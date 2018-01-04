PHLPost Releases Special Year of the Dog Stamps to Welcome 2018

To welcome the New Year, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has released the Year of the Dog special stamps.

According to PHLPost, some 101,000 copies of the two different colorful designs of the regular stamps can now be purchased at P12 and P45 each.

The regular stamp features a golden retriever dog, one of the most popular dog breeds known to be kind, loving, obedient, and easy to please their families.

The 2018 New Year Stamp also comes with a souvenir sheet to highlight the colors red and gold in special round perforation which symbolizes prosperity and good luck.

Some 6,000 copies of the limited edition souvenir sheets are available at P200 each.

The dog is the eleventh in the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac sign. It is the symbol of loyalty, honesty and possesses the best traits of human nature. People born under this sign are honest, friendly, loyal, smart, straight forward and venerable and have a strong sense of responsibility. (PHLPOST/EPC/JEG/PIA-NCR)