Cyber Libel Raps vs. Rappler
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Apply These Feng Shui Principles to Your Everyday (Business) Life!
-
Technology1 week ago
Stephen Hawking Says Nothing Was Around Before Origin of Universe
-
Local News6 days ago
Ad Hoc Committee for “Isla Dela Victoria” Consultations Created