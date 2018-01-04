Homegrown Taxi-Hailing App From Davao Eyes Nationwide Expansion

A homegrown taxi-hailing app from Davao that is the first-ever government-endorsed service connecting most taxis in Davao City is eyeing nationwide expansion, said AVIS Philippines President and CEO Francisco Mauricio during its December 19 launch in Davao City Hall that was graced by the presence of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Playing with the phrase “here now” to symbolize speed and convenience, Hirna launched as the latest taxi-hailing app in Davao but with an eye for expanding later on to other major urban centers in the country.

“We believe being a homegrown service that embodies and champions unique Dabawenyo values guarantees strong support from local partners and patronage by the local passengers. We hope to replicate this model for other parts of the country,” said Mr. Mauricio.

He said the Hirna team seeks to emulate the way tatay Digong’s platform of a 100% crime-free, safe, secure, disciplined, orderly, and peaceful Davao City has been applied by the maverick leader to the rest of the country.

According to Atty. Rogelio Largo, President of Metro Davao Taxi Association, hirna was borne out of the realization that improving taxi service means getting all taxis under one team and enabled by one powerful app.

This became possible with the close collaboration between Avis Global and Avis Philippines for the infrastructure backbone, Globe Telecom as network partner, and the Metro Davao Taxi Association encouraging local taxi operators to be part of the service.

“With hirna, we bring commuters premium service, convenience and security under one app with no turn-downs, booking fees, or price surges,” said Mr. Mauricio.

Apart from no turn-downs, booking fees, and price surges, Hirna also has the advantage of having a 24/7 booking hotline so that those without the app can still avail of its convenient and safe service.

Complete driver details with rating are visible via the app plus the LTFRB hotline and 24/7 Hirna customer service hotline to ensure safe and secure travels.

By maximizing taxi usage as opposed to adding new ride hailing vehicles, the Hirna team hopes the app will help lessen traffic congestion and air pollution on the road.

In the second phase of product development, Hirna also aims to incorporate a panic or emergency button for both passengers and create categories for standard and premium taxi services.

“We dream of the day when not only Davao but the rest of the country will be enjoying Hirna’s service and get a taxi when they need it without the booking fee, surge pricing, or turn-downs from abusive taxi drivers,” said Mr. Mauricio.

While indeed developed with Davao, for Davao and by Davao, Hirna’s innovative matching of peace of mind with comfort and convenience should not only be enjoyed by Dabawenyos but all Filipinos as well.