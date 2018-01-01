“The New Mutants” Poster Reveal

20th Century Fox has just revealed the first poster of YA superhero movie “The New Mutants” starring Charlie Heaton, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga and Alice Braga, directed by Josh Boone who also helmed the hit young adult movie “The Fault in Our Stars”.

As 20th Century Fox continues to redefine superhero movies such as “Deadpool” and “Logan” that became worldwide blockbusters, “The New Mutants” poises to be another one of their most daring move yet by leaning on to the YA-horror genre as the super-powered teens are revealed – confined in a seemingly secret facility while being haunted by horrifying visions.

Fear will follow everywhere when "The New Mutants" opens in Philippine theaters on April 11, 2018, a 20th Century Fox feature film to be distributed by Warner Bros.