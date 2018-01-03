Visayas Weather Forecast: January 3, 2017

SYNOPSIS: At 4:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression “AGATON” was estimated based on all available data at 175 km West Northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan (10.1 °N, 117.2 °E) with maximum winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. It is forecast to move West at 25 km/h. Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon. Tail-end of a Cold Front affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon and of Visayas.

FORECAST:

Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms due TD Agaton. Rest of Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms due to Tail-End of a Cold Front. Occidental Mindoro will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rains.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Northeast will prevail over Palawan & Occidental Mindoro and from the East to Southeast over Visayas and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 24°C

Maximum Temperature: 30°C

Source: PAGASA