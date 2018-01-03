DSWD Conducts Capability Building for ECCD Deputized Accreditors

The Department of social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 7 has recently conducted a capability building to the 1o deputized accreditors who accredit Day Care Centers (DCC) and Day Care workers (DCW). The activity was held in Mandaue City.

The participants presented some issues in connection with the performance of their task. One concern raised by the accreditors is the mode of transportation in going to the far-flung and mountainous areas. They are hoping this concern will be given attention.

Moreover, the participants shared that their work as accreditors give them satisfaction because they are able to share their knowledge with the Day Care Workers. Also, it honed their knowledge, attitude and skill as Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) accreditors.