P663M for Infra Projects

Under Gov. Hilario P. Davide III’s infrastructure agenda, P663 million worth of projects was funded by the Capitol in 2017.

This was possible through the cooperation of the national government as it aims to roll out more farm projects and build 125.4 kilometers of farm-to-market roads (FMR) under the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP).

Of the total budget, around P123 million was spent for water projects while P87 million was allocated to build 44 classrooms for 1,900 students.

Last July, the Capitol initiated the Integrated Potable Water System, costing P95.6 million, in the town of Alegria. An estimated 3,187 households benefited from this project.

The Capitol invested P59.5 million worth of funds to repair and improve damaged roads.

Based on the records of the Bids and Awards Committee of the province, infrastructure projects, amounting to P81.6 million, were given notices to proceed in 2017.

These projects include technical-vocational skills training centers, water systems, roads and the expansion project of the Cebu Provincial Women and Children Crisis Center.

Under the Conditional Matching Grant to Provinces program of the Department of Interior and Local Government, a total of P237.6 million of projects for road improvement and rehabilitation are being built.

The Capitol provided direct financial assistance of P74.2 million to towns and barangays. The amount was spent for local projects such as roads, school building, multipurpose buildings, equipment, street lighting and ports.

Last October, Gov. Davide inaugurated the second Roll-on/Roll-off Ramp of Bogo City amounting to P45.7 million. Thirty million (P30 million) of the ramp was funded by the Cebu Provincial Government. A total of P10 million was also handed to improve the port of Compostela.

In the field of tourism, the Community-based Ecotourism Project was launched to enable towns to identify sustainable ecotourism destinations in the province.

