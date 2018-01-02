Heavy Rains in Visayas, Mindanao as ‘Agaton’ Now Over Southern Negros

Heavy rains is expected over Visayas and several areas in Mindanao as Tropical Depression Agaton is now over southern Negros Oriental on Tuesday, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its severe weather bulletin issued at 8:30 a.m., PAGASA said Agaton was last observed at the vicinity of Bais City, Negros Oriental with maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of 90 kph. It is forecast to move west at 25 kph.

Signal number 1 is hoisted over Palawan, including Cuyo Island, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, Guimaras, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, southern Antique and southern Iloilo.

“Agaton” is expected to be outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Thursday morning.

PAGASA advised against sea travel over the areas under signal number 1 and the seaboards of northern Luzon and southern Luzon, eastern and western seaboards of the Visayas and eastern seaboard of Mindanao due to the surge of the northeast monsoon. (PNA)