Connect with us

Weather News

09 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST

Published

4 hours ago

on

Image source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 09 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting  Northern Luzon.

FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 33°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Comments

Weather News

08 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST

Published

1 day ago

on

March 8, 2018

By

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 08 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Continue Reading

Weather News

07 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST

Published

2 days ago

on

March 7, 2018

By

Image source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 07 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds blowing from Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Continue Reading

Weather News

06 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST

Published

3 days ago

on

March 6, 2018

By

Image source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 06 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country.

FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Continue Reading

Weather News

05 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST Issued at: 6:00 AM

Published

4 days ago

on

March 5, 2018

By

Image source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 05 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Ridge of a High Pressure Area extending over Northern Luzon. Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.

FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C

www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Continue Reading

Trending