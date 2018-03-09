Weather News
09 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 09 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.
FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 33°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Weather News
08 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 08 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.
FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Weather News
07 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 07 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.
FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Weather News
06 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 06 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country.
FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Weather News
05 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST Issued at: 6:00 AM
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 05 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Ridge of a High Pressure Area extending over Northern Luzon. Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.
FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C
www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Ginebra, SMB Open Semis Clash
UN Chief: Now Is Time for Gender Equality
10 Aegis Juris Fratmen Charged Over Atio Castillo Hazing Death
NBI Files Cyber Libel Raps vs. Rappler
Palace Reiterates Bulk of West PH Sea Part of Palawan
Cebu City Celebrates Women’s Month
Angkas Padala goes to Cebu!
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
Explore Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Free This Weekend with Xbox Live Gold
‘Super Consortium’ Eyes NAIA Transformation into a Regional Hub
Meet the Couple That Guides Together
Iloilo: Double Deja Vu
Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared
Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at the Sinulog Festival 2017
SINULOG Festival 2017 Schedule of Activities
Celebrate Sinulog With A Month-Long Feast At Parkmall
TOTAL Philippines, Cebu Car Afficionados Support Bumper To Bumper Sinulog
ETC Paintensity Returns To Sinulog 2016!
Trending
-
National News6 days ago
Poverty Research Expert Is First Woman President of PIDS
-
Finance7 days ago
CrowdCoinage Announces CCOS Token to Be Listed on Token Store Exchange
-
Regional News7 days ago
Balanga City Records 13,065 Migratory Birds
-
Technology1 week ago
Artificial Intelligence More Accurate Than Lawyers for Reviewing Contracts, New Study Reveals
-
Technology7 days ago
OPPO Ranks Third in Youtube Ads Leaderboard for 2nd Half of 2017
-
Local News7 days ago
MCDCB RPOD Holds Meeting with Mega Cebu Private Sector Stakeholders
-
National News1 week ago
2018 Earth Hour to Highlight Biodiversity Protection
-
Health1 week ago
World’s No. 1 Bertolli Olive Oil Recognized for its Award-Winning Blends