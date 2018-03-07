07 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST

REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST

(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)

Issued at: 6:00 AM, 05 March 2018

Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Ridge of a High Pressure Area extending over Northern Luzon. Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.

FORECAST:

Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 32°C

