Image Source: www.mandysmoon.com

PHLPost Releases Special Year of the Dog Stamps to Welcome 2018

Date Posted: January 4, 2018 | By PIA

PHLPost Releases Special Year of the Dog Stamps to Welcome 2018

Date Posted: January 4, 2018 | By PIA

To welcome the New Year, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has released the Year of the Dog special stamps.

According to PHLPost, some 101,000 copies of the two different colorful designs of the regular stamps can now be purchased at P12 and P45 each.

                                                                        Image Source: PHLPost

The regular stamp features a golden retriever dog, one of the most popular dog breeds known to be kind, loving, obedient, and easy to please their families.

The 2018 New Year Stamp also comes with a souvenir sheet to highlight the colors red and gold in special round perforation which symbolizes prosperity and good luck.

Some 6,000 copies of the limited edition souvenir sheets are available at P200 each.

The dog is the eleventh in the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac sign. It is the symbol of loyalty, honesty and possesses the best traits of human nature. People born under this sign are honest, friendly, loyal, smart, straight forward and venerable and have a strong sense of responsibility. (PHLPOST/EPC/JEG/PIA-NCR)

About PIA

Related

TULA: Teaching Life’s Lessons to Kids in School

While today’s school teachers focus mostly on imparting knowledge, this group of educators thought o...

Read more
Related

Pag-IBIG Fund Reiterates Call for Members to Upgrade Sa

The Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) Dagupan Branch reiterates its call for its members ...

Read more