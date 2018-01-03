SSS Reduces UMID Card Replacement Fee

State-run Social Security System (SSS) announced that the replacement fee for the Unified Multi-purpose Identification (UMID) card was reduced to P200 from the current rate of P300.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc said members who opt to replace their old SSS ID cards or those who have lost their UMID cards can now enjoy the P100-reduction for the replacement of their IDs.

“We are happy to announce to our members that the proposal to reduce the replacement fee to Php 200 was already approved by the Social Security Commission (SSC) headed by Chairman Amado D. Valdez,” Dooc said.

Based on SSC Resolution No. 604-s.2017, the Commission approved the reduction of the cost of UMID card replacement since the cost of data capture service as well as the card production with the ID card provider were also reduced.

Dooc said the reduced replacement fee took effect on Dec 11, 2017, based on SSS Office Order 2017-066.

Dooc also noted that the reduced fee also applies to members who wish to have amendments in their identification cards.

Based on SSS Office Order 2017-067, the reduced fee shall be charged for the replacement of the UMID card or old SS ID due to correction or change of name, correction of date and place of birth, gender, replacement of old or damaged card, change of home address, updating of member photo and change of specimen signature that is printed on the card.

He also reiterated that members who are applying for initial issuance of SSS-UMID cards are not required to pay any amount.

Likewise, members will not be charged of the replacement fee if the erroneous encoding of data was on the part of SSS including erroneous screening and capturing of previous card application.

Payments for the reduced UMID card fee will be accepted by SSS partner banks.

SSS earlier announced that some 34,000 members may now withdraw proceeds of their social security benefits and loans through automated teller machines using their UMID-ATM cards.

Dooc said the roll out of the program enables faster payment of disability and retirement benefits, maternity and sickness claims for self-employed and voluntary members, as well as disbursement of salary and calamity loans. (SSS)