Immigration Bureau Reminds 60-day Annual Registration for Non-Filipinos

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reminded all registered aliens (foreigners) or non-Filipinos residing in the Philippines to report in person to the nearest immigration office within the first sixty days of 2018.

Immigration Officer Christopher Abella of the BI-Pangasinan office reminded registered aliens of their annual duty to visit the participating BI offices from January 3 to March 1, 2018.

“Registered aliens including students, temporary, probationary and permanent residents have to report within the first 60 days of every year,” Abella said during the’ Kapihan sa PIA’ (Philippine Information Agency) held on December 27.

Abella said the reportee shall present his original Alien Certificate of Registration (ACR) i-card and his confirmation number issued via alien registration 2018 on line system for those who failed to accomplish the Alien Registration (AR) 2015, 2016 or 2017 online form.

Registrants should also bring their passports and receipts issued during their last payment.

“Alien registrants who are less than 14 years old and above 65 years old need not be physically present at the immigration office. Their parents or legal guardians can register for them as long as they have the complete documents,” he added.

Abella said failure to comply shall result in imposition of administrative fine and/or imprisonment, at the option of the Commissioner of Immigration.

Alien registration forms and guidelines in the conduct of the AR 2018 can be found at the BI website. (JNPD/VHS/PIA-Pangasinan)