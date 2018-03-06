Weather News
06 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 06 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country.
FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C
05 March 2018 VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST Issued at: 6:00 AM
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 05 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Ridge of a High Pressure Area extending over Northern Luzon. Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.
FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST Issued at: 6:00 AM, 02 March 2018
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 02 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country.
FORECAST:
Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C
VISAYAS WEATHER FORECAST Issued at: 6:00 AM, 01 March 2018
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 01 March 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country.
FORECAST: Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.
Light to moderate winds blowing from the East to Northeast will prevail with slight to moderate seas.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 31°C
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST Issued at: 6:00 AM, 28 February 2018
REGIONAL WEATHER FORECAST
(Forecast Areas: Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro)
Issued at: 6:00 AM, 28 February 2018
Valid Beginning: 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow
SYNOPSIS: Tail-end of a Cold Front affecting the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.
FORECAST: Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.
Light to moderate winds blowing from the East to Northeast will prevail with slight to moderate seas.
OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 24°C
Maximum Temperature: 31°C
