Visayas Weather Forecast: January 4, 2018

SYNOPSIS: Tail-end of a Cold Front affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon

FORECAST:

Samar provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to Tail-End of a Cold Front. Rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Northeast to East will prevail over Palawan & Occidental Mindoro and Visayas and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 31°C

Source: PAGASA