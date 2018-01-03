Pag-IBIG Fund Reiterates Call for Members to Upgrade Savings, Get a Chance to Win Up to P1 Million

The Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) Dagupan Branch reiterates its call for its members to upgrade their monthly savings as the deadline for the Dagdag-Ipon Raffle Promo Part 2 draws near.

Lorenzo Ocampo, manager of Pag-IBIG Fund Dagupan Branch, called on all the members of Pag-IBIG Fund Dagupan Branch to upgrade their monthly savings to at least P600 a month and join the raffle promo to get a chance to win a prize up to 1 million pesos.

“Hinihikayat po natin ang ating mga miyembro na mag-upgrade ng kanilang savings sa Pag-IBIG at meron pa po silang ilang buwan para makasali sa grand draw ng Dagdag-Ipon Raffle Promo Part 2,” Ocampo said.

He said members, both local and overseas Filipinos, with a remittance of upgraded saving to at least P600 per month covering the period of June 2017 onwards are qualified to join the promo.

“Hindi po kasi automatic ang registration kailangan po nilang magrehistro sa website ng PagIBIG fund para makasali kaya po namin ito inia-announce,” he said.

Noreen Zamuco, marketing and sales division head of Pag-IBIG Fund Dagupan Branch, disclosed that two electronic raffle numbers will be issued for every P600 Pag-IBIG I savings per month.

She said the raffle number with a letter prefix will be included in the raffle draw of consolation prizes while the other raffle number without a letter prefix will be included in the raffle draw of cash prizes.

Zamuco explained that for every P600 remittance applicable for one month, the employee will be entitled for two raffle numbers per month.

She said if the employee remitted P10,000 applicable for one month he or she will be entitled for a total of 32 raffle numbers but if the remitted P10,000 is applicable for five months, the employee will be given a total of 30 raffle numbers.

Zamuco said the Fund encourages the members to upgrade their savings not only for the purpose of joining the promo but for them to get higher dividend as well as higher loanable amount for the multi-purpose loan.

“Maraming benepisyo ang makukuha pag nagsi-save po tayo ng mataas sa Pag-IBIG Fund dahil kung mataas ang savings, mataas ang dibidendo, mataas din ang loanable amount na maaaring ma-avail sa multi-purpose loan dagdag pa nito ay maaari pang silang manalo ng hanggang isang milyon,” said Zamuco.

She said the members still have few months to participate as promo will run until 31 March 2018 and registration can be done only once.

Zamuco also advised the members to visit the Pag-IBIG Fund Dagupan Branch located at 2/F BHF Family Plaza, Inc. Mayombo Rd, Dagupan City for additional information and inquiries regarding the promo and other concerns. (JNPD/EMBS/PIA-1, Pangasinan)